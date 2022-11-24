Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
RSES to have site base meeting Monday
Russell Springs Elementary will have their regularly scheduled site base meeting on Monday, November 28th. The meeting will be at 3:15 p.m. at the school.
wnky.com
Metcalfe County High School student in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
METCALFE CO., Ky.-You might have seen a familiar face on your screen during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade…. Metcalfe County High School student Aidan Grindle was playing with the Macy’s Great American Marching Band in the Big Apple. He has had his eyes on the parade since 2018....
BARDSTOWN JUSTICE WATCH: Speculation Charles Simms To Retire After John Kelly Re-Opens Law Office
November 25, 2022 (Cox's Creek, KY) by Don Thrasher. Chief Judge of the 10th Judicial Circuit the Honorable Judge Charles Simms III and Nelson County Attorney Matthew HitePhoto byNews Source 1.
WKYT 27
Kentucky boy who survived breathing condition inspires toy drive
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A boy who survived a breathing condition and received treatment at Kentucky Children’s Hospital is the inspiration for a toy drive in Lincoln County to help other kids at UK HealthCare. People in that community are wanting to give back, partly because of the...
q95fm.net
Pulaski County House Fire Leaves One Person Dead
Officials in Pulaski County are investigating a house fire that left one person dead. The fire broke out on Thursday at a home in Burnside on Antioch Avenue. The victim was identified by Coroner Clyde Strunk as 76 year old Jewell Lester. According to the coroner, Lester’s daughter and grandson...
lakercountry.com
Christmas Parade in Russell Springs is today
The annual Russell Springs Christmas Parade will take place today. The parade will go down Main Street in Russell Springs and will begin at around 5 p.m. Following the parade, there will be a ceremony at the Russell Springs City Park to officially open the Lights at the Park. This...
wymt.com
Wildfires keep firefighters busy in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal and local firefighters were busy on Thanksgiving in Rockcastle County. Several acres of woodland burned from Thursday through Friday morning. Firefighters were forced to put their Thanksgiving day plans on hold, and the U.S. Forest Service sent crews to help. “We had crews, hotshot...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in London (KY)
London is an incredible home rule-class city in Laurel County, Kentucky, USA. The city is the seat of Laurel County. It is the second most populous city bearing the name “London” in the United States, having a population of 7,413 in 2021. The city is known for many things; aside from being the trail capital of Kentucky, it hosts the World Chicken Festival annually.
wymt.com
Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a house on Antioch Ave. in Burnside. According to Coroner Clyde Strunk, the victim has been identified as 76-year-old Jewell Lester. The coroner says Lester, her daughter and her grandson...
wymt.com
Corbin punches ticket to Class 4A state title game
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time in four years, the Redhounds are heading to Lexington. A Brody Wells pick-six with a little over two minutes to play sealed the deal for Corbin, beating Franklin County 49-35 to advance to the KHSAA Class 4A state football championship. The win...
lakercountry.com
Russell County Grand Jury indicts 15
A Russell County grand jury handed down indictments on Tuesday. Angel Little, 31, of Russell Springs, on charges of careless driving, driving under the influence first offense, trafficking in a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other traffic violations. Scott R. Swartz, 40,...
thebig1063.com
Knott County man indicted in connection with jewelry store robbery
From WYMT - One man is facing serious charges following a grand jury indictment on Monday, November 21, 2022. 45-year-old Lonnie Huff, of Emmalena, is accused of taking part in an armed robbery at Lloyd Williams Jewelry store in Corbin earlier this year. The indictment states Huff threatened to hurt...
Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
wymt.com
SHERIFF: Two people arrested on multiple charges following traffic stop
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said two people were arrested Saturday evening following a traffic stop. Deputies said a car did not use a turn signal when turning off of South Kentucky Highway 1009. During the traffic stop, deputies smelled marijuana. A K-9 sniffed around...
lakercountry.com
Somerset man killed in McCreary County accident
A Somerset man was killed in an auto collision in McCreary County. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident happened on US 27 North in McCreary County when a 2005 Chevy Pickup operated by Zachery J. Heath, 18, of Barbourville, struck a pedestrian identified as 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell of Somerset.
thebig1063.com
Corbin man arrested on voyeurism charge
Sheriff Root is reporting that Deputy Greg Poynter along with Lt. Chris Edwards and Detective Robert Reed arrested 42-year-old Larry Travis Disney of Corbin on Monday afternoon November 21, 2022 at approximately 1:06 PM. The arrest occurred off Level Green Road, approximately 10 miles South of London after Disney was...
wcluradio.com
Bennett released from jail following bond reduction
GLASGOW — A woman charged in connection to her father’s death has been released from jail after her bond was reduced. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, of McMinnville, Tenn., was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with the murder of her 75-year-old father, Michael Logsdon. The arrest came several weeks after Logsdon was discovered dead inside his Tangle Wood Drive home in August. He died by suffocation and asphyxiation after his BIPAP machine was allegedly turned off for several hours, according to an arrest citation.
Somerset woman dies in Thanksgiving morning fire
A 76-year-old woman has died following a Thanksgiving morning fire in Somerset.
wymt.com
Police: Southern Kentucky man stopped for speeding ends up with drug charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing charges following a traffic stop for another crime earlier this week. Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were doing radar speed checks on Highway 90 when they passed a car doing 75 mph in a 55 mph zone.
1450wlaf.com
Big rig on its side on I-75; one southbound lane is closed
JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – Seven miles south of Jellico is where the second trailer of a double trailer rig overturned. Part of the trailer is in the right southbound lane forcing traffic down to one lane. The call came in to Central Dispatch at 12:07pm Friday. There are no...
