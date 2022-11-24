ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fights in Fort Worth when JFK was shot: “A white guy ... said ‘I’m glad he’s dead.’ ”

By Bud Kennedy
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

An hour after Air Force One lifted off from Fort Worth in 1963, President John F. Kennedy was dead.

For the Fort Worth airmen at the center of America’s Cold War defense effort almost 60 years ago, a fight was beginning.

“A white guy turned off the TV and said ‘I’m glad he’s dead,’ “ remembered Rodney Hurst , then an airman in the Carswell Air Force Base honor guard for Kennedy and later a Florida civil-rights activist and leader.

“That started it. There were bloody noses everywhere — fights in all the halls — white airmen saying, ‘Good.’ “

Hurst and the honor guard had just stood and saluted as the president and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy greeted military families and children before boarding Air Force One to Dallas Nov. 22, 1963.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eMagy_0jMKL4sy00
Rodney Hurst visits a replica of the lunch counter where he took part in a peaceful demonstration to protest the discrimination faced by Blacks, at a display at at the Ritz Theater, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. In the background is a blow up of a photo taken in 1960 when he was 16. After leaving the lunch counter in downtown Jacksonville as a teen, a mob of whites began indiscriminately clubbing African Americans with baseball bats and ax handles during a day now remembered as Ax Handle Saturday. Bobby Caina Calvan/AP

Now 78, he remembered that day last week by phone and also in a recent interview for the Sixth Floor Museum in Dallas.

From discharge in Texas, he returned home to Florida, where he already had been among civil-rights activists targeted by the Ku Klux Klan in the 1960 Jacksonville white race riot known as “Ax Handle Saturday.”

He was stationed here from 1961 to 1965 as part of an early-day computer training program for the B-52 and B-58 bombers stationed at what was then a Strategic Air Command defense base. (It’s now Naval Air Station Fort Worth.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40QqQz_0jMKL4sy00
President John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy enter Air Force One to fly from Fort Worth to Dallas. JFK waves to crowd at Carswell Air Force Base. Nov. 22, 1963 Fort Worth Star-Telegram archive/UT Arlington Special Collections

Hurst knew Texas didn’t support Kennedy.

“I did not see Fort Worth as being a progressive community,” he said.

In 1963, public schools and city buses were still segregated. The last “white” and “colored” signs on toilets and water fountains had come down just before Kennedy’s visit.

If you thought the Air Force or Carswell was better — it wasn’t.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a5HUM_0jMKL4sy00
A 1950s store directory still lists the “colored” rest room in Leonards Department Store, later the first in Dallas or Fort Worth to end segregation. Bud Kennedy/bud@star-telegram.com

“The military just reflected what America was like in those days,” Hurst said.

“There was tension over civil rights,” he said: “I was housed with white men from rural Texas who bragged about being in the Klan.”

Hurst’s name made the Star-Telegram while he was at Carswell. He was a championship bowler.

But one of the other top bowlers’ first and last name began with “K.”

“He had a bowling shirt made with ‘KKK’ on it and wore it whenever I bowled,” Hurst said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KL13u_0jMKL4sy00
President John F. Kennedy and wife Jackie followed by bodyguard Clint Hill as they leave Carswell AFB for Dallas, 11/22/1963 Fort Worth Star-Telegram archive/UT Arlington Special Collections

When Kennedy was shot down in Dallas after a happy visit to Fort Worth, the city staggered along with the nation in shock.

In the Sixth Floor interview, Hurst described sitting with other Black airmen at Carswell and staring at TV pictures of familar Dallas landmarks such as Dealey Plaza and the Texas School Book Depository’s Hertz billboard.

There was “just the anger, the sadness,” he said.

But not to some white airmen.

“We had fights in my barracks ... where there were lots of bloody noses and black eyes and abrasions and persons pushed down stairwells. I mean, all this on an Air Force base,” he said.

At one point, Black airmen were sent to their barracks for safety, he said.

“You were dealing with a very segregated American society,” he said.

Black Americans were skeptical but trusted Kennedy because he “said the right things and did the right things” for civil rights, Hurst said in the Sixth Floor Museum interview.

Hurst also remembers specific touchstones of his life in Fort Worth: Jacksboro Highway clubs; military-themed bars like the Missile Club on Evans Avenue; trips to Leonards Department Store downtown; and going to pro football games on a military discount to see Dallas Cowboys star and Jacksonville friend Bob Hayes in the Cotton Bowl. There were also trips to see the Dallas Texans, later the Kansas City Chiefs , in practice games at Farrington Field.

At a community event and again at segregated I.M. Terrell High School near downtown, he specifically remembers meeting a young Fort Worth civil-rights activist, Opal Lee.

After Lee, 96, successfully lobbied President Joe Biden last year to declare Juneteenth a federal holiday , Hurst reminded her of those meetings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cYhIY_0jMKL4sy00
President John F. Kennedy signing autographs at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth on the way to Dallas Love Field. Nov. 22, 1963 Fort Worth Star-Telegram archive/UT Arlington Special Collections

“What she’s done just shows perseverance and what can happen when you truly believe in what you’re doing,” he said.

He thought about staying in Texas when he was discharged and had job offers in Dallas working with new punch-card computer systems.

But he went home to Jacksonville, he said, because “whatever I needed to fight, I would just as soon fight it in my hometown.”

In Jacksonville, he served two terms on the city council, co-hosted a public broadcasting show and continued to advocate for civil rights and Black history in a city about the same size as Fort Worth and with a similar old-guard mindset.

Hurst compared the early 1960s to today.

“As I said to my son and nephew and others when we went to the inauguration of [President] Barack Obama,” he said, “the swings during my four years in Fort Worth between great football teams, and a [Cold] war effort, and the president being killed — when you live through that, you have to be able to internalize for yourself first and then retell the story.”

He went on: “We have a lot of young people who are living through some of the most dangerous times of American history and whatever is called American democracy, and they’ve got to be able to internalize what they want and what they’re seeing.”

And tell the story in another 60 years.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

JFK assassinated 59 years ago – here are the shocking news videos and pics from that day

On November 22, 1963, President John F. Kennedy was riding in his open-top motorcade in Dealey Plaza, in Dallas, Texas when he was assassinated. Former U.S. Marine Lee Harvey Oswald was believed, by the prevailing accounts, to have been responsible for firing the shots from the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository Building, which struck Kennedy in the neck and head as his motorcade passed through the plaza at 12:30 p.m. that day. According to History.com, Oswald is believed to have fired three shots, with two hitting and fatally wounding Kennedy and another shot hitting and wounding then-Texas Governor John Connally. Oswald was arrested in connection with the assassination but was shot and killed two days later.
DALLAS, TX
Mark Randall Havens

The 7 women on death row in Texas

Only two women have been executed in Texas since 1863 — 7 more now await death.Photo byMaven Shark Media. Seven women are currently on death row in Texas. Three of them have been there for more than ten years. They still have appeals pending, but their avenues of appeal are closing one by one.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Atlanta Preacher Gives Herschel Walker the Business in Fiery Sunday Sermon

“Y’all ain’t ready for me today.” That’s how the raucous crowd listening to Atlanta-area pastor Jamal Bryant knew he was on one during his fiery sermon on Sunday, one in which he did not exactly practice pure separation between church and state. Instead, Bryant told the faithful at Newbirth Missionary Baptist what he thought about GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker. “Ladies and gentlemen, when the Republican Party of Georgia moved Herschel Walker from Texas to Georgia so that he could run for Senate, it’s because change was taken too fast in the post-Antebellum South,” the pastor rumbled ahead of next...
ATLANTA, GA
Ash Jurberg

Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in Philadelphia

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's second bus of migrants arrived in Philadelphia from Texas today. The bus arrived in freezing temperatures and was welcomed by over 20 immigrant leaders, city officials, and volunteers. Immigration groups, such as Nationalities Services Center and HIAS Pennsylvania, have been preparing for this scenario since Gov. Abbott started bussing migrants from Texas to northern cities.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Executes Man for Killing Ex-Girlfriend and Her 7-Year-Old Son

A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in...
FORT WORTH, TX
Nik

Her Execution Was Stayed Just Days Before Her Scheduled Death: Melissa Lucio

The first time I ever heard the name Melissa Lucio was when Kim Kardashian tweeted about her and how she was innocent and should not be executed — which is kind of sad, but at least Kim is using her time to tweet about things that actually matter. But what really caught my attention, was when Melissa’s story began to be shared around the true-crime community, there were several comments from people who actually lived in the area where Melissa is from who stated that they firmly believe Melissa did the crime she is accused of. As it stands now, Melissa Lucio is on death row for the alleged 2007 murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah.
dallasexpress.com

Convicted Texas Mom Slayer Executed

A Texas inmate was executed on November 9 for the murder of his mother nearly two decades ago. The execution of Tracy Beatty took place in the evening via lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. His last words addressed his wife, “Yes, I just want to thank …...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
16K+
Followers
476
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy