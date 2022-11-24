ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

State Troopers Recently Conduct Holiday Saturation Patrol Along US 41

Southwest Indiana – On Friday night, November 25, Indiana State Police conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers on US 41 in Vanderburgh, Gibson, and Knox Counties. Between 8:00 p.m. and midnight. The troopers issued 62 traffic tickets and 76 warnings. The majority of tickets issued were...
Lawmakers gather for Organization Day

Today, I gathered with fellow lawmakers at the Statehouse for Organization Day — the ceremonial start of the 123rd Indiana General Assembly. Organization Day includes the swearing in of new and returning members of the General Assembly. This day also marks the annual first roll call of all state lawmakers and gives each Senate and House of Representatives caucus the opportunity to organize in preparation for the 2023 legislative session.
By The Numbers: Trends And Takeaways From The General Assembly Election Races

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana General Assembly came to work at the Statehouse Tuesday for Organization Day, and elected officials—both new and old—filled the chambers. This election cycle, Republicans lost a seat in the House, but it ended up evening out, as they added another in the Senate. This gives them 70 of the 100 House seats and 30 out of 40 in the Senate.
