The State Opera director Bogdan Rosčic has taken to the media to claim that ticket sales have returned to pre-Covid levels. ‘As I was recently able to report to our supervisory board, the house had a seat occupancy of around 98% in September, 19 of the 26 performances were even at 100%. Much the same for October, and as the preview shows, November and December will be exactly the same. The pre-sales for these months alone mean that we are well above the budgeted income. These are values ​​that, to my knowledge, are currently not being achieved anywhere else internationally.’

3 DAYS AGO