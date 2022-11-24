ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

fightingillini.com

Illini Comeback Falls Short in First Loss

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Illinois women's basketball suffered its first loss of the 2022-23 campaign, an 83-80 effort against Delaware. The Blue Hens are the second NCAA Tournament team from a year ago the Orange and Blue have faced this season (Charlotte). Illinois saw Adalia McKenzie and Makira Cook record double-double performances in the setback.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
fightingillini.com

Illini Dominate Northwestern, 41-3, in Regular Season Finale

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Illinois dominated from start to finish, taking down Northwestern, 41-3, in Evanston on Saturday afternoon. The Illini defense forced six turnovers, including a scoop and score and pick six from Sydney Brown, while Devon Witherspoon recorded two interceptions in the 38-point victory. Illinois got on the board...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Times Leader

Crestwood defeats Bonner-Prendie to advance in state playoffs

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Crestwood High School football team advanced in the state playoffs with a 21-14 victory over Bonner-Prendie today in the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals at the Northeast Supersite in Philadelphia. The Comets will take on Bishop McDevitt in next weekend’s semifinals....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Man Shot In Wilmington Early Monday

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:47 a.m. in the 100 block of East 23rd Street. Police located a 39-year-old male gunshot victim, who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible. Anyone...
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

South Carolina man arrested on gun charges in Smyrna

A South Carolina man is behind bars in Sussex County after he was arrested by Smyrna police on weapons counts. 18-year-old Shyeme Mills ran from officers when they arrived at South Delaware and West Frazier Streets Friday morning, police said. The cops had responded to a report of a man...
SMYRNA, DE
WESH

21-year-old man shot, killed in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach Police say 21-year-old D'Shawn McLaury was shot and killed after leaving a hookah bar Sunday morning. They say deputies were responding to a call of a person shot in the area of Wild Olive and Seabreeze Blvd at around 4 a.m. Sunday, when they found McLaury with a gunshot wound.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
californiaexaminer.net

Dover Man Killed, Assault Weapons Found During Search

A man was reportedly shot and murdered outside of his home in Dover, and a check of the premises after the incident revealed two guns designed to look like assault rifles, along with additional weapons and drugs. Police in Dover, Delaware, have determined that a deceased person is a 29-year-old...
DOVER, DE
WGMD Radio

Several Arrests Made at Dover Residence

Dover Police have arrested three teenagers–all of Dover including 19-year-old Unique Trader, 18-year-old Demetric Isabell, and a 17-year-old boy. They were taken into custody on drug and weapons charges. Police also arrested seven others but determined they were not involved and were released without charges. The arrests occurred yesterday afternoon on North Governors Avenue.

