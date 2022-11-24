MetroParks Ice Rink set to open today

DAYTON — The MetroParks Ice Rink is set to officially open today at 11:00 a.m. at RiverScape.

Admission costs $7.00 daily and $3.00 to rent ice skates.

Reduced admission and skate rentals are available for those who utilize SNAP/EBT benefits. Customers just need to present their SNAP/EBT card to receive a 50 percent discount.

Children under 3 years old are free with a paying adult.

Opening weekend hours for the MetroParks Ice Rink are:

Friday, Nov. 25, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27, 1-5 p.m.

The rink will be open through Sunday, Feb. 26.

Daily hours change throughout the season and can be found at metroparks.org/icerink.

