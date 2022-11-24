Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Should iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
IVV - Free Report) was launched on 05/15/2000, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $307.19 billion, making it the largest ETFs...
Zacks.com
Should First Trust NASDAQ100 Equal Weighted ETF (QQEW) Be on Your Investing Radar?
QQEW - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $1.19 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)?
VCR - Free Report) was launched on 01/26/2004, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low...
Zacks.com
3 Midstream Stocks to Gain in a Volatile Energy Market
Broad inflationary pressures and rising coronavirus infections overseas are making the broader market extremely volatile. Many investors believe that uncertainty will prevail as inflation is not going away anytime soon. Being inherently volatile in nature, the global uncertain business scenario has further induced choppiness in overall energy operations, which is getting reflected in the oil price chart.
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)?
ITA - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Industrials - Aerospace & Defense segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Zacks.com
Is WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DGRS) a Strong ETF Right Now?
DGRS - Free Report) debuted on 07/25/2013, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend category of the market. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
Zacks.com
Is Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) a Strong ETF Right Now?
VYM - Free Report) was launched on 11/10/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)?
RHS - Free Report) was launched on 11/01/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Consumer Staples - Broad segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and...
Zacks.com
4 Investment Management Stocks to Watch in a Prospering Industry
BLK - Free Report) , Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (. AMP - Free Report) , Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (. AMG - Free Report) and Prospect Capital Corporation (. PSEC - Free Report) should benefit from growth in assets under management (AUM). About the Industry. The Zacks Investment Management industry consists...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Forrester Research (FORR) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
Zacks.com
4 Sector ETFs to Sizzle on Robust March Jobs Report
The U.S. economy added 916,000 jobs in March 2021, after an upwardly revised 468,000 rise in February and breezing past market expectations of a rise of 647,000 thanks to easing business restrictions amid reopening of economies, declining coronavirus infection rates, vaccine distribution from multiple makers and hefty fiscal stimulus under the Biden administration. The job growth was the fastest since August 2020.
Zacks.com
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
Here's an eye-opening statistic: older Americans are more afraid of running out of money than of death itself. And unfortunately, even retirees who have built a nest egg have good reason to be concerned - with the traditional approaches to retirement planning, income may no longer cover expenses. That means retirees are dipping into principal to make ends meet, setting up a race against time between dwindling investment balances and longer lifespans.
Zacks.com
3 Stocks to Buy From the Thriving Advertising & Marketing Industry
PUBGY - Free Report) , Gambling.com Group Limited (. HHS - Free Report) to sail through the current testing times. The Zacks Advertising and Marketing industry comprises companies that offer an extensive range of services, including advertising, branding, content marketing, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services. Prominent players from the industry include The Interpublic Group of Companies and Omnicom. The pandemic will continue to change the way industry players have conducted business and delivered services so far. Currently, the industry’s key focus is on channelizing money toward media formats and devices. To position themselves suitably in the post-pandemic era, service providers are increasing their efforts toward formulating strategic initiatives and identifying sources of demand.
Zacks.com
Top Stock Reports for Exxon Mobil, Meta Platforms & Eaton
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and Eaton Corporation plc (ETN). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Forget FANG Woes With These Tech ETFs
After rebounding strongly from an early February market selloff, the technology sector is once again caught in wild trading thanks to the decline in FANG stocks. This is especially true as the NYSE FANG index, which tracks the 10 biggest and most active tech stocks in the world, slipped into correction territory from its Mar 12 peak.
Zacks.com
Here's Why Marathon Petroleum (MPC) is a Strong Value Stock
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Is Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for GreenSky (GSKY) Stock
GreenSky appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this financial technology company is...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Zacks.com
H&R Block (HRB) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Comments / 0