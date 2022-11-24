Read full article on original website
State Troopers Recently Conduct Holiday Saturation Patrol Along US 41
Southwest Indiana – On Friday night, November 25, Indiana State Police conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers on US 41 in Vanderburgh, Gibson, and Knox Counties. Between 8:00 p.m. and midnight. The troopers issued 62 traffic tickets and 76 warnings. The majority of tickets issued were...
Paxton Media Group Of Paducah, KenturcyTo Buy ENC Newspapers, Focus On Local Journalism
Three eastern North Carolina newspapers will be under new ownership beginning Dec. 1 after being acquired by a family-owned media company. The New Bern Sun Journal, Jacksonville Daily News, and Kinston Free Press, which are currently owned by Gannett, have been acquired by Paxton Media Group based out of Paducah, Kentucky.
Lawmakers gather for Organization Day
Today, I gathered with fellow lawmakers at the Statehouse for Organization Day — the ceremonial start of the 123rd Indiana General Assembly. Organization Day includes the swearing in of new and returning members of the General Assembly. This day also marks the annual first roll call of all state lawmakers and gives each Senate and House of Representatives caucus the opportunity to organize in preparation for the 2023 legislative session.
By The Numbers: Trends And Takeaways From The General Assembly Election Races
INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana General Assembly came to work at the Statehouse Tuesday for Organization Day, and elected officials—both new and old—filled the chambers. This election cycle, Republicans lost a seat in the House, but it ended up evening out, as they added another in the Senate. This gives them 70 of the 100 House seats and 30 out of 40 in the Senate.
