Fayette County, TN

1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Fayette County (Fayette County, TN)

Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Interstate 40 at mile marker 43 at around 1 p.m. in Fayette County.

The collision involved two tractor-trailers.

One truck crossed the median, collided with another truck head-on, and then caught fire.

The smoke began to become black about a mile away when there was no westbound traffic.

The eastbound truck's trailer came loose when it collided with the westbound vehicle.

His vehicle was not attached to his trailer.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details regarding the fatal crash are not available currently.

November 24, 2022

Source: WREG

