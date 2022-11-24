Read full article on original website
Warm end to the weekend, cooler start to the work-week
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's another warm and muggy day, but cooler air moves in for the beginning of the upcoming week. Temperatures are mostly in the 70s this morning, but we will warm quickly to the 80s this afternoon. We will be close to record highs for the day and with the humidity it may feel closer to the low 90s.
Warm weekend ahead
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Temperatures will be above average through the weekend, but we may eventually cool down. We are waking up with temperatures raging from the upper 60s to the low 80s. Everyone will warm to the mid 80s, however. It is also going to be muggy again, so we will likely see a heat index in the low to mid 90s.
Body found floating in lake on Thanksgiving near Boynton Beach
(BOYNTON BEACH, FL) – Officials say a body was found floating in a lake on Thanksgiving near Boynton Beach. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said a resident reported…
13 best waterfront restaurants from Palm Beach Gardens to Riviera Beach
Nothing says Florida more than year-round outdoor dining options. We have so many waterfront options in our county we'll be delivering this wisdom in geographic bites. More waterfront dining: Best outdoor dining near Jupiter Inlet: Restaurants with sparkling waterway views ...
Florida hospitals weren’t ready for Hurricane Ian. Some fear the next big storm.
Despite being under evacuation orders and in the path of the catastrophic storm, five hospitals remained open and removed only a handful of patients before the Category 4 hurricane made landfall.
‘The Regional’ set to reopen after 17 months in West Palm Seashore
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Celebrity Chef Lindsay Autry’s ‘The Regional’ has sat dormant for 17 months at The Square in West Palm Beach (formally called CityPlace). And this Thursday, she and her partner are ready to reopen the restaurant after closing because of complications from the coronavirus pandemic.
The 1st Annual St. Lucie Youth Con and The Carnival of Lights
Fort Pierce - Friday November 25, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media, we'll hear about the First St. Lucie Youth Con, an opportunity for youth voices to be heard. Its taking place on Saturday December 10 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in Port St. Lucie at the IRSC Pruitt Campus STEM Center.
5 Best Day Dates in Delray Beach
Whether you live in Delray Beach itself, or neighboring towns like Boynton or Boca, you probably need to update your personal list of day date spots. Sure, you could hang at the usual spots, but these fun spots upgrade the overused, all-too-typical coffee date.
Multiple vehicle and residential burglaries in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need your help with a burglary that took place almost a month ago. It all happened in the Holiday Plaza Mobile Home Park in West Palm Beach. On Oct. 29 deputies say three young men stole from multiple vehicles and residences getting...
Odd Findings in Palm Beach, Florida – Not Just Another Zip Code
What do you know about this number: 33480? Not a whole lot if you’re not jet-setting from one coast to the other. However, Palm Beach Florida is ranked as one of the most expensive zip codes in the United States. What does this mean to my family and me?...
What You Need to Know Before Moving to Florida
Florida is famous for its weather, diverse culture, and beautiful sights. It quickly became the place to be during the pandemic. However, life isn’t always rainbows and butterflies in the South. Most of Florida is extremely hot throughout the summer, crime rates are higher than the national average, and the state is particularly vulnerable to climate change. Americans are still flocking to Florida to get their time in the sunshine.
Drowning toddler, carjacking, and fast-food threat: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories in video from this week. Dramatic Video: Florida officer who can't swim, jumps into pond to save drowning toddler. A Florida officer didn't hesitate to put her life on the line after she jumped into the water to save a drowning toddler, even though she didn't even know how swim.
Multifamily report: 20,000 units headed to three counties in the region
A tug of war is playing out in the Southwest Florida multifamily market. On one side is the harsh reality of Hurricane Ian and rising interest rates. Both, according to a new report from California-based commercial real estate services firm Lee & Associates, have led to multiple deals either being delayed or outright failing over the past three months. “Overall transaction volume for multifamily has decreased over 60% from (the) prior quarter,” the Lee & Associates report found, “as cap rates adjust to the new leverage environment.”
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are a big fan of pizza and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
‘Old Florida’ beach cottage offers privacy, vast ocean views
When he was a child, Robert Buck’s parents would pack the whole family into the car and head north from South Florida to Vero Beach for their family vacation each year. “We stayed at the Sea Cove Cottages where we fished and body surfed,” recalls Buck fondly. Until...
Palm Beach County motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. A Palm Beach County motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a car in Riviera Beach Friday night. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the driver of a Nissan Altima SL was driving northbound on...
Winning lottery ticket sold in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Publix: where shopping could win you big bucks!. A winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at the Publix on1160 W Palmetto Park Road. The prize was worth $64,847.14 and there were three winners all from the South Florida area.
The Best Places in Florida to Experience the Christmas Spirit, According to Southern Living
Some might think that Florida is not the place you want to be at Christmastime. After all, you likely won't see any snow. And temperatures may feel slightly cool, but not cold. But that doesn't mean that Florida does not know how to celebrate Christmas or create the atmosphere that makes Christmas special.
RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys
(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
Fla. bill enables police to arrest, charge street racers without witnessing the race
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Florida Sen. Jason Pizzo said he remembers the look on the faces of the transportation committee members when he showed them a gruesome video of a decapitated woman’s head lying on the sidewalk. The video posted to Instagram showed dead bodies — including the...
