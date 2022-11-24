ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City Press-Citizen

These two cashew recipes will make you happy, healthy and full

By Carolyn Howe
Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0umm_0jMKLuG900

I have a new love and respect for cashew cream sauce.

My family of four has been vegan for 11 years. When I first became vegan, I avoided these rich sauces because I assumed all fats were unhealthy.

I have found my vegan journey to be a learning experience.

For example, I learned from Medical News Today that cashews are healthy in reasonable amounts In fact, there are many reasons to eat cashews.

Yes they make delicious creamy sauces, but they are good for you.

Cashews also:

  • contain heart-healthy fats and plant proteins.
  • provide antioxidants that help reduce inflammation and protect us from diseases.
  • have been shown to be beneficial to heart health, and help lower blood pressure, triglycerides and cholesterol.
  • improve artery health, making them more flexible and less prone to blood clots.

Because cashews are also low in sugar and rich in fiber, they can help you maintain a healthy weight. They do this by making a person feel full.

Basic Cashew Cream Sauce

Here is a basic cashew cream sauce that can used for many different things.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup cashew'
  • ½ cup water
  • ¼ tsp salt

Blend till creamy in high-speed blender like Vitamix. (If you do not have a high-speed blender, soak the cashews in water for 2 hours first). Blend first on low then on high for 2-3 minutes until smooth and creamy.

You can freeze in ice cube trays or other containers for easily available portions when needed. You can also store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Here are a few ways you can use cashew cream sauce:

  • Dip: mix your cream sauce with up to ½ cup water, add fresh herbs like dill, parsley, a pinch of lemon zest or lemon juice or other seasonings.
  • Salad dressing: Mix a tablespoon or two of the cashew cream with a splash of vinegar and some herbs.
  • Sauce: Toss with pasta for a delicious, vegan Alfredo
  • Soups: Add cream sauce to pureed soups. It gives soups a rich savory quality.
  • Smoothie: Drop a few spoonsful of cream into a smoothie for creamy texture, added protein, and healthy fat.
  • Canned coconut milk replacement: ½ cup cashew cream mixed with 1 cup water. (This is good for cream sauce recipes like curry if you want to avoid the saturated fats in coconut milk). I use this a lot.

Gooey Cheesy Cauliflower Casserole (serves 10)

This is a family favorite. It is super-fast to put together and pop in the oven. You can use it as a side dish or throw in meat alternatives for a main dish. Make sure you use the tapioca flour because that is what gives it that gooey consistency.

Ingredients

  • 1 large head cauliflower, chopped into bite size pieces and placed in oiled 3-quart casserole

Sauce ingredients

  • 1 cup cashews
  • 1 cup veggie broth (1 cup water/½ tsp. “better than bouillon concentrate”)
  • 2 cup soy milk
  • ¼ cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
  • 2 tbsp. Dijon mustard
  • ¼ cup tapioca flour (no substitutes)
  • ¼ cup nutritional yeast
  • 1 tsp. onion powder
  • 1 tsp. garlic powder
  • ½ tsp. turmeric
  • 1 ¼ tsp. salt
  1. Blend in high-speed blender until smooth. I usually start with the cashews and broth, blending until smooth, then add in the rest and blend.

2. Pour into saucepan and heat, stirring often until the sauce thickens, about 5 minutes.

3. Pour over cauliflower in casserole and stir to coat.

4. Add optional topping if desired. Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes, check for doneness. Uncover and bake about 10 minutes to brown. Let sit 10 minutes to set up.

Optional topping:

  • 1 cup crushed corn flakes
  • 1-2 tbsp. melted vegan margarine

5. Mix melted margarine with cornflakes and sprinkle on top. Cover with foil as above.

I usually add meat alternatives to make this an all-in-one meal. I have successfully added Field Roast smoked apple and sage sausages/diced, browned Beyond Beef, or marinated soy curls. I am confident that marinated tempeh would also be tasty.

Do what you like! When I am feeling reckless, I sprinkle on a handful of vegan cheddar or even french-fried onions.

Carolyn Howe and her family of four have been vegan since 2011. She is a board member of VCEI and has led cooking classes at past VCEI events. Send questions or comments to veganeasterniowa@gmail.com. Visit the VCEI website at https://www.veganeasterniowa.org/ or join the group on Facebook and Meetup.

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

ReddRoxx Recipes: Pepper Steak & Rice

If you're looking for a quick and delicious recipe then this Pepper Steak & Rice recipe is for you! You can add a few ingredients to this recipe to make it Mongolian or Teriyaki style but we'll save that for future recipes. Watch the video and try out the recipe below and let us know in the comments how you loved it, or if you made any tweaks.
wtaj.com

Best casserole dish

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When making a casserole, the most crucial piece isn’t your recipe or ingredients; it’s the dish itself. It’s the act of baking your food in a casserole dish that makes it a casserole. Whether you’re trying to...
therecipecritic.com

Sweet Potato Bites

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Sweet potato bites are a fun twist on the classic sweet potato casserole. The comforting flavors of sweet potatoes, fluffy marshmallows, and pecans transform into a cute and delicious hand-held bite.
Mashed

What's The Difference Between Naan And Pita?

Sweet potatoes and yams, soybeans and chickpeas, bananas and plantains, parsley and cilantro, peaches and nectarines. These are just a few of the many foods that look similar to each other and are, therefore, often mistaken for one another, as Bright Side explains. Naan and pita are another example of two foods that look a lot alike, but have a few key differences.
12tomatoes.com

Cheesy Broccoli Rice Pie

This tasty pie is new favorite. Like a lot of kids one of my favorite ways to eat broccoli growing up was cheesy broccoli rice. It’s a simple, but very satisfying combination. If you ever wanted this dish as the main attraction at dinner then look no further than this cheesy broccoli rice pie.
EatingWell

Sweet Potato Bundt Cake with Maple Glaze

To prepare cake: Sift cake flour, all-purpose flour, oat flour, baking powder, 3/4 teaspoon salt, cinnamon, baking soda, ginger, white pepper, cardamom, allspice and nutmeg into a large bowl. Combine granulated sugar, brown sugar and oil in another large bowl; beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until well combined, 1 to 2 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add mashed sweet potatoes and vanilla, beating on medium speed until thoroughly combined.
SheKnows

Shoppers Say This Under $15 Motion-Activated Cat Toy Has Become Their Kitten’s Favorite Almost Instantly

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We’re shopping for everyone this Black Friday weekend and upcoming Cyber Monday deal extravaganza. Our parents, kids, friends, coworkers — everyone is getting something this year, including our cats. From cat toys to adorable cat towers, nothing is too good for our fur babies. Thanks to the insane deals happening left and right on Amazon, we just found the perfect toy that’ll give our cats hours of fun. And ahead of Cyber Monday, it’s less than $15! Buy: AUKL Interactive Cat...
The Guardian

Nigel Slater’s recipe for sweet potatoes and kimchi

Sweet, orange-flesh potatoes; fiery, brick-red kimchi… this is one of those ridiculously simple suppers that is also intensely satisfying. The balance of heat and sweet is dazzling, but choose a kimchi whose heat is right for you. Set the oven at 200C/gas mark 6. Wipe 4 medium to large...
labroots.com

The Foods and Behaviors Most Associated with Long-Term Weight Gain

Obesity is one of the most rapidly growing health issues in America, and the rise in obesity has been linked to health issues including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and more. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine has linked specific dietary and lifestyle behaviors to long-term weight gain in Americans.
cohaitungchi.com

How I Stopped My Nails From Constantly Breaking

I recently took a look at my fragile nails and decided that they deserved as much attention as I give my hair. After six weeks of weekly treatments and some minor changes in my nail routine, I’m happy to say that, finally, my nails are experiencing the same level of happiness as my hair, thanks to these seven things I did to make my nails stronger and ridge-free.
HealthCentral.com

Bolognese Sauce Over Spaghetti Squash

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Spray the spaghetti squash with non-stick olive oil cooking spray. Place cut side down on a baking sheet. Bake for 25 minutes, or until the squash is tender and soft to touch, but not mushy. Once cool you should be able to scrape the squash into spaghetti-like strands with a fork.
cohaitungchi.com

Is Weight Loss Really 80 Percent Diet and 20 Percent Exercise?

If you’ve ever Googled, “Is diet or exercise more important for weight loss?” you’ve probably come across this seemingly arbitrary formula for dropping pounds: It’s 80 percent diet and 20 percent exercise. But where did that 80/20 ratio come from? And what does it really mean?
Medical News Today

What does sacroiliac joint pain feel like?

When the sacroiliac joints become inflamed or irritated, it can cause lower back pain and stiffness. This is known as sacroiliitis. In some cases, the pain may radiate into the hips, buttocks, or legs. The sacroiliac joints are in the lower back. They are responsible for connecting the sacrum —...
thesouthernladycooks.com

TIPS ON BAKING COOKIES

Many people already know these tips for baking cookies but it’s always a good reminder. We are blessed to have many new bakers/cooks on our site and we always want to provide useful information. The cookie pictured above is our Cinnamon Pecan Cookies and they are one of our most popular!
Iowa City Press-Citizen

Iowa City Press-Citizen

1K+
Followers
958
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

The Press-Citizen is the number one source for Iowa City breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://press-citizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy