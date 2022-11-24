ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFGate

Major Injury Traffic Collision Closes San Tomas Expressway

SANTA CLARA (BCN) The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning. The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision. Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work...
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFGate

Update: Missing Windsor Man Located

A missing person advisory in Windsor was cancelled Sunday morning. Merid Embaye Haylu, 80, was reported missing at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and an advisory was issued overnight asking for the public's help. Windsor police said early Sunday that Haylu had been located. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All...
WINDSOR, CA
SFGate

1 Killed In Early Morning Car Wreck

A fatal car wreck closed Airport Road in Santa Cruz County for several hours early Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol records. An overturned vehicle was reported at 2:08 a.m. near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Green Valley Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Major overnight shutdowns of I-680 to begin in December

Caltrans is scheduled to close a portion of northbound Interstate Highway 680 overnight beginning in December, the agency announced. Highway 680 will be closed overnight from the I-680/state Highway 84 junction to the Sunol Boulevard exit in Alameda and Contra Costa counties. All lanes of northbound I-680 will be closed...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Hawkins Road

The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Thursday night in Solano County. The incident occurred in the area of Hawkins and Clark roads and was first reported Thursday at 9:23 p.m., according to the CHP. No additional information about the incident was immediately available. Copyright © 2022...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: Sj Could House Homeless At Light Rail Stations

A light rail train yard and station may soon shelter homeless residents in San Jose, the city's latest effort to build more temporary housing. City councilmembers are considering temporary housing sites at two VTA locations--Cerone and Cottle--to increase the interim housing stock, as homelessness in the city continues to climb. Officials will discuss next steps for these sites on Tuesday. The Cerone yard is in North San Jose's District 4 near Alviso, and the Cottle station is down south in District 10.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: Why East San Jose Students Are Missing School

One East San Jose school district is looking at how post-pandemic challenges are contributing to students skipping school, as chronic absenteeism rises in the local education system. One out of five students in the East Side Union High School District were chronically absent in the 2021-22 school year, missing class...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after Cardinal finish 3-9

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach David Shaw resigned Saturday night after finishing his 12th season at his alma mater with a 36-25 loss to BYU that dropped the Cardinal to 3-9. Shaw, 50, led Stanford to five double-digit win seasons, with three Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances in his first six years as head coach. He finished with more wins than any coach in program history with a 96-54 record, and was considered one of the most respected coaches in the country.
STANFORD, CA

