Columbus, OH

WBNS 10TV Columbus

Governors of Ohio, Michigan place wager ahead of The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Keeping with tradition, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer have placed a bet ahead of The Game. For this year's "friendly" wager between the two governors, DeWine has offered up pizza, root beer and cream puffs from several well-known Ohio stops. “With Ohio...
MICHIGAN STATE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Ohio State falls to No. 5 in AP poll following loss to Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State has dropped to fifth in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday ending the team's six-week in the top two. The Buckeyes lost their regular season finale against now-ranked No. 2 Michigan 45-23. For a second straight season, Ohio State will miss...
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes out vs. Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without eight players including running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against Michigan this afternoon. Henderson came back last week against Maryland after missing two-straight games and had a 31-yard touchdown reception. However, the back spent the second half of the game on the sideline and wearing a boot.
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Ohio State football seniors honored before Michigan game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football honored 23 seniors who will likely be playing their final game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday before kickoff against Michigan. The list includes 12 players who have already graduated and four fifth-year players. Also included are former offensive lineman Harry Miller and running back Marcus Crowley who both retired from football during the offseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Brittany’s Bites: Sicilian spaghetti squash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:. Carefully poke several holes in spaghetti squash with knife. Cook in microwave for 5 minutes to soften. Carefully cut in half. For longer strands, cut straight through the middle, not lengthwise. Scoop out seeds. Brush each cut side with olive oil and sprinkle with salt...
COLUMBUS, OH

