ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Arlington, OH

Fishinger Road rebuilding project expected to take two years

By Nate Ellis, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1woVr9_0jMKLtNQ00

Upper Arlington officials expect the two-part reconstruction of Fishinger Road - the first in 60 years - will extend into the next two years.

Crews from Strawser Paving Co. began work Oct. 17 to rebuild Fishinger from Mountview to Tremont roads. The first phase also will include the reconstruction of Fishinger from Mountview Road to Riverside Drive.

According to the city's Engineering Division, the work is the first major reconstruction of Fishinger since 1962.

The total project is expected to cost approximately $12.9 million.

However, the city is expected to receive about $8.4 million in federal transportation grants to be distributed by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission and another $811,934 from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

With the outside funding, the city's estimated share would be approximately $4.4 million – or roughly $2.26 million for phase 1 and $2.16 million for phase 2.

"Improvements on Fishinger Road from Tremont Road to Riverside Drive are overdue," City Engineer Carla Odebralski said. "The condition of the pavement and curbs has been deteriorating more severely, and the city’s Public Works team spends weeks repairing potholes every year."

In addition to rebuilding the road, the projects will include upgrading streetlights along Fishinger with LED technology.

Odebralski said the corridor currently has fluorescent lighting on wooden poles.

Additionally, the water line under Fishinger will be replaced and sidewalks will be widened.

"The water line needs to be replaced due to its age and break history so that this full-depth street replacement is less likely to be impacted by a water main break," Odebralski said. "Upgrading the sidewalk on the south side to (a) five-foot width and adding an eight-foot width on the north will make this busy east-west street more pedestrian-friendly.

"The signals at Mountview Road and Kioka Drive will also be replaced.”

Odebralski said the first phase of the work is expected to extend into October 2023. Phase 2 is then expected to start in 2024 and take about a year to complete.

"Full-depth reconstruction includes stabilizing the road base, which is the root cause of many of the surface issues we are currently seeing on Fishinger Road," Odebralski said. "This stabilization will prevent these deficiencies from reoccurring for many years.

"The upgraded streetlights will provide a more consistent lighting along the corridor as well as bring the light poles along Fishinger Road in line with our current street lighting standard,” she said. “The traffic signals will be replaced with signals mounted on a mast arm as opposed to the current strain pole configuration."

According to data provided by the Upper Arlington Public Works Division, Riverside Drive is the busiest road in the city, averaging about 27,000 vehicles daily.

Fishinger Road sees an average of 18,500 vehicles each day. That's an average of 2,500 more vehicles per day than a portion of Lane Avenue from Northwest Boulevard to North Star Road that is identified as the next-busiest east-west thoroughfare in the city.

nellis@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNate

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Delaware Gazette

Genoa Twp. to remove ‘unwarranted’ stop signs

WESTERVILLE — Genoa Township recently posted on social media that it has some stop signs that are unwarranted. “In response to a Request for Engineering Assistance (REA) from the Township, the Delaware County Engineer’s Office has submitted the results of a study of the existing stop signs located at the following intersections: Saint Andrews Drive at Frasier Road; Somerset Avenue at Gainey Court and Annandale Court; Hilmar Drive at Grisham Street; Hilmar Drive at Pine Hollow Drive,” said the township website.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment

Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7. Overnight Weather Forecast 11-27-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GPdIBM. Thanksgiving travel easy for some, trouble for others. Thanksgiving travel easy for some, trouble for others. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3u3uzJx. Evening Weather Forecast 11-27-2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking : Fire Reported at PPG in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Fire departments are heading to the scene of a reported fire at PPG. According to early reports the company is reporting a fire in the maintenance area of the plant located just off US-23 in Pickaway County n Pittsburg road. Emergency crews are heading to the scene...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
10TV

Woman killed in Pickaway County crash

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A 21-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pickaway County Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP said the crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Edgewood Drive near Edwards Road in Circleville. Troopers said Chandra Louise Destadio, of Amanda,...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – 21-Year-Old Killed in Crash in Circleville

Pickaway – A fatal crash occured in Circleville around 1 am on Friday. According to early reports, a single-vehicle crash occurred in the area of 552 Edgewood drive when a vehicle lost control left the roadway, and struck a tree. Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that the vehicle was heading from Lancaster Pike and turned Northbound on Nicolas Drive at a high rate of speed. An OSP trooper did attempt to stop but cut the chase due to high speed short of the High School.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 21, dead after crash in Circleville

CIRECLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old woman is dead after a crash overnight Saturday in Circleville, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP reports that just after 1 a.m., Chandra Destadio was driving north on Edgewood Drive near Edwards Road when the car lost control, went off the roadway and hit a curb, mailbox, […]
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Structure Fire in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a structure fire that has been reported as fully engulfed. According to early reports around 4 pm, Harrison fire was dispatched to US-23 just north of South Bloomfield for a shed that is fully engulfed in fire. The shed is close to the home on the property.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
10TV

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in south Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in south Franklin County Wednesday night. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on London Lancaster Road, southeast of Saltzgaber Road in Groveport at approximately 8:20 p.m. The sheriff's office says a 2013 Ford Escape...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A pregnant woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield Township, Madison County, Saturday morning, but her child was saved after emergency surgery. The West Jefferson post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 11 a.m. on West Jefferson Kiousville Road near Pringle-Benjamin Road. […]
MADISON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Columbus area creek on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews responded Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Pedestrian struck along S. Court Street in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Medics and police responded to the area of the Sheetz gas station along South Court Street in Circleville. A call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly after 8:30 a.m. about a woman who had been struck by a vehicle. First responders on the scene said the individual...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 13, injured in southwest Columbus apartment shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old girl was injured when police said someone fired a gun into an apartment on the southwest side of Columbus early Sunday morning. Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 1:29 a.m. at an apartment in the Wedgewood Apartment Complex near the intersection of Briggs Road and Kingsford Road. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
DUBLIN, OH
WHIZ

Update: Licking County Shooting

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office has released more information into a Thanksgiving shooting. The incident happened on 3983 Francis Road in Newark. When deputies arrived they report they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities said the suspects had fled the area in a Chevy truck. One...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

12-year-old girl missing from north Columbus found

UPDATE: Columbus police said Sunday night that Roslyn McNeal, 12, had been found COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking public assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday evening from the north side. CPD state that officers went to the area of Harrison Avenue and West Hubbard Avenue near […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Crews battle a large brush fire in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross County battled a large brush fire Wednesday afternoon. The call came in shortly after 12 p.m. in the area of Harris Station Road. Several departments were called to the area to help each other put out the fire. According to reports from...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy