Bay Net
Upper Marlboro Man Chasing Big Powerball Jackpot Lands $50,000 Prize
BRENTWOOD, Md. – The Powerball jackpot had risen to nearly $2 billion when a player from Upper Marlboro bought a single ticket on Nov. 2. He didn’t win land the jackpot, but on Nov. 23, he claimed a $50,000 prize. The jackpot ended up at a record-shattering $2.04 billion before being won in the Nov. 7 drawing on a ticket sold in California.
Nottingham MD
Diablo Doughnuts coming to Overlea/Fullerton
NOTTINGHAM, MD—A new doughnut shop will soon be coming to Overlea/Fullerton. Diablo Doughnuts will be opening a new location at Belair Beltway Plaza in early 2023. The bakery was started by a former tattoo artist, Michael Rolsan. Diablo doughnuts is “a small batch artisan shop with nice people, local ingredients, and good old-fashioned doughnuts with a twist,” according to the official website.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 10: Union Brewing in Hampden and The Crab Queen in Randallstown
The tenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a lunchtime tour of Union Brewing in Hampden with gracious host and founder Adam Benesch and an insanely delicious crab cake and platter from The Crab Queen in Randallstown. (This was one of our absolute favorites!)
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
WRIC TV
Woman wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery scratch ticket
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman recently won the $1 million top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket while waiting for a prescription to be filled in Alexandria. Alice Grant said she was waiting for her daughter’s prescription at the Giant Food at 3131 Duke Street when...
WBAL Radio
Gas prices in Maryland continue to drop
Gas prices in Maryland continued to drop on Saturday. According to AAA, the average price for regular unleaded fuel in Maryland was $3.56 per gallon. This time last week, the price was $3.66. I Gas prices in Maryland: Interactive map. Maryland's price of fuel was the same for the national...
actionnews5.com
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJLA) - A Starbucks employee from Maryland has been suspended after the word “monkey” was reportedly printed as the name on a Black customer’s drink label. Customer Monique Pugh believes the Nov. 19 incident was racially motivated. She says she was the only Black woman...
Wbaltv.com
Vendors from across the world converge at Baltimore's Christmas Village
The Christmas spirit abounds in Baltimore as hundreds kicked off the holiday season in the Inner Harbor. The Baltimore Christmas Village is open for business and is already attracting large crowds. Vendors from across the area and the world are converging at the Inner Harbor for the Christmas Village. "We...
Toll penalty problems aggravate Maryland residents as grace period for paying fines ends
BALTIMORE -- Some people are outraged by the outstanding balances associated with Maryland's toll penalties and question whether the fines truly belong to them.One woman says she recently received an E-ZPass bill for $898. Some of those fines were associated with the wrong license plate number, she said.Ms. Thompson—who didn't want to appear on camera—says she tried to dispute the fine at the Maryland Transportation Authority office this week.She said she was told that if she did not pay her bill by Nov. 30 that it would jump to more than $7,000.Thompson told WJZ that she doesn't understand why she...
luxury-houses.net
This $4.21M Dazzling Home Speaks Volumes in Towson, MD
The Estate in Towson is a luxurious home which is perfect in every way with sophistication tailored to your dream home now available for sale. This home located at 1861 Circle Rd, Towson, Maryland; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,635 square feet of living spaces. Call Alan Klatsky (410 356-4700) – Monument Sotheby’s International Realty (443 708-7074) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Towson.
preservationmaryland.org
Culinary Heritage: Recipes for a Traditional Maryland Thanksgiving
Preservation Maryland is thankful to be part of a wonderful community committed to protecting and promoting our shared heritage – not least of which is our culinary traditions. Enjoy our tastiest post of the year as we share an array of classic Maryland Thanksgiving recipes, including recipes from A Taste of History with Joyce White, Old Line Plate, and others.
Bay Net
Patuxent High School Football Advances To Play For State Championship
LUSBY, Md. – The Patuxent Panthers will play for their first State Championship since 2015 next weekend. The team advanced after defeating Harford Tech 43-21 in the State Semifinals. “We have been here before. But not since 2015. It is a grind but so rewarding and exciting. We have...
WTOP
Driving through a winter wonderland: Where to see holiday lights in DC area
Light festivals and displays are an opportunity for families throughout the DMV to enjoy some Christmas spirit together. Here is a list of where you can see holiday lights in the D.C. area:. Maryland. Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg. The Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg is welcoming visitors for another...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland
Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
NBC Washington
Thanksgiving Baby Born Along I-270 in Maryland
A Thanksgiving baby was born along Interstate 270 in Maryland not long after midnight Thursday morning. “So, I went from having one passenger to two screaming passengers,” said Brandon Fischer of Georgetown, Maryland. “It was the wildest thing.”. He and his wife, Tiffany, will remember the day because...
Taulia Tagovailoa sets Maryland QB mark in rout of Rutgers
Roman Hemby ran for three touchdowns and the Maryland defense held Rutgers to 120 yards and five first downs as
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: Stan Stovall's amazing legacy at WBAL-TV
It's hard to think of anyone more "Positively Baltimore" than WBAL-TV 11's very own Stan Stovall. This past week, Stan anchored his final newscast at 11 News, capping off a remarkable 50-plus-year broadcast career.
Bay Net
Gov. Hogan Proclaims November 25 As American Indian Heritage Day In Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today proclaimed November 25 as American Indian Heritage Day in Maryland. The annual holiday, observed in the state since 2008, recognizes both the historical and contemporary contributions and achievements of Maryland’s tribes and indigenous peoples. “American Indian Heritage Day is a time to honor...
'You can feel it:' Black Friday shoppers flock to the mall for things the internet will never have
BALTIMORE -- This Black Friday represented a return to "normal" for many shoppers. The mid-afternoon hours between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. are the busiest at the mall on Black Friday. WJZ's Paul Gessler saw all sorts of shoppers at the mall in Columbia: some with lists, some browsing, but all looking for the best deals. People who kicked off the holiday shopping season at the mall told WJZ why they wanted to shop in person. "It's Black Friday. It's the day after Thanksgiving, said shopper Matthew George. "You gotta get all your deals.""There's lots of deals and people are typically in a good...
247Sports
Maryland Football's win triggered a major clause in Mike Locksley's contract
Mike Locksley didn't just win on the field with Maryland football's 37-0 drubbing of Rutgers on Saturday. He also won off of it. With the win, Locksley increased his longevity at Maryland. The contract extension he signed in April included a clause stating that with a seven-win season, he'd automatically earn another year tagged onto the end of his deal. Maryland improved to 7-5 with the win, meaning his contract now extends through the 2027 season. That would be the ninth year on the job for Maryland, the local native who always coveted the job and has been steadily improving the program's results.
