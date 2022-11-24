ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stretch Your Dollar: Looking ahead to Black Friday

By Laura Hutchinson
 3 days ago

(WTNH) — Ready, set, shop!

Adobe revealed its data on trillions of online transactions and in the first three weeks of November, consumers have spent a little more than $64.5 billion online.

Compared to last year, that’s higher by only 1/10th of a percent.

“Spending is on par with uh 2021, and uh kind of close to 2020. However, what we find is that the discounts are much stronger because you have retailers trying to incentivize more growth,” said Vivek Pandya, the lead analyst of Adobe Digital Insights.

One example is retailers starting Black Friday sales events in October.

“Retailers have been having these early Black Friday sales for more than a month now. And so there have been more ads, more promotions, more claims of deals than I think I’ve ever seen in all my time tracking sales,” said Nathan Burrow from Wirecutter.

But don’t think all the deals have come and gone.

Online financial site WalletHub scanned advertised deals for Black Friday and its top five list of sales for discounts includes:

  • JCPenny offers more than 60% off on popular merchandise
  • Macy’s offers 53% off
  • Kohl’s offers 44% off all products

“The good news is that inventory has rebounded for a lot of these consoles. And in our tracking, we’re actually seeing the Xbox series X and the PlayStation five in stock much more than we have in previous years,” said Burrow.

Target is offering the lower price on the Xbox series at $250, which is $50 off plus they throw in a $50 Target gift card.

And Walmart said the elusive Sony PS5 gaming console will be in stock at physical stores starting at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

