2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Williamson County (Williamson County, TN)

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Williamson County early Sunday morning.

The crash happened on Interstate 840.

The authorities saw a car that was traveling far below the speed limit and drifting from its lane.

The car accelerated away when the deputy attempted to pull over the vehicle.

Before entering I-840 westbound, the automobile had been moving at speeds close to 120 mph for a short while.

Cory Preston, 24, was ejected from the car and landed far from the burning car.

Kevin Cao, the driver, suffered serious injuries as well.

He was thrown into the rear seat of the shattered Nissan by the violent crash.

Officers searched the vehicle and discovered three handguns, an assault-style rifle, cocaine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, and four pounds of marijuana.

The guys will face several felony charges after being discharged from the hospital, including drug possession with intent to sell and reckless endangerment.

November 24, 2022

Source: WKRN

