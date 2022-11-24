Read full article on original website
Related
i70sports.com
CHBC Boys Get First Win of Season, Beat Mt. Olive to Finish 7th at Mulberry Grove Tournament
The Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City boys basketball team has picked up their first win of the season as the Bobcats beat Mount Olive 65-31 in the 7th Place game of the Mulberry Grove Thanksgiving Tournament. The Bobcats got hot quickly and took a 19-4 lead at the end of one quarter of play and pushed their lead to 35-8 by halftime. The Bobcats would not let off in the second half, outscoring Mt. Olive 30-23 in the half to close out the 65-31 win. CHBC is now 1-3 on the season and they will get back in action on Tuesday at Neoga.
Mascoutah, November 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Marion High School basketball team will have a game with Mascoutah High School on November 25, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Man killed in house fire in Freeburg, Illinois
A 62-year-old man died in a house fire Friday in Freeburg, Illinois.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, November 25th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 33-year-old Vandalia man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police report Jerrad Simpson of West Fillmore in Vandalia was taken into custody on Thanksgiving Day after being located in an apartment in the 100 block of West Kell Street. He was located after his mother’s car, which had earlier been reported stolen, was found in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crash blocks I-24 bridge in Metropolis
METROPOLIS, IL — A two-vehicle crash is blocking the Interstate 24 bridge in Massac County, Illinois. No injuries have been reported. The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Saturday on the eastbound bridge of I-24, according to an Illinois State Police release. This article will be updated as more...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police beat for Saturday, November 26th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old Pinckneyville man on Friday on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. Kameron Russell was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
wgel.com
Fatal Three-Vehicle Accident On Rt. 127 Friday
A fatal three-vehicle accident had Rt. 127 closed near Rt. 143 in Bond County for several hours Friday afternoon. Greenville Police received the report around 4:15 PM. Illinois State Police were dispatched to the scene. Bond County Coroner Tony Brooks has identified the man killed in the accident as 63...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigating after man stabbed on Thanksgiving Day
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a stabbing victim was taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to a Cape Girardeau hospital around 10:44 p.m. on Thursday, November 24 to talk to the victim.
wevv.com
Woman and two juveniles charged after shooting and pursuit in Saline County
Police say a woman and two juveniles are being charged after a shooting and police pursuit in Saline County, Illinois early Friday morning. The Harrisburg Police Department says dispatch got multiple 911 calls about gunshots in the area of South Shaw Street around 2 a.m. on Friday. HPD says officers...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigates burglary to rural Vernon home
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary to a home where no one had been living recently. Deputies say they were called to the residence on Farthing Road in rural Vernon when a door was discovered kicked in early Friday morning. A large screen TV, children and...
Comments / 0