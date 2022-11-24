ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Most commonly seen birds in Ohio

By Stacker
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Ohio using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch . Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 238 count sites in Ohio. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here .

Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rQvMP_0jMKLmRZ00
1 / 46 Canva

#46. Pine Siskin

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%
– Average group size: 1.49
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. New Mexico: 20%
— #2. Utah: 15%
— #3. Idaho: 9%
— #4. Washington: 8%
— #4. Rhode Island: 8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wfTQT_0jMKLmRZ00
2 / 46 Canva

#45. Rock Pigeon

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%
– Average group size: 12.18
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Nevada: 33%
— #2. Arizona: 18%
— #2. New Mexico: 18%
— #4. South Dakota: 13%
— #5. Montana: 12%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28of1N_0jMKLmRZ00
3 / 46 Canva

#44. Red-tailed Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%
– Average group size: 1.0
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Nebraska: 12%
— #2. Idaho: 9%
— #3. Kansas: 8%
— #4. New Jersey: 7%
— #5. Tennessee: 6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wxhY8_0jMKLmRZ00
4 / 46 Canva

#43. Red-headed Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%
– Average group size: 1.17
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Arkansas: 7%
— #2. Delaware: 6%
— #2. Oklahoma: 6%
— #4. Kentucky: 5%
— #5. Missouri: 4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sPVa8_0jMKLmRZ00
5 / 46 Canva

#42. Wild Turkey

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%
– Average group size: 2.84
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Maine: 17%
— #2. Vermont: 16%
— #3. New Hampshire: 15%
— #4. Massachusetts: 14%
— #5. Wyoming: 13%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1idc5T_0jMKLmRZ00
6 / 46 Canva

#40. Yellow-bellied Sapsucker (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%
– Average group size: 1.0
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Oklahoma: 12%
— #2. Tennessee: 11%
— #2. North Carolina: 11%
— #4. South Carolina: 8%
— #4. Georgia: 8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJRvv_0jMKLmRZ00
7 / 46 Canva

#40. Red-shouldered Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%
– Average group size: 1.0
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. North Carolina: 8%
— #1. Florida: 8%
— #1. Rhode Island: 8%
— #4. Virginia: 7%
— #4. Indiana: 7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ch0hm_0jMKLmRZ00
8 / 46 Canva

#39. Brown Creeper

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%
– Average group size: 1.08
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Kentucky: 8%
— #1. Missouri: 8%
— #1. New Hampshire: 8%
— #4. Delaware: 6%
— #4. Iowa: 6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YirBl_0jMKLmRZ00
9 / 46 Canva

#38. Fox Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%
– Average group size: 1.26
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Washington: 18%
— #2. Oregon: 16%
— #3. California: 14%
— #4. Minnesota: 10%
— #5. Alaska: 9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gvMKh_0jMKLmRZ00
10 / 46 Canva

#37. Eastern Towhee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%
– Average group size: 1.38
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. North Carolina: 20%
— #2. Georgia: 19%
— #3. Tennessee: 17%
— #4. South Carolina: 10%
— #4. Alabama: 10%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33nNAw_0jMKLmRZ00
11 / 46 Canva

#36. White-crowned Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%
– Average group size: 1.65
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Nevada: 93%
— #2. California: 61%
— #3. Arizona: 48%
— #4. New Mexico: 33%
— #5. Washington: 19%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OkytG_0jMKLmRZ00
12 / 46 Canva

#35. Cedar Waxwing

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%
– Average group size: 4.84
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. South Dakota: 13%
— #2. Nebraska: 12%
— #3. Kentucky: 10%
— #3. Minnesota: 10%
— #3. North Dakota: 10%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vffs1_0jMKLmRZ00
13 / 46 Canva

#34. Golden-crowned Kinglet

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%
– Average group size: 1.08
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Kentucky: 8%
— #2. Arkansas: 7%
— #2. North Carolina: 7%
— #4. Georgia: 6%
— #4. West Virginia: 6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0avLVD_0jMKLmRZ00
14 / 46 Canva

#33. American Tree Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%
– Average group size: 2.56
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Wyoming: 13%
— #1. South Dakota: 13%
— #3. North Dakota: 10%
— #3. Michigan: 10%
— #5. Nebraska: 8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cqed4_0jMKLmRZ00
15 / 46 Canva

#32. Northern Mockingbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%
– Average group size: 1.0
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Alabama: 48%
— #2. Louisiana: 43%
— #3. Florida: 40%
— #4. South Carolina: 38%
— #5. Tennessee: 34%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3pr7_0jMKLmRZ00
16 / 46 Canva

#31. Pileated Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%
– Average group size: 1.15
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Minnesota: 19%
— #2. Wisconsin: 15%
— #3. Vermont: 12%
— #4. Indiana: 11%
— #4. Washington: 11%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41vOgb_0jMKLmRZ00
17 / 46 Canva

#30. Chipping Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%
– Average group size: 1.68
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Georgia: 31%
— #2. South Carolina: 27%
— #3. Texas: 24%
— #4. Alabama: 23%
— #5. Arkansas: 22%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17QgNU_0jMKLmRZ00
18 / 46 Canva

#29. Purple Finch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%
– Average group size: 1.97
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. West Virginia: 22%
— #2. Minnesota: 16%
— #3. Kentucky: 15%
— #3. Arkansas: 15%
— #3. Missouri: 15%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YPS6B_0jMKLmRZ00
19 / 46 Canva

#28. Brown-headed Cowbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%
– Average group size: 2.11
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. New Jersey: 14%
— #2. Delaware: 12%
— #2. Connecticut: 12%
— #4. Tennessee: 11%
— #5. Illinois: 10%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U6eRv_0jMKLmRZ00
20 / 46 Canva

#27. Northern Flicker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 8%
– Average group size: 1.06
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Montana: 67%
— #2. Colorado: 64%
— #3. Nevada: 60%
— #4. Washington: 57%
— #5. Idaho: 55%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TDgqQ_0jMKLmRZ00
21 / 46 Canva

#26. Cooper’s Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 11%
– Average group size: 1.04
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Nevada: 47%
— #2. Arizona: 23%
— #3. Indiana: 14%
— #4. Illinois: 13%
— #5. Ohio: 11%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17keSW_0jMKLmRZ00
22 / 46 Canva

#25. Eastern Bluebird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 12%
– Average group size: 2.23
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. North Carolina: 48%
— #2. Georgia: 47%
— #3. Tennessee: 39%
— #4. South Carolina: 38%
— #5. Alabama: 35%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HJt2c_0jMKLmRZ00
23 / 46 Canva

#24. Common Grackle

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 15%
– Average group size: 3.75
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. New Jersey: 37%
— #2. South Dakota: 31%
— #3. Connecticut: 30%
— #4. Florida: 22%
— #4. Massachusetts: 22%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ITV6K_0jMKLmRZ00
24 / 46 Canva

#23. Song Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 20%
– Average group size: 1.31
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Washington: 53%
— #2. Oregon: 48%
— #3. West Virginia: 38%
— #4. Delaware: 32%
— #5. Kentucky: 31%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3naeV8_0jMKLmRZ00
25 / 46 Canva

#22. American Crow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 20%
– Average group size: 2.41
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Wyoming: 38%
— #2. Maine: 34%
— #2. Washington: 34%
— #4. Arkansas: 33%
— #4. North Carolina: 33%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1csYWV_0jMKLmRZ00
26 / 46 Canva

#21. Carolina/Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 22%
– Average group size: 2.18
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. West Virginia: 44%
— #2. Missouri: 37%
— #3. Pennsylvania: 27%
— #4. Kentucky: 23%
— #4. Virginia: 23%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19jjvw_0jMKLmRZ00
27 / 46 Canva

#20. White-throated Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 24%
– Average group size: 1.57
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Arkansas: 67%
— #2. Rhode Island: 58%
— #3. Connecticut: 56%
— #3. New Jersey: 56%
— #5. Virginia: 51%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NUFW4_0jMKLmRZ00
28 / 46 Canva

#19. European Starling

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 25%
– Average group size: 2.98
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Nebraska: 38%
— #1. South Dakota: 38%
— #1. Delaware: 38%
— #4. New Jersey: 32%
— #5. Iowa: 31%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0puWWC_0jMKLmRZ00
29 / 46 Canva

#18. Red-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 26%
– Average group size: 1.3
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Alaska: 68%
— #2. South Dakota: 63%
— #3. Maine: 62%
— #4. Nebraska: 58%
— #4. Michigan: 58%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mrcH6_0jMKLmRZ00
30 / 46 Canva

#17. Red-winged Blackbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 27%
– Average group size: 2.85
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Michigan: 29%
— #2. Ohio: 27%
— #3. Illinois: 26%
— #4. West Virginia: 25%
— #5. Kentucky: 23%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qHhbq_0jMKLmRZ00
31 / 46 Canva

#16. Carolina Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 31%
– Average group size: 2.43
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Arkansas: 93%
— #2. Alabama: 87%
— #2. South Carolina: 87%
— #4. North Carolina: 78%
— #5. Oklahoma: 76%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ahLgW_0jMKLmRZ00
32 / 46 Canva

#15. Carolina Wren

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 34%
– Average group size: 1.2
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. South Carolina: 82%
— #2. North Carolina: 74%
— #3. Alabama: 71%
— #4. Virginia: 70%
— #4. Georgia: 70%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=258Sh4_0jMKLmRZ00
33 / 46 Canva

#14. American Robin

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 34%
– Average group size: 2.26
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. South Dakota: 63%
— #2. New Mexico: 47%
— #2. Nevada: 47%
— #4. Kentucky: 44%
— #5. Nebraska: 42%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T6EjB_0jMKLmRZ00
34 / 46 Canva

#13. Hairy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 36%
– Average group size: 1.1
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. North Dakota: 70%
— #2. Connecticut: 68%
— #3. Vermont: 63%
— #4. Maine: 61%
— #5. Minnesota: 54%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zy1fJ_0jMKLmRZ00
35 / 46 Canva

#12. Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 40%
– Average group size: 1.93
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Vermont: 100%
— #2. New Hampshire: 97%
— #3. Maine: 94%
— #3. Minnesota: 94%
— #3. Connecticut: 94%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1na2N9_0jMKLmRZ00
36 / 46 Canva

#11. American Goldfinch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 63%
– Average group size: 3.3
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Iowa: 84%
— #2. Vermont: 81%
— #3. Maine: 73%
— #4. Wisconsin: 72%
— #5. Minnesota: 70%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J7EHW_0jMKLmRZ00
37 / 46 Canva

#10. Dark-eyed Junco

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 66%
– Average group size: 2.35
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Oregon: 93%
— #2. North Dakota: 90%
— #3. Washington: 88%
— #3. Iowa: 88%
— #5. Minnesota: 85%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pkrA3_0jMKLmRZ00
38 / 46 Canva

#9. Mourning Dove

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 69%
– Average group size: 3.33
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. New Jersey: 81%
— #2. Nevada: 80%
— #3. Connecticut: 79%
— #4. Massachusetts: 77%
— #4. Kentucky: 77%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d905Q_0jMKLmRZ00
39 / 46 Canva

#8. House Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 75%
– Average group size: 6.07
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. South Dakota: 88%
— #2. Iowa: 84%
— #2. Illinois: 84%
— #4. Ohio: 75%
— #5. Utah: 73%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16nKu1_0jMKLmRZ00
40 / 46 Canva

#7. Red-bellied Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 76%
– Average group size: 1.17
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Connecticut: 86%
— #2. New Jersey: 78%
— #3. Nebraska: 77%
— #4. Ohio: 76%
— #5. Maryland: 70%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lL8uF_0jMKLmRZ00
41 / 46 Canva

#6. House Finch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 76%
– Average group size: 3.0
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Nevada: 93%
— #2. Utah: 88%
— #2. New Mexico: 88%
— #4. Alabama: 84%
— #5. Arizona: 82%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xgzic_0jMKLmRZ00
42 / 46 Canva

#5. Downy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 77%
– Average group size: 1.44
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Connecticut: 92%
— #2. Massachusetts: 84%
— #3. Minnesota: 83%
— #4. Iowa: 82%
— #5. North Dakota: 80%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xnRov_0jMKLmRZ00
43 / 46 Canva

#4. White-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 78%
– Average group size: 1.56
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Connecticut: 93%
— #2. Vermont: 89%
— #2. Maine: 89%
— #4. Michigan: 86%
— #5. West Virginia: 84%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zdyvp_0jMKLmRZ00
44 / 46 Canva

#3. Tufted Titmouse

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 80%
– Average group size: 2.07
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. West Virginia: 100%
— #2. Connecticut: 97%
— #3. Vermont: 91%
— #4. Massachusetts: 89%
— #5. Kentucky: 87%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oJRfC_0jMKLmRZ00
45 / 46 Canva

#2. Northern Cardinal

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 87%
– Average group size: 2.45
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Kentucky: 92%
— #2. Alabama: 90%
— #3. Nebraska: 88%
— #4. Ohio: 87%
— #5. Missouri: 86%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bAaXp_0jMKLmRZ00
46 / 46 Canva

#1. Blue Jay

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 88%
– Average group size: 2.41
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Vermont: 96%
— #2. Nebraska: 92%
— #3. Massachusetts: 90%
— #4. South Dakota: 88%
— #4. Connecticut: 88%

