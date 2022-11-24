MetroParks Ice Rink set to open today
DAYTON — The MetroParks Ice Rink is set to officially open today at 11:00 a.m. at RiverScape.
Admission costs $7.00 daily and $3.00 to rent ice skates.
Reduced admission and skate rentals are available for those who utilize SNAP/EBT benefits. Customers just need to present their SNAP/EBT card to receive a 50 percent discount.
Children under 3 years old are free with a paying adult.
Opening weekend hours for the MetroParks Ice Rink are:
- Friday, Nov. 25, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 26, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 27, 1-5 p.m.
The rink will be open through Sunday, Feb. 26.
Daily hours change throughout the season and can be found at metroparks.org/icerink.
