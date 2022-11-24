Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cost of living: 'Each week, we are fighting to survive'
A couple say they are "fighting to survive" due to the increasing cost of energy. Stacey McDonnell and Darren Setford live in Leicester and are full-time carers for family members. They say that by the time they have paid their £700 a month rent, there is not a lot to...
Life’s tough for small business owners, but forced tipping is a bad idea
A restaurant in Hyde Park, Ohio, called Dutch’s has this on its bills: “We offer living wages to our employees partially funded by a 20% automatic gratuity.”. The reason behind this? Profitability, of course. “Restaurants are behind the eight-ball, and we are taking a lot of the costs...
BBC
Nurses strike: Nurses sleep in cars as they cannot afford fuel
Some nurses are sleeping in their cars because they cannot afford the fuel to get home, according to a nursing union representative. Sandy Harding, the RCN's associate director of nursing, said nurses felt "burnt out" and that current staffing levels were "unsafe". The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are asking...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
Anger as Mom Demands Adult-Child Apologize to In-Law for No Birthday Card
Struggling with the cost of living, one woman has been supported online for not sending a birthday card after she found herself unable to afford the stamp.
‘Shock’ after child, 6, dies in school Strep A outbreak as antibiotics handed out
A community has been left in “shock” after a six-year-old child died in a Strep A outbreak at a primary school.The pupil, who was in Year One at the Surrey school, has not yet been named. Both Ashford Church of England School and the local council expressed their sadness at the death. Another child developed the same illness - which comes from a bacterial infection - and was recovering, the school told parents in an email.Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukThe death of the pupil was confirmed by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) South East’s health...
BBC
Jayden Booroff death: 'Mistakes' over absconding patient's care
Inadequate levels of communication, care and record keeping contributed to the death of a 23-year-old man who absconded from a mental health unit, an inquest jury concluded. Jayden Booroff fled The Linden Centre, in Chelmsford, on 23 October 2020. A jury gave a narrative conclusion which followed a two-week inquest...
BBC
Emergency department situation 'worse than during Covid'
A senior doctor has warned that patients waiting long periods in emergency departments to be admitted to hospital are “going to come to harm". Dr Andrew Dobbin, a consultant at the Ulster Hospital, said there was “almost a one-in, one out-policy” at the hospital because of delays discharging medically fit patients.
BBC
Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row
Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
BBC
Cost of living: Struggling single dad flooded with offers of help
Single dad Samuel lives in a one bedroom flat in Bristol with his two young sons. Earlier this month, the BBC visited his home where he is forced to share a bed as there is not enough room for the boys to have their own. The response to his story...
BBC
Woman with Down's syndrome loses abortion law appeal
A woman with Down's syndrome has lost her appeal over a law that allows abortion up until birth for a foetus with the condition. Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry said she was "angry that the judges say my feelings do not matter". Judges at the Court of Appeal decided the...
BBC
Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm
More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges. Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was...
psychologytoday.com
Divorced Parents Can Prevent Kids' Mental Health Problems
About 50% of children in the United States experience parental divorce. Most children bounce back quickly as they adjust to changes associated with the divorce but 25-33% experience significant problems. A recent study found that an online program reduced children’s anxiety and depression and interparental conflict and improved parenting.
No 10 set to allow new onshore wind projects in England in U-turn
Grant Shapps says there will be more onshore wind projects ‘where communities are in favour of it’
BBC
Cost of living: The restaurants shrinking their menus to survive
"We've had to slash our menu just to survive," says Claire Riddleston, manager of the Green Room restaurant in Colchester. Pies and burgers have faced the chop, as the firm struggles with staff shortages and food prices. UK Hospitality told the BBC that offering shorter menus is one of a...
World Health Organisation chief admits key error it made at start of Covid outbreak
The World Health Organisation‘s outgoing chief scientist has expressed regret over the organisation’s early handling of the Covid pandemic.Soumya Swaminathan, 63, admitted that the WHO should have acknowledged earlier on that SARS-CoV-2 could be transmitted through aerosols as she reflected on her time in the post.“We should have done it much earlier, based on the available evidence, and it is something that has cost the organisation”, Swaminathan told Science Insider. “You can argue that [the criticism of WHO] is unfair, because when it comes to migration [of the viris], we did talk about all the methods, including ventilation and masking.“But...
Picking up grandchildren from school can help mental health, says study
Taking grandchildren to playgroups and picking them up from school can help stave off loneliness, research has found. The study, a review of previous studies involving nearly 200,000 participants in 21 countries, suggested that looking after grandchildren regularly tends to have a positive impact on mental wellbeing, including feeling less isolated and greater fulfilment.
earth.com
Many adults developed depression for the first time in 2020
A new study from the University of Toronto has revealed that one in eight older adults developed depression for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among individuals who had experienced depression in the past, the outcome was even more shocking. By the fall of 2020, nearly half of people with a history of depression had relapsed.
BBC
Woman stabbed in head in Birmingham kitchen row, court hears
A woman was stabbed by her housemate multiple times in her head and neck, leaving so much blood they slipped on it, a court has heard. Shannon Stanley, 27, died at the property she shared with defendant Pablo Hoad and his girlfriend in Small Heath, Birmingham. Their friend Waqar Ali...
MedicalXpress
How you help a child go to sleep is related to their behavioral development, finds new study
A group of international researchers has examined parental methods to help toddlers sleep across 14 cultures and found that these methods are related to the development of a child's temperament. The researchers suggested focusing on better sleep-related parenting practices to support positive behavioral development across cultures. The importance of good...
Comments / 0