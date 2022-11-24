ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Slipped Disc

Vienna Opera claims 100% ticket sales

The State Opera director Bogdan Rosčic has taken to the media to claim that ticket sales have returned to pre-Covid levels. ‘As I was recently able to report to our supervisory board, the house had a seat occupancy of around 98% in September, 19 of the 26 performances were even at 100%. Much the same for October, and as the preview shows, November and December will be exactly the same. The pre-sales for these months alone mean that we are well above the budgeted income. These are values ​​that, to my knowledge, are currently not being achieved anywhere else internationally.’
Slipped Disc

EU revives its baroque orchestra

After four years of suspension, the European Union Baroque Orchestra has renewed operations and found a base in Italy. First concert tomorrow night in Ravenna (pictured). Really good to see a baroque renewal. The European Union Baroque Orchestra was founded in 1985 by Paul James and Emma Wilkinson as part...
Slipped Disc

I’m a Korean pianist and I play Mozart quite well

The latest interviewee on Livin the Classical Life is William Youn. He talks revealingly of the mood-swings of his legendary teacher, Dmitri Bashkirov. ‘He was mean,’ says William.

