ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Williamson County (Williamson County, TN)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g9CQ4_0jMKLqjF00
Photo byNationwide Report

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Williamson County early Sunday morning.

The crash happened on Interstate 840.

The authorities saw a car that was traveling far below the speed limit and drifting from its lane.

The car accelerated away when the deputy attempted to pull over the vehicle.

Before entering I-840 westbound, the automobile had been moving at speeds close to 120 mph for a short while.

Cory Preston, 24, was ejected from the car and landed far from the burning car.

Kevin Cao, the driver, suffered serious injuries as well.

He was thrown into the rear seat of the shattered Nissan by the violent crash.

Officers searched the vehicle and discovered three handguns, an assault-style rifle, cocaine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, and four pounds of marijuana.

The guys will face several felony charges after being discharged from the hospital, including drug possession with intent to sell and reckless endangerment.

November 24, 2022

Source: WKRN

Recent Tennessee News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 2

Related
WKRN

Authorities investigating shooting at Montgomery County apartment complex

An investigation is underway in Montgomery County following reports of an early morning shooting at Ramblewood Apartments. Authorities investigating shooting at Montgomery …. An investigation is underway in Montgomery County following reports of an early morning shooting at Ramblewood Apartments. Winter storm in the Northeast delays flights nationwide. A storm...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

1 hurt in shooting inside home in north Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person was injured in an overnight shooting in north Clarksville. At about 12:46 a.m. Sunday, Clarksville Police responded to the shooting on Bradfield Drive. One person was shot and transported to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries, police spokesman Scott Beaubien told Clarksville Now.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

THP looking for bicyclist struck by vehicle on I-24 in Rutherford Co.

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man riding a bicycle along the interstate was hit by a vehicle last week and the now Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for him. THP put out an alert on Thanksgiving morning for a Hispanic man in his 30s who was riding a dark-colored bicycle on the westbound side of I-24 near mile marker 65 early Saturday, November 19. He was believed to be wearing a black Adidas jacket, black pants, and multi-colored Nike shoes.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Tractor Trailer Truck Overturns on I-840 Entry Ramp

(MURFREESBORO, TN) A tractor trailer truck overturned while rounding the curve on the I-840 entry ramp Saturday morning. The accident occurred as the truck pulled off of Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro. The accident affected traffic on I-24 west for several hours. The THP told WGNS that injures were reported in...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

One person shot during funeral service at North Nashville church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person attending a funeral service at a church in North Nashville Saturday afternoon. Nashville Fire crews were called to New Season Church on South Hamilton Road for reports of an ‘active aggressor’ and multiple shots fired....
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman killed while walking across Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian northeast of the city on Friday evening. According to MNPD, a Lexus sedan was traveling north on Dickerson Pike near Gordon Terrace around 6:15 p.m. when, the driver said, he briefly looked away from the road and when he looked back, a woman was standing in the middle of his lane. The driver said the collision was unavoidable.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man inside stairwell opens fire at Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of firing a weapon inside a Nashville hospital on Saturday, authorities said. Nicholas Perre Zaayenga, 33, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism of more than $1,000, according to Davidson County online court records. According...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Family displaced after house fire in Williamson County

COLLEGE GROVE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews from multiple stations in Williamson County responded to a house on fire Thanksgiving night. Williamson County Fire and Rescue were called to a home in the Grove neighborhood on Thursday night and found heavy smoke coming from an outdoor fireplace behind the home. The fire had spread to the rear of the home and extended into the second-floor attic.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Court date set in Pulaski theft case

A FORMER PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM EMPLOYEE IS SCHEDULED TO APPEAR IN GILES COUNTY CIRCUIT CRIMINAL COURT MONDAY FOR WHAT COURT PAPERS INDICATE AS SETTLEMENT DAY. JENNA COLEMAN, A FORMER CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE, FACES CHARGES OF THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS, ONE COUNT OF COMPUTER CRIMES OVER 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS AND ONE COUNT OF FALSE ENTRIES IN GOVERNMENTAL RECORDS. BASED ON AN INVESTIGATION BY THE COMPTROLLER’S OFFICE, COLEMAN WAS INDICTED BY THE PULASKI GRAND JURY IN JULY.
PULASKI, TN
fox17.com

MNPD investigating a shooting on Dickerson Pike Thanksgiving morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting this morning on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike. The call came in just before 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. Metro communications says that one person has been taken from the scene for treatment for unknown injuries. This is a...
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

WEMA to receive its first ladder fire truck

Wilson County will have its own 100-foot aerial ladder fire truck after the Wilson County Commission approved the $1.6 million cost at its meeting on Monday night. The resolution passed with a 24-0-1 vote. Commissioner Rick Brown was absent from the meeting.
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy