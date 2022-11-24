Pittsburgh police asking for help finding missing man who didn’t return home after leaving hospital

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 66-year-old man.

Francis Dugas was last seen on Nov. 15 after failing to return home following his discharge from the hospital for a head injury, according to police.

Dugas is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has blue eyes and grey hair. Police said he currently has a beard, is significantly thinner than the photo provided and his haircut is also slightly more disheveled.

Dugas is known to frequent the Zone 6 area of Pittsburgh.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 412-323-7141 or 911.

