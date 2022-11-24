Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-30 02:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; Converse County Lower Elevations; East Platte County; Goshen County; Niobrara County; North Laramie Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MONDAY TO 2 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Wyoming. * WHEN...From 8 PM Monday to 2 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Depending on where the heaviest snow showers occur in localized snow band, heavier snowfall accumulations greater than 6 inches is possible. Advisory areas will be monitored for potential upgrade to either a Winter Storm Watch or Warning if conditions warrant.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-29 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 11 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. Localized areas up to 2 feet of snow accumulation possible above 9500 feet in elevation. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range and Snowy Range. * WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 11 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Central Laramie County, East Laramie County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-30 02:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Laramie County; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County. * WHEN...From Monday evening through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With the combination of recent snowfall and strong winds developing Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning, may create ground blizzard conditions at times that may drop visibility to one quarter mile at times.
