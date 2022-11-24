Who are Kentucky’s top 25 boys’ high school basketball players for 2022-23?

Below is the preseason top-25 ranking of Kentucky high school boys’ basketball players for the 2022-23 season, as voted on by coaches in a statewide survey conducted by the Lexington Herald-Leader/Kentucky.com.

The poll asked every coach to rank their “top 10 players in the state.”

Tabulating the results, the Herald-Leader lists the overall top 10 along with school, grade level, height, last season’s points per game (in parentheses) and a brief comment. The next 15 players are listed with their school, grade level and last season’s points per game along with their choice of college, if known. All players appearing on at least two ballots receive honorable mention.

TOP 10 PLAYERS

Reed Sheppard , North Laurel (6-3 Sr., 25.2 points): It should come as no surprise that Sheppard, one of the highest-profile high school basketball players in Kentucky history, tops this list for a second year in a row . Sheppard garnered an astounding 81 votes as the state’s No. 1 player out of the 98 coaches’ top-10 lists returned. He helped lead the Jaguars to the school’s second 13th Region title and Sweet 16 appearance and had a team-high 6.9 rebounds per game to go with his robust scoring average. The Kentucky signee ranks as the No. 9 combo guard in the nation and No. 29 senior overall, according to 247Sports.com . UK Coach John Calipari said his recruit “has terrific fundamentals and is the kind of player who can excel on or off the ball.” Twitter: @reed_sheppard .

Lyon County guard Travis Perry led the school to its first Sweet 16 appearance in 71 years during the 2021-22 season. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

Travis Perry , Lyon County (6-2 Jr., 27.5 points): Already one of the most prolific scorers in Kentucky boys’ high school basketball history, Perry helped lead the Lyons to the 2nd Region title and Sweet 16 quarterfinals last year. The state’s top recruit and No. 13 point guard in the nation for the class of 2024, Perry’s multiple college offers include Kentucky. His 3,189 career points at the end of his sophomore year passed Pendleton County’s Talbert Turner (1980-84) for 18th on the all-time scoring list. Everyone else on that list, excluding No. 1 “King” Kelly Coleman (4.337 points) of Wayland (1953-1956), is within reach this season. Twitter: @Travis_Perry11 .

Clark County’s Jerone Morton (11) celebrates after the Cardinals won the Sweet 16 championship at Rupp Arena on March 19. James Crisp

Jerone Morton , Clark County (6-4 Sr., 18.7 points): Morton added Boys’ Sweet 16 most valuable player to his many accolades so far as he helped the Cardinals to the community’s second high school state championship with a game-high 14 points in the finals. Clark Coach Josh Cook calls his Morehead State commit “the best one-on-one player in the region and one of the best all-around players in the state.” Twitter: @MortonJerone .

Covington Catholic’s Evan Ipsaro looks to the stands after his team was defeated by Warren Central in the semifinals of the Sweet 16 tournament at Rupp Arena on March 19. James Crisp

Evan Ipsaro , Covington Catholic (5-11 Sr., 21.7 points): Ipsaro helped lead the Colonels to the 9th Region title and the Sweet 16’s final four, scoring a game-high 30 points in their loss to eventual runner-up Warren Central. A Miami (Ohio) commit, Ipsaro earned all-Sweet 16 and Herald-Leader All-State First Team honors. Twitter: @EvanIpsaro .

Teagan Moore , Owen County (6-5 Sr., 28.9 points): A prolific double-digit scorer since eighth grade, Moore, a Western Kentucky commit, earned 8th Region player of the year and Herald-Leader All-State Third Team honors as a junior and helped the Rebels to one of their most successful seasons in years. Twitter: @TeaganMoore7 .

Jacob Meyer , Covington Holy Cross (6-3 Sr., 38.2 points): Meyer led the state in scoring by more than six points per game last year. His total of 1,109 points in a single season is a 9th Region record that put him 22nd on the state’s all-time list ahead of Muhlenberg North’s Patrick Sparks (1,006 in 2001). Meyer’s college offers include Eastern Kentucky, Miami (Ohio) and Northern Kentucky. Twitter: @jacobmeyer24 .

Lexington Catholic’s Reece Potter looks to pass the ball in a game against Paul Laurence Dunbar during the 2020-21 season. Alex Slitz/Herald-Leader file photo

Reece Potter , Lexington Catholic (7-0 Sr., 16.1 points): Potter burst onto the college recruiting scene two summers ago as a big man who can play facing the basket. The Miami (Ohio) signee led the Knights in scoring and rebounds (7.6 per game) last season and helped LexCath to a district title in the always tough 43rd. Twitter: @ReecePotter18 .

Malachi Moreno , Great Crossing (6-11 So., 11.9 points): Moreno, the younger brother of Scott County’s Michael Moreno (now at Eastern Kentucky), stepped fully out of his big bubba’s shadow last season by averaging a double that included 12 rebounds per game. He already rates as a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com , and has college offers including Ohio State, Iowa and Purdue. Twitter: @malachimoreno24 .

Cyr Malonga , Evangel Christian (6-11 Sr., 10.8 points): Malonga, who also averaged a team-high 7.9 rebounds per game for the Eagles, ranks as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com . He signed with East Carolina over offers from Georgia, Illinois, Cincinnati and others. Twitter: @MalongaCyr .

Trent Noah , Harlan County (6-7 Jr., 28.1 points): One of the top scorers and rebounders (9.9 per game) in the state, Noah can also chuck it from deep, making an average of 2.8 three-pointers per contest. His college offers include Eastern Kentucky, Northern Kentucky, Morehead State and Indiana State. Twitter: @trentnoah2_ .

Madison Central’s Jaylen Davis takes a shot against Franklin County during the boys’ 11th Region Tournament semifinals in Richmond on March 25, 2021. Alex Slitz/Herald-Leader file photo

THE NEXT 15

Kenyon Goodin , Collins (6-3 Sr., 18.7 points): Uncommitted.

Jasper Johnson , Woodford County (6-4 So., 13.8 points): Uncommitted.

Rylee Samons , Pikeville (6-6 Sr., 15.4 points): Tennessee Tech.

Grant Whitaker , Murray (6-4 Sr., 17.5 points): Bellarmine.

Damone King , Manual (6-2 Jr., 15.1 points): Uncommitted.

John McCrear , Woodford County (6-9 Sr., 7.7 points): Murray State.

Ayden Evans , Elizabethtown (6-8 Jr., 12.4 points): Uncommitted.

Jack Edelen , Male (5-11 Sr., 13.2 points): Uncommitted.

Trent Edwards , Clark County (6-8 Sr., 12.8 points): Uncommitted.

Omari Glover , Warren Central (6-2 Sr., 11.4 points): Uncommitted.

Marcus Eaves , Madisonville (6-5 Sr., 26 points): Uncommitted.

Dallas Roberts , North Oldham (6-2 Sr., 16.8 points): Uncommitted.

Austin Sperry , Breathitt County (6-3 So., 15.7 points): Uncommitted.

Brett Decker , Central Hardin (6-2 Jr., 22.3 points): Liberty.

Jaylen Davis , Madison Central (6-5 Sr., 17.6 points): Uncommitted.

HONORABLE MENTION

Players who appeared on at least two coaches’ top 10s, listed in points order:

Jayden Johnson , Louisville Trinity; Blake Reed , Bracken County; Tremane Alcorn , Lincoln County; Trent Hinkle , Western; Cam McClain , Trinity; Kenyata Carbon , Owensboro; Chappelle Whitney , Warren Central; EJ Walker , Lloyd Memorial; Chandler Starks , Covington Catholic; Crew Gibson , DeSales; Drae Vasser , Louisville Trinity; Kade Unseld , Warren Central; Zander Carter , Ashland Blazer; Ryan Davidson , North Laurel; Christian Collins , Breathitt County; and Gerald Thomas , Henderson County.

North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard, left, and teammate Ryan Davidson prepare to take the court for the Boys’ Sweet 16 state basketball tournament in Rupp Arena on March 16. Mark Mahan

METHODOLOGY

Our annual survey was emailed to all 276 KHSAA boys’ basketball coaches in Kentucky, using their email registered with the KHSAA. Multiple attempts were made to encourage every school to participate. Coaches were asked to select their top 10 players and points were assigned based on a player’s position on the ballot (10 points for No. 1, nine points for No. 2, eight points for No. 3, etc.), and tabulated across all ballots received; some schools participated in the survey but declined to vote due to unfamiliarity with players and teams outside of their own area. A total of 98 coaches (35.5 percent) voted in our top-10 players poll out of the 164 coaches (59.4 percent) who responded to the survey and supplied information about their teams.

2022-23 SEASON PREVIEW

This is the second of eight stories the Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com is publishing in the coming days previewing the 2022-23 high school boys’ and girls’ basketball seasons, which are scheduled to tip off Nov. 29.