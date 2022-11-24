Effective: 2022-11-28 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-29 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 11 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. Localized areas up to 2 feet of snow accumulation possible above 9500 feet in elevation. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range and Snowy Range. * WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 11 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

ALBANY COUNTY, WY ・ 5 HOURS AGO