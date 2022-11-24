Read full article on original website
Bill Belichick grumbling about losing to the Vikings is JUST THE BEST!
Usually, when we watch Bill Belichick grumble during press conferences it annoys me. It’s part of your job, get over it and stop acting like a child who doesn’t want to go to church. But when he grumbles at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings, it’s kind of...
CBS Sports
Bears become NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction following Vikings' Thanksgiving win
The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but that didn't stop them from the becoming the first team this year to be eliminated from division title contention. The Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving officially means that the Bears can't win the NFC North, giving Chicago the unfortunate distinction of becoming the first team to be eliminated from division title contention.
Lions' Studs and Duds: James Houston Unleashed in NFL Debut
Read more on the Detroit Lions' studs and duds, after their loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving.
Bill Belichick’s Cold Adam Thielen Brush-Off Going Viral
This isn’t the first contentious-looking moment the two have shared.
Patriots Star Spotted On Crutches After Loss To Vikings
It was a rough night for the New England Patriots, who on top of losing yesterday's hard-fought game against the Minnesota Vikings, may have lost one of their most important players on offense. According to Patriots insider Chris Mason, Patriots star running back Damien Harris was seen on crutches in...
Jemele Hill Outs Jerry Jones in Controversial Photo Making Rounds Online
Former ESPN host Jemele Hill is making her opinion known after an old photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has surfaced. In the image, Jones is seen among a White mob trying to prevent Black students from integrating into an Arkansas high school. The Washington Post broke the story.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Look: Lee Corso Tossing Michigan Helmet Going Viral
There was never really any doubt that College GameDay analyst Lee Corso would pick Ohio State to beat Michigan in The Game today. But that didn't stop the college football icon from having some fun with the crowd over it. Early in the broadcast, Corso started playing up the crowd...
ESPN’s Booger McFarland has 1 word to describe Ohio State’s defensive gameplan
Ohio State has been hearing it from all comers after losing 45-23 to Michigan on Saturday in “The Game.” ESPN analyst Booger McFarland had some very interesting criticism for the Buckeyes. ESPN was playing highlights from the day in college football during halftime of Saturday night’s Notre Dame-USC...
Report: Top College Football Quarterback Done For The Season
Cincinnati will be without starting quarterback Ben Bryant for the rest of the 2022 season. Moments ago, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Bryant is out with a foot injury. Bryant has been productive for the Bearcats this year, completing 61.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,732 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Our scouting report, score prediction
Ten months later, the long-awaited rematch between the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals is here. The Titans (7-3) host the Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS) for the first time since last season's 19-16 AFC Divisional Round loss that eliminated the top-seeded Titans from the postseason. As expected, both teams are back in the playoff hunt this year, having battled through crucial injuries and leaned into what they do best to rank among the AFC teams with the best records.
FOX announcers left viewers in dark before halftime of Michigan-Ohio State game
FOX’s announcers for Saturday’s huge Michigan-Ohio State game did a poor job keeping viewers informed amid some confusing situations before halftime. Michigan and Ohio State traded punts a few times before halftime. The Wolverines got the ball back with just over a minute left in the second quarter and had a 3rd-and-2 at their 41. J.J. McCarthy scrambled for a first down and got his team near field goal range with around 9 seconds left. Next thing you knew, 17 seconds were left on the clock, and Michigan was back at their 41 for 3rd-and-2.
Bills BREAKING: Von Miller Needs Knee Surgery, Per MRI - But When?
What is next for injured Buffalo Bills star Von Miller? Knee surgery, it seems. But …
Love Shines In Relief of Rodgers
Thrown into an almost impossible situation, Jordan Love led the Green Bay Packers to 10 points in two possessions in the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
How 'Uncertain' Future of Matthew Stafford Aids Lions
Matthew Stafford may not play again for weeks.
247Sports
On the Clock: Pittsburgh Steelers on sale
A singular, transcendent talent can change the fortunes of a football team instantly. Each year, NFL teams approach the draft with this knowledge, hoping that luck will be on their side and that their extensive scouting and analysis will pay off. In On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the...
Steelers Suffer Three More Injuries Ahead of Colts Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers get hit with three more injuries late in the week.
Lions HC Campbell Praises James Houston IV, Expect Interest From NFL Teams
James Houston IV had a remarkable first game in the NFL - expect teams to be interested in his services.
Jim Harbaugh downplays Michigan flag plant: ‘Already plenty of fuel’ to rivalry
Jim Harbaugh did his best downplay Michigan’s postgame celebration Saturday in Columbus, where his players planted a maize and blue flag at midfield following their 45-23 victory. The emphatic act was the latest in a high-octane rivalry many already consider the best in sports, and came on the heels...
Latest trends on 5-star MSU quarterback target Dante Moore
The Spartans are pursuing, but Moore remains committed to Oregon with signing day approaching...
