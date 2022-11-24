ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

NYC man accused of raping 2 women at Bronx hotel

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man is accused of raping two women at a Bronx hotel after responding to their sex ads on social media, according to law enforcement sources and police. Dashawn Williams, 28, was arrested and charged Saturday with two counts of rape and two counts of menacing in connection to the alleged […]
BRONX, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Person Assaulted on Ft. Hamilton Pkwy in Dyker Heights

Around 10:00 pm, it was reported that a person was assaulted on 82nd Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway in Brooklyn. (See video) The police were there with flashing lights. Money and things can always be replaced – hopefully, the person is alright. . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized | No...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD

Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man arrested for Brooklyn psychiatric facility death: police

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man has been arrested on Friday for the death of Shakim Devega, 28, who was found unresponsive in the Kingsboro Psychiatric Center in September, police announced. Tysheen Ashby, 33, of Brooklyn, was arrested on murder charges, according to NYPD. Police said an investigation revealed trauma to Devega’s neck and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

11-month-old, 3-year-old fatally stabbed in NYC; mother in custody

NEW YORK — Two children were fatally stabbed at an apartment in a New York City family shelter on Saturday night and their mother was in custody, authorities said. The boys -- an 11-month-old and a 3-year-old, died in the Mount Hope neighborhood of the Bronx, WABC-TV reported. Police said the boys were discovered with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso, according to the television station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Man shoves, punches NYPD officers in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a suspect who allegedly got into a fight with two officers in Brooklyn on Friday, punching one in the face. According to authorities, at around 4:20 p.m., two uniformed police officers were patrolling on foot near the intersection of Avenue H and Flatbush Avenue in Flatbush. when they spotted the suspect obstructing traffic.
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested

On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Queens, Brooklyn NYPD cops forced from jobs for failing to probe cases, faking investigations

Two NYPD officers were forced to retire after the department discovered they lied about investigating cases, including domestic violence and drug complaints, department documents say. Officer Eric Cabrera was assigned to the 113th Precinct in Jamaica when he improperly closed 25 investigations in 2019 — including numerous domestic violence cases — by making false entries in the department’s ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says

A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said. The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police. The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Woman rescued after being pushed to tracks inside Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK, NY – A 38-year-old woman was pushed down into the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station this morning after getting into an argument with two other women. Police said the fight took place early Saturday morning on the Rockaway Avenue station elevated platform. During the fight, one of the women was allegedly shoved onto the subway tracks below. A bystander helped the woman back onto the subway platform. The other two women fled the scene. There was no train coming into the station at the time of the incident. At this time, police do not know what triggered The post Woman rescued after being pushed to tracks inside Brooklyn subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Two people robbed on the No. 3 train: police

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — While riding on the No. 3 train heading north, two women were robbed Wednesday morning, police announced Saturday. The two victims, ages 38 and 61, were riding the train around 3 a.m., when two unknown people pulled out a knife and demanded the victims give them their property, according to police. The […]
MANHATTAN, NY
norwoodnews.org

NYCHA Program Renovates 18 Homes in The Bronx, Queens & Brooklyn for Public Housing Residents

The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) has partnered with local agencies to renovate 18 homes throughout The Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, and make them available to public housing residents through the Small Homes Rehab-NYCHA Program. The initiative is the latest effort by the Adams administration to help communities of color throughout New York City build and maintain wealth through homeownership.
BRONX, NY

