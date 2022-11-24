ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Another nice day before storms return Tue. PM/Wed. AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As many head back to work and school on Monday, the weather will remain really nice. It will be cool to start. A light jacket will suffice with possibly short sleeves by afternoon. Skies will be sunny Monday before clouds return late night as our next storm system approaches.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Holiday travel causing backups in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said drivers should expect heavier than normal traffic in the Baton Rouge area due to holiday travel. Officials said I-10, I-12, and I-110 could all be affected by the extra vehicles on the road. Please be careful.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Congestion at Scenic Hwy, Scotland Hwy

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting congestion along Scenic Highway at Scotland Highway Saturday night. The incident occurred around 9:25 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on what caused the congestion. Area drivers should use caution or take a different...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Car goes into water along I-12

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a scene after a car was spotted in a waterway along the interstate in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident happened along I-12 West near Essen Lane, according to investigators. Several agencies are reporting that nobody...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BR church invites public to attend Christmas play

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge church is inviting the public to attend an upcoming Christmas play. The Jefferson United Methodist Church will host a performance of “Come to Bethlehem and See” at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. The play follows the birth of Jesus...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Black Friday in store hours for shoppers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re going shopping for deals this Black Friday store times will vary. Most stores will be open for Black Friday, but they also have online deals for those who would like to avoid the crowd. For those who would rather go in store...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Christmas tree farm owner talks inflation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s that time of year when people are searching for the perfect Christmas tree. The folks over at Calandro’s Christmas Trees in Baton Rouge have been in business for more than 60 years. Since they opened the week of Nov. 21, Raymond Calandro...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU Tiger Band receives Grammy nomination with Louisiana artist Sean Ardoin

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tiger Band scored a big win by receiving a Grammy nomination with Louisiana artist Sean Ardoin for the best regional roots album. “When I talked to the band and I talked to Dr. Jones, I was like, listen, this is going to be a significant project,” Ardoin said. “First of all, no one has ever done a full album with a collaborative method where the band plays the entire time on the songs and the entire time for the whole album.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Heart of Louisiana: Traditional Music

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Students at one Louisiana university are able to study Cajun fiddle, the accordion, and even learn how to sing Cajun French songs, and get a degree in it. It’s called ‘traditional music,’ and you can hear the music as you walk down the hall at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

How to prevent a burn injury on Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For people making hot meals, you need to be careful. Doctors said cooking is the main cause of home fires any time of the year and is also very common on Thanksgiving. Since there is a higher risk of injury and death from kitchen fires during the holiday, we talked to an expert about prevention.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man shot in Baton Rouge on Thanksgiving Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department expects a man will survive after he was shot on St. Gerard Avenue in Baton Rouge, police said. The shooting happened in the afternoon on Thanksgiving Day. A woman argued with the man prior to the shooting, then left the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Shooting at Bluebonnet overpass, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting on the overpass near the Mall of Louisiana on Friday night. Officials say there was a reported shooting on the overpass. It was said that two cars were allegedly shooting at each other. EBRSO says two individuals had taken...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

