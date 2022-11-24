ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RSES to have site base meeting Monday

Russell Springs Elementary will have their regularly scheduled site base meeting on Monday, November 28th. The meeting will be at 3:15 p.m. at the school.
Pulaski County House Fire Leaves One Person Dead

Officials in Pulaski County are investigating a house fire that left one person dead. The fire broke out on Thursday at a home in Burnside on Antioch Avenue. The victim was identified by Coroner Clyde Strunk as 76 year old Jewell Lester. According to the coroner, Lester’s daughter and grandson...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
Christmas Parade in Russell Springs is today

The annual Russell Springs Christmas Parade will take place today. The parade will go down Main Street in Russell Springs and will begin at around 5 p.m. Following the parade, there will be a ceremony at the Russell Springs City Park to officially open the Lights at the Park. This...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
Wildfires keep firefighters busy in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal and local firefighters were busy on Thanksgiving in Rockcastle County. Several acres of woodland burned from Thursday through Friday morning. Firefighters were forced to put their Thanksgiving day plans on hold, and the U.S. Forest Service sent crews to help. “We had crews, hotshot...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in London (KY)

London is an incredible home rule-class city in Laurel County, Kentucky, USA. The city is the seat of Laurel County. It is the second most populous city bearing the name “London” in the United States, having a population of 7,413 in 2021. The city is known for many things; aside from being the trail capital of Kentucky, it hosts the World Chicken Festival annually.
LONDON, KY
Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a house on Antioch Ave. in Burnside. According to Coroner Clyde Strunk, the victim has been identified as 76-year-old Jewell Lester. The coroner says Lester, her daughter and her grandson...
BURNSIDE, KY
Corbin punches ticket to Class 4A state title game

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time in four years, the Redhounds are heading to Lexington. A Brody Wells pick-six with a little over two minutes to play sealed the deal for Corbin, beating Franklin County 49-35 to advance to the KHSAA Class 4A state football championship. The win...
CORBIN, KY
Russell County Grand Jury indicts 15

A Russell County grand jury handed down indictments on Tuesday. Angel Little, 31, of Russell Springs, on charges of careless driving, driving under the influence first offense, trafficking in a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other traffic violations. Scott R. Swartz, 40,...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Knott County man indicted in connection with jewelry store robbery

From WYMT - One man is facing serious charges following a grand jury indictment on Monday, November 21, 2022. 45-year-old Lonnie Huff, of Emmalena, is accused of taking part in an armed robbery at Lloyd Williams Jewelry store in Corbin earlier this year. The indictment states Huff threatened to hurt...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
KENTUCKY STATE
Somerset man killed in McCreary County accident

A Somerset man was killed in an auto collision in McCreary County. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident happened on US 27 North in McCreary County when a 2005 Chevy Pickup operated by Zachery J. Heath, 18, of Barbourville, struck a pedestrian identified as 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell of Somerset.
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
Corbin man arrested on voyeurism charge

Sheriff Root is reporting that Deputy Greg Poynter along with Lt. Chris Edwards and Detective Robert Reed arrested 42-year-old Larry Travis Disney of Corbin on Monday afternoon November 21, 2022 at approximately 1:06 PM. The arrest occurred off Level Green Road, approximately 10 miles South of London after Disney was...
CORBIN, KY
Bennett released from jail following bond reduction

GLASGOW — A woman charged in connection to her father’s death has been released from jail after her bond was reduced. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, of McMinnville, Tenn., was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with the murder of her 75-year-old father, Michael Logsdon. The arrest came several weeks after Logsdon was discovered dead inside his Tangle Wood Drive home in August. He died by suffocation and asphyxiation after his BIPAP machine was allegedly turned off for several hours, according to an arrest citation.
GLASGOW, KY
Big rig on its side on I-75; one southbound lane is closed

JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – Seven miles south of Jellico is where the second trailer of a double trailer rig overturned. Part of the trailer is in the right southbound lane forcing traffic down to one lane. The call came in to Central Dispatch at 12:07pm Friday. There are no...
JELLICO, TN

