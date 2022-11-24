NEW YORK, NY – A 38-year-old woman was pushed down into the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station this morning after getting into an argument with two other women. Police said the fight took place early Saturday morning on the Rockaway Avenue station elevated platform. During the fight, one of the women was allegedly shoved onto the subway tracks below. A bystander helped the woman back onto the subway platform. The other two women fled the scene. There was no train coming into the station at the time of the incident. At this time, police do not know what triggered The post Woman rescued after being pushed to tracks inside Brooklyn subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO