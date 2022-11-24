ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Social Security Going Bankrupt?

By Matthew Frankel, CFP®
 3 days ago

There are some common misconceptions about the financial health and future of Social Security. In this short video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel discusses Social Security's financial condition and what could happen if the program runs out of money.

