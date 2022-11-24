Does the future of automobiles involve those vehicles doing the bulk of their driving themselves? That depends on who you ask. Lucid Motors’ CEO recently suggested that the technology was still a few years away, while Tesla has continued to press forward on its Full Self-Driving feature. The latest development here? According to a recent article at Engadget, Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to all Tesla owners in North America — provided they have $15,000 to spend on the feature.

