Maryland Weather: Clouds clear out overnight, mild temperatures stick around
BALTIMORE -- Light showers still continue for the early hours of your evening off in our very Southeastern counties. The rest of the state looks to maintain dry conditions throughout the rest of the evening. We will be in the 50s for the rest of the night and even into the early morning hours of your Monday. Clouds clear out overnight, but we got to keep some of that warmth to carry over.Monday looks mostly dry and clear by late afternoon with sunshine and periodically strong gusty winds.Highs climb into the 50s yet again, but quickly drop overnight.A frontal system pushing through will...
Maryland Weather: Weekend ends with a little rainfall
BALTIMORE-- Sunday looks overall uneventful spare a few showers. With rainfall for your Sunday, it will not be a complete wash for the holiday weekend. We could see some pockets of more moderate rainfall, but totals overall are low.We continue to stroll through the next day with temps in the 50s.
Maryland Weather: Scattered showers on Black Friday
BALTIMORE-- It will continue to be breezy through this evening with skies gradually clearing overnight. Temps will dip into the 30s for most by Saturday morning. The weekend will start dry, with a really nice day on tap for Saturday. Expect sunny skies and highs around 60. Clouds will thicken Saturday night as a storm system approaches the area from the southwest. Temps Saturday night will not be as chilly, falling to around 40. Rain will begin moving into the area by early Sunday morning and will continue for most of the day. Temperatures will reach the mid and upper 50s during the afternoon. That rain will move out by Sunday night with clearing skies and a nice start to next week. Expect sunshine and a few clouds for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 50s. The next storm system will move into the area by Wednesday. Clouds will increase again Tuesday night with rain chances in the forecast by Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday morning before quickly tapering off. Temperatures through the period will remain seasonal with highs in the 50s through the middle of next week with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.
Winter City Lights Now Open in Olney (Aerial Preview)
Winter City Lights is described as “a magical holiday experience of 1 million twinkling lights spread across 18-acres of an outdoor winter wonderland where it is guaranteed to Winter City snow every night.” It’s now open 4501 Olney Laytonsville Road in Olney (preview below). Per Winter City...
Plane crashes into power lines, ‘dangling hundred feet in the air’
Thousands across Montgomery County were left without power after a plane crashed into power lines in Gaithersburg on Sunday evening. First responders were working to rescue a trapped pilot and passenger.
Beyond MoCo: Maryland Zoo Lights Run Until January 1
Maryland Zoo Lights is taking place at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore (One Safari Place, Baltimore, MD 21217) until January 1st. The walk-through exhibit began last week and will include dinosaurs until December 4th. Ticketing information and more available below:. GENERAL ADMISSION. A walk-thru event* that allows you to travel...
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 10: Union Brewing in Hampden and The Crab Queen in Randallstown
The tenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a lunchtime tour of Union Brewing in Hampden with gracious host and founder Adam Benesch and an insanely delicious crab cake and platter from The Crab Queen in Randallstown. (This was one of our absolute favorites!)
Vendors from across the world converge at Baltimore's Christmas Village
The Christmas spirit abounds in Baltimore as hundreds kicked off the holiday season in the Inner Harbor. The Baltimore Christmas Village is open for business and is already attracting large crowds. Vendors from across the area and the world are converging at the Inner Harbor for the Christmas Village. "We...
Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued
UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
Overnight road closures on I-95/I-695 in Baltimore County begins Nov. 28th
MARYLAND (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says they will begin shifting traffic lanes and installing work zone traffic barriers at the I-95/I-695 interchange in Arbutus, Baltimore County on Monday, November 28. The road work will help prepare for the rehabilitation of 10 bridges within...
Pilot, passenger rescued from plane after crash into power lines that caused widespread outages in Montgomery County
UPDATE, Nov. 28, 1:34 a.m. — Pepco released a statement after both people were freed from the plane confirming that they had restored electricity for everyone who had been impacted as of 11:58 p.m. even though the electric lines involved in the crash did not have power. Pepco is pleased to have successfully assisted Montgomery […]
Small plane crash knocks out power to widespread portion of Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — A small plane crashed Sunday evening into a power line tower, knocking out electricity to a widespread portion of Montgomery County. Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said the plane came into contact around 5:30 p.m. with a high-tension power line tower in the area of Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road in the Montgomery Village area, which is about 4 miles northwest of the Montgomery County Airpark.
Gas prices in Maryland continue to drop
Gas prices in Maryland continued to drop on Saturday. According to AAA, the average price for regular unleaded fuel in Maryland was $3.56 per gallon. This time last week, the price was $3.66. I Gas prices in Maryland: Interactive map. Maryland's price of fuel was the same for the national...
House fire in South Baltimore leaves one family displaced
Firefighters battled a fire in the 1500 block of Ramsay Street involving five rowhomes early Sunday morning. One family was displaced.
Culinary Chaos: Turkey fryer catches fire in Joppatowne
BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Harford County saved a chef from his Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, according to the local fire service. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 200 block of Foster Knoll Drive on Thursday afternoon, volunteer firefighters said.They learned that a turkey fryer had caught fire and that the flames also fried part of the chef's home—melting the siding, according to the local fire service.
'You can feel it:' Black Friday shoppers flock to the mall for things the internet will never have
BALTIMORE -- This Black Friday represented a return to "normal" for many shoppers. The mid-afternoon hours between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. are the busiest at the mall on Black Friday. WJZ's Paul Gessler saw all sorts of shoppers at the mall in Columbia: some with lists, some browsing, but all looking for the best deals. People who kicked off the holiday shopping season at the mall told WJZ why they wanted to shop in person. "It's Black Friday. It's the day after Thanksgiving, said shopper Matthew George. "You gotta get all your deals.""There's lots of deals and people are typically in a good...
Toll penalty problems aggravate Maryland residents as grace period for paying fines ends
BALTIMORE -- Some people are outraged by the outstanding balances associated with Maryland's toll penalties and question whether the fines truly belong to them.One woman says she recently received an E-ZPass bill for $898. Some of those fines were associated with the wrong license plate number, she said.Ms. Thompson—who didn't want to appear on camera—says she tried to dispute the fine at the Maryland Transportation Authority office this week.She said she was told that if she did not pay her bill by Nov. 30 that it would jump to more than $7,000.Thompson told WJZ that she doesn't understand why she...
Baltimore County Fire battles commercial blaze in Owings Mills Saturday
Baltimore County Fire is investigating the cause of a commercial fire Saturday in Owings Mills. Crews responded to the 12000 block of Owings Mills Boulevard for a report of cars and a building fire.
Walmart evacuated Saturday following a report of a gas odor
A local Walmart in Cockeysville was evacuated following a report of a gas odor. Baltimore County Fire and BGE are on the scene investigating.
Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Catching the Ferry
The Claiborne-Annapolis Ferry carried cars and passengers from Annapolis, Maryland to Claiborne, Maryland from 1919 to 1952 when the Bay Bridge opened! It’s hard to imagine how busy Claiborne must have been when the ferry terminal was there! 1938 photo from the Talbot Historical Society H. Robins Hollyday Collection. Contact: Cathy Hill cvhill13@yahoo.com to share your old photos and purchase our collections photos. Comment, Like our page and join the Talbot Historical Society.
