FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Another nice day before storms return Tue. PM/Wed. AM
Holiday travel causing backups in Baton Rouge area
Sales, family fun, tradition draw Black Friday shoppers to Baton Rouge's Mall of Louisiana
Traffic Alert: Congestion at Scenic Hwy, Scotland Hwy
Car goes into water along I-12
BR church invites public to attend Christmas play
Damage assessment follows after confirmed tornado in St. Charles; Jefferson customers lose power
Black Friday in store hours for shoppers
Christmas tree farm owner talks inflation
LSU Tiger Band receives Grammy nomination with Louisiana artist Sean Ardoin
Heart of Louisiana: Traditional Music
Baton Rouge Police: Possible Thanksgiving weekend shooting under investigation
Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard’s Christmas Crusade gets underway
Louisiana man turns himself in after stealing $3,600 worth of saddles
How to prevent a burn injury on Thanksgiving
Car submerged in canal after driver veered off I-12 in Saturday's stormy weather; no one injured
Volunteers find loaded machine gun while picking up trash along interstate in Louisiana
Man shot in Baton Rouge on Thanksgiving Day
Shooting at Bluebonnet overpass, officials say
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for the 3rd round of the playoffs
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0