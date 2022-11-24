ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KU football faces K-State in the Sunflower Showdown. Here's how to watch Kansas vs. Kansas State

By Adam Hensley, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
Kansas State hasn't lost a Sunflower Showdown since 2008.

But Kansas, having its best season in more than a decade, would like to change that.

KU and K-State face off in their annual rivalry contest Saturday at 7 p.m. CT. FOX will televise the game, but fans can also stream the action using the FOX Sports app.

Kansas State (8-3, 6-2 in the Big 12) is knocking on the door of a Big 12 Championship berth. The Wildcats have won two straight games, including a 48-31 win over West Virginia last weekend.

Kansas (6-5, 3-5) looks to avoid a third consecutive loss. The Jayhawks lost 55-14 to Texas last weekend, but there was one positive: Quarterback Jalon Daniels returned from injury. In his first game in more than a month, Daniels completed 17 of his 26 attempts for 230 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

K-State's 13-game win streak against KU is the longest of any team in this series, which dates back to 1902. Kansas owns the all-time series lead with a record of 65-49-5.

Here's everything fans need to know in order to watch, stream and listen to Kansas' game against Kansas State.

How to watch KU football vs. Kansas State in the 2022 Sunflower Showdown

When: 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 26

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas

TV: FOX

Livestream: FOX Sports app

Online radio: K-State Sports Network

Who are the TV announcers for KU vs. K-State?

Tim Brando is FOX's play-by-play announcer for Saturday's game. Spencer Tillman joins him in the booth as the analyst.

KU vs. K-State betting odds

Tipico lists K-State as a 12-point favorite for Saturday's contest. The total is set at 62 points.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.

