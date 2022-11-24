Read full article on original website
UE SHAPES POWERFUL AND ENDURING CHANGE
The college’s name was officially changed to Moores Hill College on September 20, 1887. In 1917 George Clifford, a prominent Evansville businessman who later became a University trustee, convinced the Indiana Conference of the Methodist Church that Moores Hill College should be moved to Evansville since it was the only city in Indiana without an accredited college within a 50-mile radius.
Greene County ‘tiny home’ set to help children in need
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Sunday marked the end of a long road for several community members around Greene County. Several organizations, led by Erin’s Purpose, collaborated on the construction of a “tiny home” for the County’s Department of Child Services. They hosted a ribbon cutting over the weekend for the facility, one that Terri Neighbors, the […]
Southern Indiana Man Captures Majestic Convocation of Eagles in Breathtaking Photos
I don't think that I've ever seen an Eagle up close in the wild. I've seen one at the zoo, but not just out in nature. Jeff Helfrich didn't just see one bald Eagle, he saw around twenty at once. What's even more impressive are the photos that he was able to capture.
Daviess Co. hosts blood drive for teacher recovering from recent procedure
Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County is holding a district wide fundraiser to raise money for Apollo High School Engineering and Computer Science teacher, Jonathan Leohr, where he can return home to his family. Leohr is in Nashville recovering from a stem cell transplant after having cancer for 12 years.
12-year-old boy from southern Indiana collects, donates thousands of socks to people in need
FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WAVE) - A 12-year-old boy from Floyds Knobs, Indiana has helped collect and distribute more than 3000 pairs of new socks for people in need over the past 14 months. Britt Denison, a Highland Hills Middle School seventh-grader, serves on the youth leadership board of Miles for...
Stop light taken down after crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Indiana Sheriff’s Office has issued a “traffic alert” Sunday evening after an accident. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., officers announced that the stop lights on SR57 South at the Pike County line have been removed for the evening. The lights, which were up for ongoing construction, needed to […]
A Gift For Supporting Ascension St. Vincent Mobile Dental Clinic!
Since its launch in 2000, Ascension St. Vincent Mobile Dental Clinic has provided dental care to children in need at Tri-State schools. The Clinic would not be able to provide this life-changing care without the support of generous donors. Treatment barriers such as insurance, transportation, and a lack of services in counties are eliminated.
Christmas at Panther Creek opening Friday night
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Christmas at Panther Creek will soon light up the holiday spirit. Officials say the event is celebrating its 19th anniversary, and the annual display consists of a 1.15-mile driving tour with more than 50 displays and 500,000 lights. This will go from November 25 to January 2, and the park is […]
Indiana Quarterback Dexter Williams II Taken To Hospital After Leg Injury Against Purdue
Indiana redshirt quarterback Dexter Williams II was carted off with a non-contact injury late in the first quarter of the Old Oaken Bucket game against Purdue.
State Troopers Recently Conduct Holiday Saturation Patrol Along US 41
Southwest Indiana – On Friday night, November 25, Indiana State Police conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers on US 41 in Vanderburgh, Gibson, and Knox Counties. Between 8:00 p.m. and midnight. The troopers issued 62 traffic tickets and 76 warnings. The majority of tickets issued were...
Eagles finish Gotham Classic at Bowling Green USI reaches halfway point of road swing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball completes the Gotham Classic and reaches the halfway point of a four-game road swing with a visit to Bowling Green State University Saturday in Bowling Green, Ohio. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. (CST) Saturday. The games will be...
Top Five Best Tattoo Studios Around Evansville Indiana
If you are ready to get some new ink - or maybe your very first tattoo - choosing the right tattoo studio and artist is incredibly important. There are talented tattoo artists creating stunning visual artwork in shops around the world, but we have a list of the Top 5 Best Tattoo Studios in the Evansville area.
New Indiana Mexican Restaurant to Specialize in Tequila and Tacos
In the world of the culinary arts, there are just some things that always pair well together. Tequila and tacos may very well be at the top of that list and a new restaurant coming to Southern Indiana will be serving up both. What We Know. The details about the...
Sullivan County man arrested for vehicle theft
DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - On Friday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office responded to an area in Dugger, Indiana for an unwanted guest. He was reportedly armed with a firearm. They identified him as Brant Boyd of Dugger, Indiana. They say Boyd was a suspect in a stolen vehicle case from earlier in the day.
Simmons, Solomon Lead Eagles To Division I Road Win
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball senior guard Jelani Simmons (Columbus, Ohio) and junior guard Gary Solomon (Detroit, Michigan) combined for 44 points to lead the Screaming Eagles to a 69-57 victory at Bowling Green State University Saturday afternoon at the Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio. The Screaming Eagles, who posted their first Division I road win, are 3-3 after tonight’s action, while the Falcons fall to 2-4. Simmons posted a team-high 23 points on nine-of-16 from the field, four-of-nine from beyond the arc, and one-of-two from the stripe. Solomon, who scored USI’s first eight points of the second half, posted his 21 points on eight-of-14 from the field, including a three-point bomb, and four-of-four from the stripe.
INDOT Announces Lane Restrictions at Highway 41 and Lynch Road in Evansville
Driving down the stretch of Highway 41 between Diamond Avenue and Lynch Road has not been the most pleasant experience for the past couple of years. It all started in January 2020 when a truck hit the Pigeon Creek bridge causing enough structural damage that officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) determined it was no longer safe for drivers to travel over and would need to be rebuilt. That was followed by a decision to completely rebuild both the northbound ramp from Diamond Avenue and the southbound ramp leading from Highway 41 South back to Diamond. Just as those projects are near their completion and it looks like traffic may be able to start moving more smoothly through the area, INDOT announces they'll be reinstating lane restrictions on a portion of Highway 41 for another project.
ISP: Woman charged with rape and public voyeurism in Daviess County
A woman is facing felony charges after an investigation in Daviess County, Indiana. A woman is facing felony charges after an investigation in Daviess County, Indiana.
EPD K9 retires after nearly a decade of service
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After a long nine years, an Evansville Police Department K9 has officially retired from the force. K9 Bohdan, whose last day of service was on November 22, had over 70 criminal apprehensions and recovered over a million dollars in illegal drugs off city streets. Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc posted […]
Dirt bike involved in serious crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a driver was seriously hurt during a crash Saturday. It happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 2600 block of Forest Avenue. The crash report does not provide much information, but says a Honda XR was the only vehicle involved. We haven’t been...
Gun drawn during fight in Evansville, deputies say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A domestic dispute ended with a man behind bars Sunday morning in Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 4800 block of Lakeside Drive shortly before 6 o’clock Sunday morning. The caller told police she had gotten into a fight with her boyfriend earlier that morning and […]
