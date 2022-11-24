ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
cbs12.com

Warm end to the weekend, cooler start to the work-week

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's another warm and muggy day, but cooler air moves in for the beginning of the upcoming week. Temperatures are mostly in the 70s this morning, but we will warm quickly to the 80s this afternoon. We will be close to record highs for the day and with the humidity it may feel closer to the low 90s.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Warm weekend ahead

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Temperatures will be above average through the weekend, but we may eventually cool down. We are waking up with temperatures raging from the upper 60s to the low 80s. Everyone will warm to the mid 80s, however. It is also going to be muggy again, so we will likely see a heat index in the low to mid 90s.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

‘The Regional’ set to reopen after 17 months in West Palm Seashore

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Celebrity Chef Lindsay Autry’s ‘The Regional’ has sat dormant for 17 months at The Square in West Palm Beach (formally called CityPlace). And this Thursday, she and her partner are ready to reopen the restaurant after closing because of complications from the coronavirus pandemic.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

The 1st Annual St. Lucie Youth Con and The Carnival of Lights

Fort Pierce - Friday November 25, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media, we'll hear about the First St. Lucie Youth Con, an opportunity for youth voices to be heard. Its taking place on Saturday December 10 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in Port St. Lucie at the IRSC Pruitt Campus STEM Center.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Bryce Gruber

5 Best Day Dates in Delray Beach

Whether you live in Delray Beach itself, or neighboring towns like Boynton or Boca, you probably need to update your personal list of day date spots. Sure, you could hang at the usual spots, but these fun spots upgrade the overused, all-too-typical coffee date.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Toni Koraza

What You Need to Know Before Moving to Florida

Florida is famous for its weather, diverse culture, and beautiful sights. It quickly became the place to be during the pandemic. However, life isn’t always rainbows and butterflies in the South. Most of Florida is extremely hot throughout the summer, crime rates are higher than the national average, and the state is particularly vulnerable to climate change. Americans are still flocking to Florida to get their time in the sunshine.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Drowning toddler, carjacking, and fast-food threat: Top stories in video

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories in video from this week. Dramatic Video: Florida officer who can't swim, jumps into pond to save drowning toddler. A Florida officer didn't hesitate to put her life on the line after she jumped into the water to save a drowning toddler, even though she didn't even know how swim.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Multifamily report: 20,000 units headed to three counties in the region

A tug of war is playing out in the Southwest Florida multifamily market. On one side is the harsh reality of Hurricane Ian and rising interest rates. Both, according to a new report from California-based commercial real estate services firm Lee & Associates, have led to multiple deals either being delayed or outright failing over the past three months. “Overall transaction volume for multifamily has decreased over 60% from (the) prior quarter,” the Lee & Associates report found, “as cap rates adjust to the new leverage environment.”
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are a big fan of pizza and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach County motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. A Palm Beach County motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a car in Riviera Beach Friday night. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the driver of a Nissan Altima SL was driving northbound on...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Winning lottery ticket sold in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Publix: where shopping could win you big bucks!. A winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at the Publix on1160 W Palmetto Park Road. The prize was worth $64,847.14 and there were three winners all from the South Florida area.
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys

(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
KEY LARGO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy