NYC man accused of raping 2 women at Bronx hotel
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man is accused of raping two women at a Bronx hotel after responding to their sex ads on social media, according to law enforcement sources and police. Dashawn Williams, 28, was arrested and charged Saturday with two counts of rape and two counts of menacing in connection to the alleged […]
Person Assaulted on Ft. Hamilton Pkwy in Dyker Heights
Around 10:00 pm, it was reported that a person was assaulted on 82nd Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway in Brooklyn. (See video) The police were there with flashing lights. Money and things can always be replaced – hopefully, the person is alright. . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized | No...
Man arrested for Brooklyn psychiatric facility death: police
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man has been arrested on Friday for the death of Shakim Devega, 28, who was found unresponsive in the Kingsboro Psychiatric Center in September, police announced. Tysheen Ashby, 33, of Brooklyn, was arrested on murder charges, according to NYPD. Police said an investigation revealed trauma to Devega’s neck and […]
11-month-old, 3-year-old fatally stabbed in NYC; mother in custody
NEW YORK — Two children were fatally stabbed at an apartment in a New York City family shelter on Saturday night and their mother was in custody, authorities said. The boys -- an 11-month-old and a 3-year-old, died in the Mount Hope neighborhood of the Bronx, WABC-TV reported. Police said the boys were discovered with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso, according to the television station.
Mom in custody in death of 2 kids in Bronx paced outside with hands on her head: witness
MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Before she was taken into custody for observation in connection with the deaths of her 3-year-old boy and an 11-month-old boy, a mom paced outside, a witness said. Francis Pimentel spotted the woman on Saturday night on Echo Place in the Bronx. Pimentel demonstrated the way she walked, placing his hands […]
Man shoves, punches NYPD officers in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a suspect who allegedly got into a fight with two officers in Brooklyn on Friday, punching one in the face. According to authorities, at around 4:20 p.m., two uniformed police officers were patrolling on foot near the intersection of Avenue H and Flatbush Avenue in Flatbush. when they spotted the suspect obstructing traffic.
NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested
On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
Queens, Brooklyn NYPD cops forced from jobs for failing to probe cases, faking investigations
Two NYPD officers were forced to retire after the department discovered they lied about investigating cases, including domestic violence and drug complaints, department documents say. Officer Eric Cabrera was assigned to the 113th Precinct in Jamaica when he improperly closed 25 investigations in 2019 — including numerous domestic violence cases — by making false entries in the department’s ...
Bronx mom blasts NYC crime after teen daughter is shot on Thanksgiving: 'It's out of control'
A mother railed against crime in New York City after her 14-year-old daughter was shot in the Bronx while on her way to pick up sugar for family's Thanksgiving meal.
Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says
A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said. The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police. The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, ...
Woman rescued after being pushed to tracks inside Brooklyn subway station
Gunman chases victim down the block during Brooklyn shooting
The victim had just parked on the block. He tried to escape from the gunman and at one point ducked behind his own car.
Two people robbed on the No. 3 train: police
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — While riding on the No. 3 train heading north, two women were robbed Wednesday morning, police announced Saturday. The two victims, ages 38 and 61, were riding the train around 3 a.m., when two unknown people pulled out a knife and demanded the victims give them their property, according to police. The […]
NYCHA Program Renovates 18 Homes in The Bronx, Queens & Brooklyn for Public Housing Residents
The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) has partnered with local agencies to renovate 18 homes throughout The Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, and make them available to public housing residents through the Small Homes Rehab-NYCHA Program. The initiative is the latest effort by the Adams administration to help communities of color throughout New York City build and maintain wealth through homeownership.
Garbage chute at Brooklyn NYCHA building catches fire, injures 19
A fire inside of the garbage chute of a Brooklyn NYCHA building Saturday night injured more than a dozen people, FDNY officials said.
Cops searching for man who groped woman, 27, on Bronx bus
Police are searching for a man who groped a 27-year-old woman on a bus this summer. The woman was riding the #319 Westchester Bee-line Bus through the Bronx on July 28.
19 people injured, including a firefighter, in Brooklyn apartment building fire
The blaze began in the building's compactor chute.
Recent dorm intrusions leave NYU students on high alert for their safety at school
Even with security measures in place at the NYU dorms, there have allegedly been two separate intrusions in the past few weeks. NYU students are on high alert.
Assemblyman Elect, Brook Krasny Focuses on Police and Security with New Casino in Coney Island
Alec Brook-Krasny, Assemblyman-Elect NYS 46th Assembly District – The ongoing conversation regarding the placement of a casino in Coney Island must be combined with economic development for the entire community. It is not enough to create an entertainment venue; we must include necessary infrastructure support and long-term job opportunities.
