ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Emily Kiser scored 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds, Laila Phelia added 20 points and Michigan scored the final 11 points to beat No. 21 Baylor 84-75 in the championship game of the Gulf Coast Showcase. Maddie Nolan scored seven of her 12 points in a 20-5 run over the final 4-plus minutes for No. 22 Michigan (7-0). Jaden Owens scored 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting for the Bears and Ja'Mee Asberry added 15 points and six assists. Bella Fontleroy scored 14 points and made 4 of 8 from behind the arc. Baylor shot 55% from the field and hit 10 3s but committed 22 turnovers — six by Owens — and made 3 of 7 from the free-throw line.

WACO, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO