Canal Winchester, OH

Holiday tradition returns to Canal Winchester with long list of activities

By Scott Gerfen
The Columbus Dispatch
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Canal Winchester is no longer a village, but that’s not the case at Christmastime.

The city is ready to welcome the holidays with its annual storybook Christmas celebration, Christmas in the Village, a two-day event in partnership with Destination: Canal Winchester that features a holiday craft bazaar, music, Santa Claus visits, a parade and more.

The downtown holiday tradition, scheduled from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3, is a longtime family favorite, according to Hannah Woodruff, the city’s events and communications coordinator.

"This event is very well attended each year,” she said. “I think last year on Saturday we had record-breaking attendance. It seems like the entire community came out, and we’re expecting another great turnout this year.”

Activities both days will include Santa visits, a Christmas Trolley, sleigh rides, hayrides, ice sculptures, Rudolph’s reindeer friends, a gingerbread house contest and more.

New is the iceless skating rink set up in the parking lot of Shade on the Canal, 19 S. High St.

“We provide the ice skates and we’ll have volunteers on hand to help monitor safety,” Woodruff said. “It’s a completely free attraction for all of our visitors. You may have seen it at other community events and we’re happy to bring it to Canal Winchester.”

Santa Claus will arrive downtown to kick off the event each evening by officially lighting the Christmas tree at Stradley Park, 36 S. High St.

On Dec. 2, Santa will arrive by fire truck.

The Brockstrong Holiday Lights Parade with Santa begins at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

The route begins at X Church, 6600 Bigerton Bend, and makes its way to Waterloo Street, Pfeifer Drive and High Street before heading into downtown.

“People put lights on just about anything to drive in the parade,” Woodruff said.

The weekend also will feature specially themed activities at the Canal Winchester Historical Complex, 10 W. Oak St, as part of the Canal Winchester Area Historical Society’s Storybook Christmas: Polar Express.

Visitors will be transported to the storybook tale, complete with specialty dances and a hot chocolate bar, according to a news release.

More information about the event is available online at canalwinchesterohio.gov.

