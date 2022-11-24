Effective: 2022-11-28 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-30 02:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; Converse County Lower Elevations; East Platte County; Goshen County; Niobrara County; North Laramie Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MONDAY TO 2 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Wyoming. * WHEN...From 8 PM Monday to 2 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Depending on where the heaviest snow showers occur in localized snow band, heavier snowfall accumulations greater than 6 inches is possible. Advisory areas will be monitored for potential upgrade to either a Winter Storm Watch or Warning if conditions warrant.

ALBANY COUNTY, WY ・ 5 HOURS AGO