ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Why is Fort Worth called “Funky Town”? It spread from radio to the TCU Horned Frogs

By Bud Kennedy
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

(Updated from a column first published Sept. 20, 2017.)

What makes Fort Worth “Funky Town?”

Now on a line of TCU Horned Frogs T-shirts, the nickname started with a song nearly 40 years ago .

And credit goes to a top-ranked local soul radio station — “K-104.”

When the 1980 disco-funk song “Funkytown” was still a 1980s hit, listeners to KKDA/104.5 FM and KKDA/730 AM grew up hearing the station refer to “Funky Town Fort Worth.”

The song is catchy. Minnesota songwriter Steven Greenberg wrote about longing for “a town that’s right for me ... to keep me movin’, keep me groovin’ .... Won’t you take me to Funkytown?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Do7dK_0jMKGALY00
TCU assistant coach Doug Meacham in a “Funky Town” T-shirt early in the 2022 season. twitter.com/TCUFootball

In 1986, KKDA started promoting a weekly series of blues concerts in Fort Worth, inviting listeners from across North Texas to come to “Fort Party Worth” and “Funky Town.”

A nickname was born.

“That’s where it started,” 36-year “Soul 73” KKDA morning host Willis “Da Crooner” Johnson said in a 2017 interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30PD5q_0jMKGALY00
KKDA radio host Willis Johnson promoted 1980s blues concerts in “Funky Town Fort Worth.” Courtesy VLF Media & Promotions

The concerts lasted weekly for nine years until 1995, first in a blues club on Camp Bowie Boulevard and then in another on Barden Street.

In 1989, a Texas Monthly article included a passing line comparing “tony Dallas to funky Fort Worth.”

Then, in 1990, a UPI review of Fort Worth singer Delbert McClinton’s album referred to his “Fort Worth funkiness.”

By 1997, the term had crossed into hip-hop. An online commenter in a discussion group wrote: “I was born and raised in Ft. Worth, Tx. (aka Funkytown) ... as a true product of hip-hop culture.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xAZyD_0jMKGALY00
A mural in Funky Town Donuts in Fort Worth. Star-Telegram arcg

The nickname came to the Southside in the 2000s, when new shops on West Magnolia Avenue wanted a rallying slogan for unique local culture similar to “Keep Austin Weird,” created in 2000 by the late Austin librarian and Fort Worth native “Red” Wassenich.

“Outside of Austin, Fort Worth has always been one of the strangest cities I can think of,” said Wassenich, the son of a Texas Christian University professor.

In 2003, the late filmmaker Andrew Hill used the “Funky Town” slogan to run for mayor and called for urgent city intervention to address any “TLF” — “tragic lack of funk.” (Hill also promised to hire more “funky, quirky” city employees.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zDIAc_0jMKGALY00
James Zametz of Keep Fort Worth Funky Special to DFW.com

By 2011, Funky Town emerged in a new T-shirt message by entrepreneur James Zametz : “Keep Fort Worth Funky.”

“It’s a take on ‘Keep Austin Weird,’ because most people know what that means,” he emailed in 2017.

“Keep the history and culture of our city intact. Help keep local arts local and help it grow, including music. … We would hope for our fans to wake up every morning thinking how they can support local [people and businesses] throughout the day.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RjCE8_0jMKGALY00
DNC Finance Chairman Henry Munoz, opens up his suit jacket to reveal his ‘Keep Austin Weird’ tie-dye t-shirt, on stage before introducing President Barack Obama at DNC fundraiser at the Austin Music Hall in Austin, Texas, Friday, March 11, 2016. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

State Sen. Royce West, a Dallas lawyer and graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, has at times represented both Dallas and Tarrant counties in the Texas Legislature.

The nickname “funky town” stuck for Fort Worth’s nightlife, he said.

“Though it has the appearance of being a conservative city, the nightlife is very vibrant — it can be very funky,” he said, naming the city jazz fame for the much-missed Caravan of Dreams jazz club downtown and the current Scat Jazz Lounge.

In a travel story about Magnolia Avenue in the Austin American-Statesman, the line was expanded.

It read:

“Keep Austin weird. Keep Fort Worth funky. And keep Dallas 30 miles away.”

Comments / 1

Jerrold Jones
3d ago

That's because we do is Funky and Proud of our City 🌆. Let's Go T C U and Dallas Cowboys along with Texas Rangers!

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papercitymag.com

Entrepreneur Dynamo Runs America’s No. 1 Ranch Water Brand Out of Fort Worth — The True Texas Tale of Lone River and Katie Beal Brown

Katie Beal Brown is still using the classic Ranch Water to better describe where she came from in West Texas. Katie Beal Brown largely grew up in West Texas, hails from Midland and her family’s ranch still owns a range in Fort Davis. This through and through Texan is the founder of the No. 1 selling hard seltzer brand in the state of Texas. Her Lone River Ranch Water is starting to have a national moment too, expanding the mystique of West Texas and the simplicity of its classic cocktail.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Melissa Highsmith, missing for 51 years, found in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — It's an early Christmas miracle for one Fort Worth family. A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth this week, her family announced Sunday.Melissa Highsmith went missing when she was kidnapped by a babysitter at her parents' Fort Worth home in 1971. She was just 22 months old at the time of her disappearance.Over the next 51 years, Highsmith's family and police searched diligently for her, even following up on recent tips about possible sightings in North Carolina. In the end, however, Melissa was found living in Fort Worth under the name...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Restaurant Explores Its Heritage

North Texas is a melting pot of cultures and traditions. This is understood well by one restaurateur whose establishment sits atop a hill on the west side of the Fort Worth Stockyards. She is always glad to share her heritage over a meal while searching for the recipe of what we all have in common.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
BEDFORD, TX
Dallas Observer

Eagles Brought Fort Worth to Hotel California This Black Friday Evening

On Black Friday evening, Eagles fans entered Dickies Arena to a stage shrouded by a gray curtain, as classic folk rock songs played low as the venue’s walk-in music. It was an older crowd, and many audience members shared their personal experiences with the band over the last 50 years. Some remembered the late Glenn Frey, the Eagles guitarist who died in 2016, leaving drummer-turned-guitarist Don Henley at the band’s helm.
FORT WORTH, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in California, Dallas and San Antonio

AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Julian Murillo was arrested November 15, in California. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Catarino Chavez III was arrested on November 17, in Dallas, and Daniel Munoz was arrested also on November 17, in San Antonio. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Murillo’s capture.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CW33

These are the best cake shops in North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, Nov. 26 is National and International Cake Day, so why not treat yourself to a slice?. This transcendent dessert has its roots dating all the way back to the 1600s-1700s. What started out as bread as transformed into one of the best foods there ever was.
DALLAS, TX
US105

Don’t Fall For the Same Rent Scam as This McKinney, Texas Family

Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway or some sob story to pull at your heart strings to get your money or, in this case, are able to disguise themselves as a rental company to get you into a house. This happened to a McKinney, Texas family of five who lost a lot of money are now looking for a new place to live.
MCKINNEY, TX
Fort Worth Weekly

Send in the Goons

Speaking at a recent meeting, a board member for TAD (Tarrant Appraisal District), Rich DeOtte, argued to release the findings from an August investigation publicly. In the report’s summary, attorneys with the Texas law firm Walsh Gallegos concluded that TAD’s director of residential appraisal did not break any laws when he allegedly used government resources last year to file complaints with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration (TDLR) against a local Realtor.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas TX

Bonnie And Clyde Were Outlaws Who Committed Crimes. Bonnie Parker's headstone is a simple upright stone that states, "Tyner." Bonnie's grave is next to a row of shrubs and giant spruce trees. Her gravesite is easy to miss, but visitors enjoy coming to pay their respects. Bonnie and Clyde were...
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

Denied a Big 12 title game berth, Alamo Bowl is likely final destination for Texas in 2022

With No. 12 Kansas State securing a berth in the Big 12 title game against fourth-ranked TCU thanks to the Wildcats’ 47-27 win over Kansas on Saturday, Texas' postseason outlook has come into focus. Friday’s 38-27 win over Baylor in the regular-season finale will be the 23rd-ranked Longhorns’ last outing until a to-be-determined bowl game, which is all but guaranteed to be the Alamo Bowl.
AUSTIN, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
16K+
Followers
476
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy