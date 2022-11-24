Read full article on original website
Crowds of people set cars on fire and smashed windows with bricks in Brussels and Rotterdam after Morocco beat Belgium 2-0 in shocking World Cup upset
Police detained dozens on Sunday, as riots erupted in the streets of Brussels following Belgium's defeat to Morocco in the World Cup.
Netherlands under Van Gaal on cusp of advancing at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Netherlands is on the verge of reaching the knockout stage at the World Cup and an overwhelming favorite in its final Group A match on Tuesday against host nation Qatar. If the Dutch advance it will put more focus on 71-year-old coach Louis van Gaal, who stepped out of retirement just over a year ago to take over the national team while being treated for aggressive prostate cancer. ...
Cameroon vs Serbia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group G match
Cameroon face Serbia with both sides looking to bounce back from Qatar World Cup defeats.The Indomitable Lions face the Eagles after a 1-0 loss to Switzerland, with Cameroon-born Breel Embolo scoring, while Brazil beat Dragan StojkoviÄ’s side 2-0 thanks to Richarlison’s double. A more expansive game could unfold here with Cameroon coach Rigobert Song aware of the need for urgency with Brazil in the final game of the group stage: “The highest level is unforgiving,” he said. “We no longer have any room for error and we’ll be going for broke.”While this result could determine whether Song remains in...
Brazil vs Switzerland prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?
Brazil take on Switzerland in Group F of the World Cup in a meeting of two teams who kicked off the tournament with opening wins.Brazil underlined their tournament credentials as Richarlison starred in their 2-0 win over Serbia, with the Tottenham forward scoring a brilliant overhead kick.Switzerland will be underdogs against the Selecao but can approach the match without needing to win following their opening victory against Cameroon.Depending on results elsewhere, with Serbia taking on Cameroon earlier in the day in Group F, a win for either Brazil or Switzerland would book their place in the last 16.Here’s everything...
Dar Launches Action Plan for a Net Zero Future in the MENA Region
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- At the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference 2022, international design firm Dar Al Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners – Dar – launched a research-backed action plan that countries in the Middle East and North Africa can follow to decarbonize three key sectors – the built environment, transportation, and water and energy resources – in order to achieve net zero ambitions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221127005122/en/ Dar Group Chairman and CEO Talal Shair joins the company’s leading sustainability experts at COP 27 in Sharm El Sheikh (Photo: AETOSWire)
