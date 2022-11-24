ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Thanksgiving forecast: Warm and cloudy after foggy start in Central Florida

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BhIH5_0jMKN5hH00

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a foggy morning, the temperature will be warm for Thanksgiving in Central Florida.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The fog will burn off by mid-morning and we will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the holiday.

Read: Thanksgiving 2022: Which grocery stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?

Coastal showers will remain likely in the morning.

Through the afternoon, isolated showers and even an isolated thunderstorm will be possible, as the east coast sea breeze moves inland.

Central Florida will have a 30% chance of seeing rain on Thanksgiving Day.

Temperatures will be warmer and will continue to warm into the weekend.

The highest temperature in Orlando on Thursday should reach 81 degrees.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southfloridareporter.com

Sun, Clouds and a possible Shower is Forecast for Florida Monday

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Tuesday will bring good sun and a few clouds to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will enjoy lots of sun as some drier air works its way in. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s. Wednesday will...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

What You Need to Know Before Moving to Florida

Florida is famous for its weather, diverse culture, and beautiful sights. It quickly became the place to be during the pandemic. However, life isn’t always rainbows and butterflies in the South. Most of Florida is extremely hot throughout the summer, crime rates are higher than the national average, and the state is particularly vulnerable to climate change. Americans are still flocking to Florida to get their time in the sunshine.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are a big fan of pizza and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Warm weekend temps, front moving in Sunday night

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday starts off foggy in some areas, but it is not widespread. Conditions will be mostly cloudy and mild throughout Saturday. Saturday afternoon will remain cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s,. Saturday night will be mild with a low temperature of 70...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Christmas events in Orlando and Central Florida: Dec. 2-4, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the most wonderful time of the year! If you're looking to have a holly, jolly time with family and friends this holiday season, be sure to check out this list of Christmas events taking place in Orlando and across Central Florida during the first weekend of December.
ORLANDO, FL
floridarambler.com

U-pick farms in Florida: From blueberries to figs, fresh and fun

Many of Florida’s farm crops are commercially harvested, processed and sold nationally and even internationally. But some select crops on special farms are left on the bushes and trees so you can pick them yourself. From berries, to oranges, to flowers, to vegetables, to chestnuts, u-pick is a popular...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

A look at the state of inflation in Florida

Heading into the midterm election, one issue consistently topped all polls and surveys by voters and that was the issue of inflation. It’s a topic that no doubt will be just as much of a concern after the election as well. We examine the impact inflation is having on...
FLORIDA STATE
Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

Global Climate Change Could Impact Florida Real Estate Market

Changes in global climate impacting Florida real estate.Photo byPhoto by Pixabay. In recent times, the world has experienced climate change. It has affected the real estate market in so many ways. From rising prices to a decline in popularity in some regions, the impact of weather and climate change has been significant in the last couple of years. There is no mistake about the effect climate change has on communities worldwide. There are plenty of examples, from the heavy rainfall resulting in widespread flooding and landslides in the Netherlands, Florida, Australia, and vast tracks of the US to the ferocious wildfires and droughts in Greece, Australia, and California. Also, areas like Europe record the hottest temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius. Unfortunately, the truth is that climate risks are mostly underestimated and mispriced, especially by participants in real estate markets.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
122K+
Followers
139K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy