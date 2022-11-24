Thanksgiving forecast: Warm and cloudy after foggy start in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a foggy morning, the temperature will be warm for Thanksgiving in Central Florida.

The fog will burn off by mid-morning and we will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the holiday.

Coastal showers will remain likely in the morning.

Through the afternoon, isolated showers and even an isolated thunderstorm will be possible, as the east coast sea breeze moves inland.

Central Florida will have a 30% chance of seeing rain on Thanksgiving Day.

Temperatures will be warmer and will continue to warm into the weekend.

The highest temperature in Orlando on Thursday should reach 81 degrees.

