What is a catch in the NFL? The Saints definitely don't know after 49ers loss
There are no excuses for getting shut out for the the first time in 20 years, and when that happens it will always be about more than one play. But still, one play stood out, and it was the Chris Olave overturned catch that left everybody puzzled.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts runs for 157 yards, breaking Michael Vick's franchise mark
Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards on Sunday night to set an Eagles franchise record for a quarterback, topping Michael Vick. "It means everything," Hurts said.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Projected College Football Playoff rankings after Michigan downs Ohio State
Michigan’s emphatic victory over Ohio State will shake up the College Football Playoff rankings and put the Wolverines in line for some first-place votes. Ohio State was a sizable favorite over Michigan despite sitting just one place ahead of them in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines proved it was a mistake to doubt them by wallopping their rivals.
Michigan gets commitment from 2023 linebacker from Ohio
Michigan’s football program has scored a win in Ohio ahead of Saturday’s top-five clash against the Buckeyes in Columbus. Cincinnati Princeton 2023 three-star linebacker Breeon Ishmail announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Friday afternoon in a post on Twitter, choosing them over four other finalists: Tennessee, Pitt, Cincinnati and Louisville.
College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Sucker Punch Video
An ugly scene out of Corvallis on Saturday night following the Oregon Ducks blown lead in the Civil War. After the game, Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson appeared to punch an Oregon State fan in the back of the head after something was said in passing. Johnson had to be pulled...
Urban Meyer shares what will be deciding factor in Michigan-Ohio State game
Urban Meyer thinks he knows what Saturday’s Michigan-Ohio State game will come down to. Meyer and the rest of the FOX college football crew spoke for a segment that aired on FOX at halftime of the UCLA-Cal game on Friday. In the segment, they talked about “The Game,” which pits two 11-0 teams against each other.
Video Of Sad Ohio State Fan Going Viral
It's far from over in Columbus, but Ohio State fans are starting to feel the pressure down four with Michigan driving and the fourth quarter fast approaching. The energy in The Shoe is starting to dissipate with each yard gained by the Wolverines' offense. And no fan embodied that more...
Sparky Take: Luke Fickell New Badgers Head Coach
Steve “Sparky” Fifer gives a 2 minute take on the Badgers hiring Luke Fickell away from Cincinnati to replace Paul Chryst as head coach. Badgers hiring Luke Fickell away from Cincinnati to replace Paul Chryst as head coach
See our favorite photos from the 2022 MHSAA Football Finals
DETROIT, MI — The 2022 MHSAA Football Finals are a wrap at Ford Field in Detroit. Eight teams were crowned champions on Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26.
