The Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City boys basketball team has picked up their first win of the season as the Bobcats beat Mount Olive 65-31 in the 7th Place game of the Mulberry Grove Thanksgiving Tournament. The Bobcats got hot quickly and took a 19-4 lead at the end of one quarter of play and pushed their lead to 35-8 by halftime. The Bobcats would not let off in the second half, outscoring Mt. Olive 30-23 in the half to close out the 65-31 win. CHBC is now 1-3 on the season and they will get back in action on Tuesday at Neoga.

BEECHER CITY, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO