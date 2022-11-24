ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

CBS Sports

Bears become NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction following Vikings' Thanksgiving win

The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but that didn't stop them from the becoming the first team this year to be eliminated from division title contention. The Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving officially means that the Bears can't win the NFC North, giving Chicago the unfortunate distinction of becoming the first team to be eliminated from division title contention.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Patriots Star Spotted On Crutches After Loss To Vikings

It was a rough night for the New England Patriots, who on top of losing yesterday's hard-fought game against the Minnesota Vikings, may have lost one of their most important players on offense. According to Patriots insider Chris Mason, Patriots star running back Damien Harris was seen on crutches in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Lee Corso Tossing Michigan Helmet Going Viral

There was never really any doubt that College GameDay analyst Lee Corso would pick Ohio State to beat Michigan in The Game today. But that didn't stop the college football icon from having some fun with the crowd over it. Early in the broadcast, Corso started playing up the crowd...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Report: Top College Football Quarterback Done For The Season

Cincinnati will be without starting quarterback Ben Bryant for the rest of the 2022 season. Moments ago, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Bryant is out with a foot injury. Bryant has been productive for the Bearcats this year, completing 61.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,732 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Our scouting report, score prediction

Ten months later, the long-awaited rematch between the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals is here. The Titans (7-3) host the Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS) for the first time since last season's 19-16 AFC Divisional Round loss that eliminated the top-seeded Titans from the postseason. As expected, both teams are back in the playoff hunt this year, having battled through crucial injuries and leaned into what they do best to rank among the AFC teams with the best records.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

FOX announcers left viewers in dark before halftime of Michigan-Ohio State game

FOX’s announcers for Saturday’s huge Michigan-Ohio State game did a poor job keeping viewers informed amid some confusing situations before halftime. Michigan and Ohio State traded punts a few times before halftime. The Wolverines got the ball back with just over a minute left in the second quarter and had a 3rd-and-2 at their 41. J.J. McCarthy scrambled for a first down and got his team near field goal range with around 9 seconds left. Next thing you knew, 17 seconds were left on the clock, and Michigan was back at their 41 for 3rd-and-2.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

On the Clock: Pittsburgh Steelers on sale

A singular, transcendent talent can change the fortunes of a football team instantly. Each year, NFL teams approach the draft with this knowledge, hoping that luck will be on their side and that their extensive scouting and analysis will pay off. In On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

