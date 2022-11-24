Read full article on original website
Related
citrusheightssentinel.com
Citrus Heights to look into putting police officers in every school
By Sara Beth Williams– — Prompted by school shootings across the United States and other security concerns, the City of Citrus Heights is moving ahead with studying the feasibility of putting a police officer on every public school campus in the city. During an Oct. 25 Strategic Planning...
ecosacramento.net
Essay: Sacramento voters rejected Measure A’s giveaways and political patronage for a reason
ECOS Board Member Brad Banan wrote the following article published in the Sacramento News and Review on November 18, 2022. By standard political measures, a proposed Sacramento County transportation tax should have won approval in this month’s election. Supporters had a truckload of campaign cash and the backing of the political establishment, among other things.
actionnewsnow.com
North State Shelter Team hopes to submit revised homeless campsite plan before 2023
CHICO, Calif. - New plans for a low-cost campsite are taking shape near the Chico airport. The location of the proposed site is about a 10-minute walk from shopping centers and near Eaton and Cohasset Rd. campground provided by the city. The North State Shelter Team wants to provide a temporary site to help people establish a rental history.
KCRA.com
High School Playbook finals: Scores, highlights
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nov. 25 is the final night of the 2022 High School Playbook season. Watch scores and highlights in the video player above.
citrusheightssentinel.com
Vandalism temporarily shuts down popular zip line at Citrus Heights park
Sentinel staff report– — The zip line at Arcade Creek Park Preserve was temporarily closed on Tuesday and part of Wednesday, after the parks district said the attraction’s seat mechanism and wire trolly were stolen Monday night. In a Nov. 22 social media post, the Sunrise Recreation...
actionnewsnow.com
People in Chico preparing as winter storm approaches
CHICO, Calif. - With a winter storm predicted this upcoming week some people had a couple of extra chores to add to their weekend to do list. Dozens of people were out Sunday morning and afternoon preparing their yards for the wet weather ahead. Some parts of Butte County are predicted to get about an inch of rainfall this week including Chico and Oroville, while Paradise may get upward of two inches of rain.
theebbtide.com
SCC Nursing Student Killed in Tragic Accident
Halfway through fall quarter, on Nov. 4, 2022, Ariana Arevalo-Martinez died at age 20 when a tree fell on her house as she was taking a nap. She was studying in SCC’s nursing assistant program when an accident robbed her of her life. Her untimely death comes as a massive shock to those in the community.
Fox40
Kevin Kiley wins California's 3rd Congressional District, AP projects
Kiley was endorsed by Donald Trump in the race for the 3rd Congressional District, which encompasses areas east of Sacramento. Kevin Kiley wins California’s 3rd Congressional District, …. Kiley was endorsed by Donald Trump in the race for the 3rd Congressional District, which encompasses areas east of Sacramento. Ukrainian...
Fox40
Windows broken at several Woodland businesses
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is under arrest in connection with the vandalization of several buildings in Woodland. The Woodland Police Department said between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the suspect threw rocks and tiles at a Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. Coffee and Dutch Bros. Warehouse, shattering windows on the businesses.
10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 26-27
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If silent disco, a toy and anime convention, or even a glowing art gallery sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-60s with a...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters respond to crash in Corning Sunday morning
CORNING, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that firefighters responded to a crash Sunday morning in Corning. It happened on southbound Interstate 5 and South Avenue. CAL FIRE says that people have been taken to the hospital. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated...
Downtown Sacramento used to have a lake in the 1800s. Here’s what happened to it
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People walking in downtown Sacramento near the train station would have once been greeted by a lake that covered several blocks of the city. Originally named Sutter Lake, a map made by a city surveyor, dated 1873, shows the body of water stretching from Front and Sixth streets, between I and […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Celebrate the Holidays in Roseville!
Kick off the holiday season with your family at Roseville’s Christmas Tree Lighting on Thursday, Dec. 1 in Vernon Street Town Square at 311 Vernon St. The celebration goes from 6 to 8 p.m. and features holiday festivities such as decorating Christmas cookies, meeting Santa, a kids’ activity zone, music and food, according to the city of Roseville’s website. The official lighting of the tree begins at 6:10 p.m.
The history of California's largest single-span covered bridge | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Drive down Pleasant Valley Road into South Yuba River State Park and you’ll pass by California’s oldest and largest single-span wooden covered bridge. When miners rushed to the gold-rich hills of Nevada County, one of the biggest obstacles in their way was the Yuba River, and the easiest way to overcome that obstacle was to cross the Bridgeport Covered Bridge.
Deputy returns fire, fatally shooting one suspect
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A person died after firing a gun at an officer who returned fire on Sunday morning, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, just before 3 a.m., a deputy from the sheriff’s office, along with help from officers at the Fairfield Police Department, arrived in […]
Man killed in Oroville hit-and-run
OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run left one man dead in Oroville on Friday, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and East Lincoln Street at around 5:30 p.m. they found an unknown man laying in the ground. The man was determined to be suffering from […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
New Traffic Signal Installed on Taylor Road
A new traffic signal has been installed in the City of Roseville at the Golfland Sunsplash Driveway and Taylor Road intersection. The new signal was activated on Thursday, November 17th, and is designed to help motorists and pedestrians. The traffic signal is a flashing yellow left-turn arrow to reduce wait...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Felon arrests, fugitive from justice, stolen vehicle possession
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Nov. 7. Irwin Wesley Van Matre, 74, was arrested at 2:01 p.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the 6800 block...
2 People Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Woodland (Woodland, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred in the area of County Road 32A between Mace Boulevard and County Road 105. According to the authorities, a Ford was driving at a high speed on Interstate 80 towards Mace Boulevard when it veered off the roadway and crashed.
CDCR looking for woman who ‘walked away’ from reentry program in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are searching for an incarcerated woman who they say walked away from a Sacramento-area transitional reentry program. The CDCR said Marissa Bakers,29, walked away from the Sacramento Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) facility on Saturday. According to officials, the CDCR […]
Comments / 0