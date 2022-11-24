Read full article on original website
Vienna Opera claims 100% ticket sales
The State Opera director Bogdan Rosčic has taken to the media to claim that ticket sales have returned to pre-Covid levels. ‘As I was recently able to report to our supervisory board, the house had a seat occupancy of around 98% in September, 19 of the 26 performances were even at 100%. Much the same for October, and as the preview shows, November and December will be exactly the same. The pre-sales for these months alone mean that we are well above the budgeted income. These are values that, to my knowledge, are currently not being achieved anywhere else internationally.’
EU revives its baroque orchestra
After four years of suspension, the European Union Baroque Orchestra has renewed operations and found a base in Italy. First concert tomorrow night in Ravenna (pictured). Really good to see a baroque renewal. The European Union Baroque Orchestra was founded in 1985 by Paul James and Emma Wilkinson as part...
I’m a Korean pianist and I play Mozart quite well
The latest interviewee on Livin the Classical Life is William Youn. He talks revealingly of the mood-swings of his legendary teacher, Dmitri Bashkirov. ‘He was mean,’ says William.
