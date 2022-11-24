ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh police asking for help finding missing man who didn’t return home after leaving hospital

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2snj7A_0jMKKZjx00

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 66-year-old man.

Francis Dugas was last seen on Nov. 15 after failing to return home following his discharge from the hospital for a head injury, according to police.

Dugas is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has blue eyes and grey hair. Police said he currently has a beard, is significantly thinner than the photo provided and his haircut is also slightly more disheveled.

Dugas is known to frequent the Zone 6 area of Pittsburgh.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 412-323-7141 or 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VUiZZ_0jMKKZjx00

Millvale apartment complex tenants removed from homes under new management Tenants of a Millvale apartment complex said they knew that the old Chrismar sign would be coming down as new management came in, but what they didn’t know is t

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

Kim Thurber
3d ago

no one picked him up and the hospital let him walk out on his own after a head injury? they didn't call a relative or friend to pick him up?

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating after man dropped off at hospital with gunshot wounds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after a man was dropped off at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 2:30 a.m., police were informed of a man who had been taken to a hospital after he was shot in the leg. He was in stable condition when he was dropped off and spoke with police but did not tell them much about what happened. Later, officers located a scene inside a home in the 2900 block of Sacramento Avenue and spoke with the residents. They are investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Missing 13-year-old girl found

Pittsburgh Police detectives announced Friday night that they located a 13-year-old girl who was previously reported missing. Mariah Moreno was previously reported missing after she did not return home after school on Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh police investigate overnight shooting in Sheraden

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood. Police were called to a hospital around 2:40 a.m., after receiving a report that an adult male had arrived with gunshot wounds to the leg. The man was in stable condition but, police said, he was not cooperative in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 person arrested after police chase in Fayette County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested after leading state troopers on a chase through Fayette County on Friday.It started when a trooper tried to pull over David Phillips for a vehicle code violation near Wingrove and Eutsey Road.During the chase, one of the troopers failed to turn and crashed into a yard.KDKA was told the officer was not injured.Phillips was taken into custody.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

State Police Investigating Recent Scam

State Police are continuing their investigation into a scam that impacted a local resident earlier this month. Authorities say that they were notified on November 3rd that a 73-year-old Ford City man purchased $660 worth of Target gift cards and gave the gift card information over the phone to an unknown individual who claimed to be with Xfinity.
FORD CITY, PA
PennLive.com

2 teens shot in Pa. neighborhood on Thanksgiving night

Two teenagers were shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood on Thanksgiving night, according to a story from WPXI. The news outlet said that according to Allegheny County 911, first responders arrived in the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue in the Sheraden neighborhood at 8:41 p.m. One victim had gunshot wounds to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
110K+
Followers
142K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy