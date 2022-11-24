Read full article on original website
Related
wglc.net
Illinois legislators to decide whether to end cash bail
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois legislators have one more chance to finalize the criminal justice overhaul known as the SAFE-T Act. Major portions take effect Jan. 1 and lawmakers have three more days in their fall session to clarify the massive plan. The main point of contention is the plan to eliminate cash bail. Advocates say poor people have to sit in jail awaiting trial because they can’t make bail but affluent defendants can pay their way to pretrial release. Legislative changes must be approved by three-fifth majorities in both houses to take effect immediately. Negotiations are ongoing, though Deputy Majority Leader Jehan Gordon-Booth hasn’t shared details.
wglc.net
Jesse White targets holiday scofflaws abusing disability parking at malls
SPRINGFIELD – Secretary of State Jesse White announced that police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls statewide throughout the holiday season and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities. This year marks the 15th year the Secretary of State Police have enforced the Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities at shopping centers on Black Friday in Chicago, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Rockford, Schaumburg and Springfield. Authorities will also be enforcing the program in other areas of the state throughout the holiday season. Drivers caught misusing a placard face a six-month driver’s license suspension and a $600 fine.
wglc.net
Illinois State Police update Clear and Present Danger Rules for Firearms Restraining Order
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police is increasing public safety by providing updates to two firearm ownership tools aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of those who pose a significant threat to themselves or to others. The updated rule, which allows for broader use of Clear and Present Danger reports, was proposed in the wake of the July 4, 2022 shooting in Highland Park. Clear and Present Danger reporting is a mechanism upon which authorities may revoke or deny a FOID for an individual who poses a serious threat. Prior to July, rules required a subject’s clear and present danger had to be “impending,” or “imminent.” The new rule defines Clear and Present Danger as simply requiring “physical or verbal behavior, such as violent, suicidal, or assaultive threats, actions, or other behavior.” Another tool is the Firearms Restraining Order, which allows law enforcement officers and family members to obtain a court order restricting an individual who is at risk of harming themselves or others from access to firearms, while respecting the individual’s constitutional rights and providing a procedure for challenging the Order.
Comments / 0