WRAL

Hospital: 2nd Israeli, wounded in Jerusalem blasts, dies

JERUSALEM — An Israeli man died Saturday from wounds he sustained in twin blasts that hit Jerusalem earlier this week, bringing to two the number of dead in the explosions that Israeli police blamed on Palestinians. Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem announced that Tadesse Teshome Ben Madeh had...
Iran's supreme leader praises paramilitary for crackdown on 'rioters' and 'thugs'

CNN — Iran's Supreme Leader has praised the country's Basij paramilitary force for its role in the deadly crackdown on anti-regime protesters. Meeting with Basij personnel in Tehran Saturday, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described the popular protest movement as "rioters" and "thugs" backed by foreign forces and praised "innocent" Basij fighters for protecting the nation.
Iraqi PM: Probe recovers part of $2.5B embezzled from taxes

BAGHDAD — Iraq's government said on Sunday it will recover part of nearly $2.5 billion in funds embezzled from the country's tax authority in a massive scheme involving a network of businesses and officials. Approximately 182 billion Iraqi dinars, or $125 million, of the stolen sum will be recovered...
UN experts denounce Taliban treatment of women as crime

ISLAMABAD — The Taliban treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan may amount to a crime against humanity and should be investigated and prosecuted under international law, a U.N. team of experts said Friday. The Taliban promptly rejected the allegation. The statement by the U.N.-appointed experts followed a confirmation...
Pope Francis was secretly taped during phone call with cardinal, court hears

CNN — Pope Francis was secretly taped during a phone call with one of his cardinals, it emerged during an on-going financial trial at the Vatican on Thursday. A Vatican court heard the audio recording between Pope Francis and Cardinal Angelo Becciu, a defendant in the trial, in which the Cardinal asks the Pope to confirm that he had authorized payments to help free a kidnapped nun in Africa.

