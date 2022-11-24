BALTIMORE-- It will continue to be breezy through this evening with skies gradually clearing overnight. Temps will dip into the 30s for most by Saturday morning. The weekend will start dry, with a really nice day on tap for Saturday. Expect sunny skies and highs around 60. Clouds will thicken Saturday night as a storm system approaches the area from the southwest. Temps Saturday night will not be as chilly, falling to around 40. Rain will begin moving into the area by early Sunday morning and will continue for most of the day. Temperatures will reach the mid and upper 50s during the afternoon. That rain will move out by Sunday night with clearing skies and a nice start to next week. Expect sunshine and a few clouds for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 50s. The next storm system will move into the area by Wednesday. Clouds will increase again Tuesday night with rain chances in the forecast by Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday morning before quickly tapering off. Temperatures through the period will remain seasonal with highs in the 50s through the middle of next week with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO