Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Hospital: 2nd Israeli, wounded in Jerusalem blasts, dies
JERUSALEM — An Israeli man died Saturday from wounds he sustained in twin blasts that hit Jerusalem earlier this week, bringing to two the number of dead in the explosions that Israeli police blamed on Palestinians. Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem announced that Tadesse Teshome Ben Madeh had...
WRAL
Khamenei's niece arrested after calling for foreign governments to cut ties with Iranian regime
CNN — Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been arrested after calling on foreign governments to cut all ties with the Iranian government. Moradkhani was arrested on Wednesday when she went to the prosecutor's office in response to a court order, according to...
WRAL
BBC journalist 'beaten and kicked by the police' as protests spread across China
CNN — Edward Lawrence, a journalist at the BBC, was arrested by police in Shanghai at the scene of protests on Sunday night, according to the BBC and as captured on what appears to be mobile phone footage of the arrest. While he has since been released, a BBC...
WRAL
Al-Shabaab terror attack targets Mogadishu hotel frequented by Somali lawmakers, police say
CNN — The al Qaeda linked terror group al-Shabaab has carried out a suicide attack and stormed a central Mogadishu hotel frequented by Somalia's ministers and members of parliament, Somali police said Sunday. Al-Shabaab stormed the Villa Rose hotel near Somalia's presidential palace following a suicide bombing at the...
WRAL
Iran's supreme leader praises paramilitary for crackdown on 'rioters' and 'thugs'
CNN — Iran's Supreme Leader has praised the country's Basij paramilitary force for its role in the deadly crackdown on anti-regime protesters. Meeting with Basij personnel in Tehran Saturday, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described the popular protest movement as "rioters" and "thugs" backed by foreign forces and praised "innocent" Basij fighters for protecting the nation.
WRAL
Iraqi PM: Probe recovers part of $2.5B embezzled from taxes
BAGHDAD — Iraq's government said on Sunday it will recover part of nearly $2.5 billion in funds embezzled from the country's tax authority in a massive scheme involving a network of businesses and officials. Approximately 182 billion Iraqi dinars, or $125 million, of the stolen sum will be recovered...
WRAL
UN experts denounce Taliban treatment of women as crime
ISLAMABAD — The Taliban treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan may amount to a crime against humanity and should be investigated and prosecuted under international law, a U.N. team of experts said Friday. The Taliban promptly rejected the allegation. The statement by the U.N.-appointed experts followed a confirmation...
WRAL
Pope Francis was secretly taped during phone call with cardinal, court hears
CNN — Pope Francis was secretly taped during a phone call with one of his cardinals, it emerged during an on-going financial trial at the Vatican on Thursday. A Vatican court heard the audio recording between Pope Francis and Cardinal Angelo Becciu, a defendant in the trial, in which the Cardinal asks the Pope to confirm that he had authorized payments to help free a kidnapped nun in Africa.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy warns of new missile attacks; Russia may be preparing to leave Zaporizhzhia plant, nuclear chief says
Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges Ukraine to prepare for a fresh series of strikes; Ukraine’s state-run nuclear energy firm suggests Russian forces are ‘packing their bags’ to leave power plant
Comments / 0