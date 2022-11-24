ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palos Heights, IL

Palos Heights police release surveillance video of gas station burglary

 3 days ago

A burglar broke into a gas station in Palos Heights Wednesday morning, police said.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect in the burglary, which occurred at 2:44 a.m. at SNK Fuel at College Drive and Ridgeland Avenue

Investigators said the lone suspect used a crowbar to break into the business and took money and cigarettes before running off.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Palos Heights police at 708-671-3255 or email jparnitzke@palosheightspd.org.

CHICAGO, IL
