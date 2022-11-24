Read full article on original website
Amersham pub The White Lion earns TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Award 2022
A Buckinghamshire pub has been named as one of top destinations in the country thanks to Trip Advisor. The travel and leisure website has announced the winners of its Travellers' Choice Award 2022. The White Lion in Amersham is celebrated in the award as consistently delivering excellent experiences for visitors....
Compleat Angler in Marlow launches £20 set menu amid costs of living crisis
A four-star hotel in Buckinghamshire has launched a new fixed-price menu to encourage diners to try luxury food at a lower cost. The Compleat Angler's Riverside restaurant is offering up delectable delights on the banks of the River Thames. Located in Marlow, the Compleat Angler's new Prix Fixe menu includes...
Getting through the festive season if you've decided to cut drinking
The run-up to Christmas can be a frenzy of fizz-fuelled catch-ups and events – and while being invited to too many parties is a good problem to have, what if you’re trying to watch your alcohol intake?. “The way we celebrate, the way we socialise – especially as...
Smyths manager on the toys expected to be the most popular for Christmas
The manager of a Smyths toy store has shared the toys he predicts will be the most popular this Christmas. There's a selection of toys - varying in price - that he thinks will fly off the shelves during the festive season. Stephen Timlyn says several newly released toys have...
