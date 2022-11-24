ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FanSided

Projected College Football Playoff rankings after Michigan downs Ohio State

Michigan’s emphatic victory over Ohio State will shake up the College Football Playoff rankings and put the Wolverines in line for some first-place votes. Ohio State was a sizable favorite over Michigan despite sitting just one place ahead of them in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines proved it was a mistake to doubt them by wallopping their rivals.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan gets commitment from 2023 linebacker from Ohio

Michigan’s football program has scored a win in Ohio ahead of Saturday’s top-five clash against the Buckeyes in Columbus. Cincinnati Princeton 2023 three-star linebacker Breeon Ishmail announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Friday afternoon in a post on Twitter, choosing them over four other finalists: Tennessee, Pitt, Cincinnati and Louisville.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Video Of Sad Ohio State Fan Going Viral

It's far from over in Columbus, but Ohio State fans are starting to feel the pressure down four with Michigan driving and the fourth quarter fast approaching. The energy in The Shoe is starting to dissipate with each yard gained by the Wolverines' offense. And no fan embodied that more...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
