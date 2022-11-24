Read full article on original website
El Paso, Juarez continue to wait for time zones to correspond
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ciudad Juarez and El Paso have experienced different time zones since daylight saving ended on Nov. 6, 2022. According to our news partners across the border, Mexico’s Congress has approved to adjust the time zones for several border cities including Juarez and El Paso. Congress approved the said time change […]
Man plans run across Texas, starts in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Kenneth Anderlitch started his running journey on Friday, Nov. 25 as he plans to run across Texas, beginning his run in El Paso and finishing near the border of Louisiana. He plans on running 50 miles per day. This Thanksgiving Aderlitch’s run honored his mother, who he lost to a […]
‘Sweet as Pumpkin Pie:’ Newborns dressed up at El Paso hospital for Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – To honor and celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, nurses at Las Palmas Medical Center dressed newborns born at the hospital in festive “Sweet as Pumpkin Pie” onsies. Nurses at Las Palmas Medical Center dressed newborns up in festive holiday onsies to celebrate Thanksgiving. Courtesy From Las Palmas Medical Center
cbs4local.com
86th Sun Bowl Parade draws in more than 200K people
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More than 200,000 people gathered to watch the 86th Annual Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade on Thanksgiving. “First, we’d like to thank the community for supporting the Sun Bowl Association and events such as the Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade,” said Sun Bowl Executive Director Bernie Olivas.
KVIA
Early morning shooting at UTEP parking garage
EL PASO, Texas - One person was injured in a shooting that happened at a public parking garage on UTEP's campus early Sunday morning, according to a spokesman from the El Paso Police Department. The shooting at happened at the parking garage at 100 E Glory Road, at around 12:40...
cbs4local.com
El Paso will see freeze overnight, El Pasoans brace cold weather
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — With the holiday season in full swing, El Paso has seen its fair share of tourists come into town. CBS4 spoke with tourists who visited from California and Oregon and they said El Paso is colder than expected but that will not stop them from enjoying the Sun City.
El Paso mother and son collecting Thanksgiving leftovers to help feed the homeless
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso mother and son are asking the community to donate their Thanksgiving leftovers so they can feed the homeless. Cheree Coleman said her and her Wilbur, or "Bookie," have not thrown out any food in nearly two years. And their nonprofit, Bookie and Mommy's Helping Hand, operates year-round. For The post El Paso mother and son collecting Thanksgiving leftovers to help feed the homeless appeared first on KVIA.
Early morning shooting at UTEP sends 1 person to hospital, 2 under arrest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A shooting early Sunday morning at a UTEP parking garage left one woman wounded and two people under arrest. The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. at the Glory Road parking garage at UTEP. Police learned that one of the victims had been involved in a fight with 21-year-old Sasha Michaela […]
KVIA
City of El Paso closures Thanksgiving Day
EL PASO, Texas -- City of El Paso Administrative Offices are closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving. There will be no garbage or recycling pickup as the City Landfill and Citizen Collection sites will be closed. Other closures include the El Paso Zoo, all libraries, and all recreation and senior...
KVIA
Northeast El Paso seeing snowfall
EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans in the Northeast are getting some Thanksgiving snow Thursday. A viewer shared a video of the snowfall with ABC-7 Thursday afternoon. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
cbs4local.com
First 24 hour drive-thru dispensary now open in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The first 24-hour drive-thru dispensary opened in Las Cruces. A spokesperson with High Horse Cannabis company told CBS4 on your side they opened up to increase accessibility for medical patients. "I love that I am a medical patient," said Las Crucen Sydney Polk. "To us...
cbs4local.com
Mixed reaction from El Pasoans about the snowy, cold weather on Black Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Colder temperatures reached the borderland just in time for the holidays. CBS4 on your side spoke with several people around town who were getting their Christmas shopping done or were just taking a walk around the park. We found that El Pasoans either really...
cbs4local.com
Iconic Chicano musical Zoot Suit makes its way to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Zoot Suit by Luis Valdez was the first Chicano play on Broadway and is now being performed at the UTEP Wise Family Theatre. It follows the story of Henry Reyna and the 38th Gang who are unjustly charged with murder and sentenced to life in prison.
Riot breaks out as migrants forced to leave makeshift camp along the Rio Grande
EL PASO, Texas -- A riot broke out Sunday morning at the camp where migrants had been staying along the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juarez. According to city authorities, they were attempting to move 500 migrants from the makeshift camp. Local, state and federal level police were involved in the process to remove them from The post Riot breaks out as migrants forced to leave makeshift camp along the Rio Grande appeared first on KVIA.
elpasomatters.org
Our food is losing nutrients. New Mexico farmers work to bring them back
LA UNION, N.M. — Shahid Mustafa is talking about the importance of soil on a chilly November morning on Taylor Hood Farms, as he and Lindsey McKee lead a workshop on regenerative agriculture, a way of farming that focuses on soil health and biodiversity. Three participants from Las Cruces...
KVIA
4.9 earthquake in West Texas felt in El Paso County
EL PASO, Texas -- A 4.9 magnitude earthquake took place Thursday near Mentone, Texas, according to the U.S. Geological survey. The 4.9 magnitude earthquake was felt just five minutes after a 4.5 magnitude earthquake in the same area. An ABC-7 viewer from Horizon City reported feeling tremors. This comes eight...
cbs4local.com
Man seen walking around with rifle in far east El Paso few weeks ago arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man who was seen walking around with a rifle in far east El Paso about two weeks ago was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. The man identified as 28-year-old Mario Fernando Diaz was seen by several people walking with a rifle on Nov. 10.
KVIA
Multiple people hit on Loop 375 near Ascarate Park
EL PASO, Texas -- At least two people were hit by a car on Loop 375 near Ascarate Park, according to initial reports. Authorities tell ABC-7 that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another was taken with minor injuries. The crash appears to have happened...
El Paso businesses encourage local shopping; Small Business Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local businesses in the borderland are reminding the community that they can also be a destination for holiday shopping. KTSM 9 News reporter Tawny Davis spoke to a couple of local businesses as they encourage the community to shop local. With the busiest shopping time of the year taking place […]
cbs4local.com
Snows falls on Transmountain Road on Black Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Transmountain and some areas in far northeast El Paso and far east El Paso on Black Friday. The snow fell in the early morning hours and around 9 a.m. Roads were wet and slick. A strong winter storm will hang out until Friday night...
