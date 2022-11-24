ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maxwell, CA

citrusheightssentinel.com

Citrus Heights to look into putting police officers in every school

By Sara Beth Williams– — Prompted by school shootings across the United States and other security concerns, the City of Citrus Heights is moving ahead with studying the feasibility of putting a police officer on every public school campus in the city. During an Oct. 25 Strategic Planning...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
ecosacramento.net

Essay: Sacramento voters rejected Measure A’s giveaways and political patronage for a reason

ECOS Board Member Brad Banan wrote the following article published in the Sacramento News and Review on November 18, 2022. By standard political measures, a proposed Sacramento County transportation tax should have won approval in this month’s election. Supporters had a truckload of campaign cash and the backing of the political establishment, among other things.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

North State Shelter Team hopes to submit revised homeless campsite plan before 2023

CHICO, Calif. - New plans for a low-cost campsite are taking shape near the Chico airport. The location of the proposed site is about a 10-minute walk from shopping centers and near Eaton and Cohasset Rd. campground provided by the city. The North State Shelter Team wants to provide a temporary site to help people establish a rental history.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

People in Chico preparing as winter storm approaches

CHICO, Calif. - With a winter storm predicted this upcoming week some people had a couple of extra chores to add to their weekend to do list. Dozens of people were out Sunday morning and afternoon preparing their yards for the wet weather ahead. Some parts of Butte County are predicted to get about an inch of rainfall this week including Chico and Oroville, while Paradise may get upward of two inches of rain.
CHICO, CA
theebbtide.com

SCC Nursing Student Killed in Tragic Accident

Halfway through fall quarter, on Nov. 4, 2022, Ariana Arevalo-Martinez died at age 20 when a tree fell on her house as she was taking a nap. She was studying in SCC’s nursing assistant program when an accident robbed her of her life. Her untimely death comes as a massive shock to those in the community.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Kevin Kiley wins California's 3rd Congressional District, AP projects

Kiley was endorsed by Donald Trump in the race for the 3rd Congressional District, which encompasses areas east of Sacramento. Kevin Kiley wins California’s 3rd Congressional District, …. Kiley was endorsed by Donald Trump in the race for the 3rd Congressional District, which encompasses areas east of Sacramento. Ukrainian...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Windows broken at several Woodland businesses

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is under arrest in connection with the vandalization of several buildings in Woodland. The Woodland Police Department said between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the suspect threw rocks and tiles at a Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. Coffee and Dutch Bros. Warehouse, shattering windows on the businesses.
WOODLAND, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 26-27

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If silent disco, a toy and anime convention, or even a glowing art gallery sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-60s with a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters respond to crash in Corning Sunday morning

CORNING, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that firefighters responded to a crash Sunday morning in Corning. It happened on southbound Interstate 5 and South Avenue. CAL FIRE says that people have been taken to the hospital. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated...
CORNING, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Celebrate the Holidays in Roseville!

Kick off the holiday season with your family at Roseville’s Christmas Tree Lighting on Thursday, Dec. 1 in Vernon Street Town Square at 311 Vernon St. The celebration goes from 6 to 8 p.m. and features holiday festivities such as decorating Christmas cookies, meeting Santa, a kids’ activity zone, music and food, according to the city of Roseville’s website. The official lighting of the tree begins at 6:10 p.m.
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

The history of California's largest single-span covered bridge | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop

PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Drive down Pleasant Valley Road into South Yuba River State Park and you’ll pass by California’s oldest and largest single-span wooden covered bridge. When miners rushed to the gold-rich hills of Nevada County, one of the biggest obstacles in their way was the Yuba River, and the easiest way to overcome that obstacle was to cross the Bridgeport Covered Bridge.
PENN VALLEY, CA
FOX40

Deputy returns fire, fatally shooting one suspect

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A person died after firing a gun at an officer who returned fire on Sunday morning, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, just before 3 a.m., a deputy from the sheriff’s office, along with help from officers at the Fairfield Police Department, arrived in […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

Man killed in Oroville hit-and-run

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run left one man dead in Oroville on Friday, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and East Lincoln Street at around 5:30 p.m. they found an unknown man laying in the ground. The man was determined to be suffering from […]
OROVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

New Traffic Signal Installed on Taylor Road

A new traffic signal has been installed in the City of Roseville at the Golfland Sunsplash Driveway and Taylor Road intersection. The new signal was activated on Thursday, November 17th, and is designed to help motorists and pedestrians. The traffic signal is a flashing yellow left-turn arrow to reduce wait...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

CDCR looking for woman who ‘walked away’ from reentry program in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are searching for an incarcerated woman who they say walked away from a Sacramento-area transitional reentry program. The CDCR said Marissa Bakers,29, walked away from the Sacramento Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) facility on Saturday. According to officials, the CDCR […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

