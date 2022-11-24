Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars
Tesla's upcoming hatchback vehicle will end gas cars. It will be smaller than the Model 3, have a smaller battery, be more efficient, and cost less. Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars. Tesla will most likely produce a vehicle that is a hatchback to handle the vehicle...
Tesla Dangerously Loses Its Luster
In minds and numbers, Tesla remains the star of the automotive industry. The market capitalization of Elon Musk's group is above $532 billion at last check. Toyota (TM) - Get Free Report, General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report, Ford (F) - Get Free Report and Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Free Report are far behind with market values $199 billion, $57 billion, $56.5 billion and nearly $100 billion, respectively.
Exclusive: Tesla to bring Dolby Atmos to over 1 million cars
One of Tesla’s upcoming software updates should give the sound systems in its current and new vehicles a considerable upgrade. According to our source, Tesla has been working with major record labels for months to bring Dolby Atmos to Tesla cars. Once the software update rolls out, over 1 million Teslas that are currently on the road will support Dolby Atmos, including all newly manufactured vehicles.
Tesla Announces Wide Release of Full Self-Driving Beta
Does the future of automobiles involve those vehicles doing the bulk of their driving themselves? That depends on who you ask. Lucid Motors’ CEO recently suggested that the technology was still a few years away, while Tesla has continued to press forward on its Full Self-Driving feature. The latest development here? According to a recent article at Engadget, Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to all Tesla owners in North America — provided they have $15,000 to spend on the feature.
Short seller Jim Chanos blasts crypto, warns the S&P 500 may plunge 55%, and predicts Tesla's growth will slow in a new interview. Here are the 10 best quotes.
Jim Chanos tore into crypto after Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange imploded. The short seller compared the crypto crash to the dot-com bubble bursting. Chanos expects the S&P 500 to plunge, Tesla's growth to slow, and Twitter to distract Elon Musk. Jim Chanos has trashed cryptocurrencies after Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX became...
electrek.co
Vinfast achieves milestone with first batch of VF8 EVs shipped to the US
Vietnamese electric vehicle maker Vinfast hit a major milestone Friday, shipping the first batch of VF8 SUVs to the US. Vinfast made its grand debut at the LA Auto show last year, introducing the VF8 and VF9 EVs to the world. After vowing to end the production of gas-powered models,...
CNBC
Electric vehicles are less reliable because of newer technologies, Consumer Reports finds
Electric vehicles are among the least reliable cars and trucks in the automotive industry today, according to Consumer Reports rankings released Tuesday. Reliability issues with all-electric vehicles were expected, since most automakers, with the exception of early EV leader Tesla, launched fully electric models just in recent years. Consumer Reports...
teslarati.com
Tesla’s IR Head says the Semi may be his favorite Tesla product
Tesla’s investor relations head, Martin Viecha, shared that the Tesla Semi may be his favorite Tesla product. “Most people in the investment community (including large holders) that I speak to didn’t believe it’s possible to make a 500-mile, fully loaded Class 8 truck,” he said on Twitter.
insideevs.com
Elon Musk: Fully Loaded Tesla Semi Just Completed 500-Mile Drive
Many wonder whether the upcoming Tesla Semi Class 8 electric semi will really have a range of 500 miles (804 km), specifically when fully loaded. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in October that the range of the Tesla Semi was calculated with cargo - "Just to be clear, 500 miles with the cargo on level ground."
insideevs.com
Lucid Now Offers Ready To Deliver Air EVs On US Customer Website
Lucid Group has added a "Ready to Deliver" section on its website for US customers who don't want to place a custom order and then wait weeks or months for their Air luxury EV to be delivered. The EV startup says this is "the most convenient way to put Lucid...
TikTok CEO says the company is set up to avoid the kind of job cuts Elon Musk made at Twitter: 'We don't need to lay off half the workforce to achieve the efficiency levels that we want'
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said the company won't need to cut half its staff like Twitter, Bloomberg reports. Chew said that investing in content moderators is critical to keeping the platform safe. His comments come days after Twitter reportedly laid off many of its contracted content moderators amid the...
Tesla Model 3 And Model Y Earn Eight Times More Per Car Than Anything Toyota Builds
Tesla is on a roll, gaining momentum with every passing day, and it now seems that the American EV manufacturer's vehicles are eight times more profitable than Toyota's. This is despite selling less than a seventh of the volume Toyota manages. How is this possible? Numerous factors are at play here, and most of them work against Toyota but to Tesla's advantage.
A game-changing new hybrid EV battery recharges in only 72 seconds
A new battery technology developed by Swiss startup Morand could see electric vehicle (EV) batteries charge in less time than it takes to fill an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle at a gas station, the company reveals. The new technology, which can charge electric cars in only 72 seconds, is...
electrek.co
Tesla now detects Autopilot cheating devices
Tesla is now starting to detect Autopilot cheating devices that enable you not to hold the steering wheel, and it is acting on it if you use it. In order to use Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta, Tesla requires drivers to keep their hands on the steering wheel. However,...
CNET
Why the 2023 Toyota Prius Looks Like It Does, Inside and Out
This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. The 2023 Toyota Prius is a huge break from its past in terms of styling, interior...
electrek.co
Aptera says it will use Tesla’s charge connector in its solar electric car
Aptera has confirmed that it plans to use Tesla’s charge connector, now known as the North American Charging Standard (NACS), in its upcoming solar electric car. Earlier this month, Tesla surprised many by announcing that it is opening its EV charge connector in the hope of making it the new standard in North America.
insideevs.com
How Often Do Tesla's Batteries Fail? How About Tesla's Motors?
Our friend Sean Mitchell of All Things EVs decided to gather up some data to try to get an idea of how often a Tesla's battery packs fail and need replacing. He also put together a follow-up video with similar data related to Tesla's electric motors (it's embedded at the end of the article).
brytfmonline.com
Tesla announced another recall of 80,000 cars and some of them should be recalled
Tesla cars This year suffered a large number of “collection” requestsmore commonly known as Operation Re-Call🇧🇷 Problems have occurred again and 80,000 cars will be recalled in China. If a lot of He remembers It was easy to solve, since it was over the air (OTA), this really obliges the owners to take the car to the workshop.
torquenews.com
Elon Musk Announces FSD Beta Is Available To All Teslas In North America In Time For Thanksgiving
Tesla has decided to open the floodgates and allow any Tesla owner in North America who purchased the full self-driving option to download FSD Beta. Now hundreds of thousands of Tesla owners will have one more thing to be grateful for on thanksgiving. Tesla first started working on fully self-driving...
What Is the Cheapest Tesla? Tesla Lineup Price Breakdown
The cheapest Tesla is the standard Model 3, followed by the Model Y, the Model S, and finally, the Model X. The post What Is the Cheapest Tesla? Tesla Lineup Price Breakdown appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
