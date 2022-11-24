ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hungary govt expects total of 7 billion in EU funds next year

 3 days ago

BUDAPEST, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Hungary expects to receive a total of about 7 billon euros worth of European Union funds next year from various EU programmes, the government said on Thursday.

At a joint news briefing, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff and Tibor Navracsics, minister in charge of EU funds, also said the Hungarian government was committed to meet all requirements, including the one on judiciary, which Budapest undertook to meet by March 31.

Related
Germany's Scholz 'surprised' by companies' China dependence

BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the number of German companies that have ignored the risks of depending too heavily on the Chinese market was remarkable and stressed the need for diversification, in an interview with Focus magazine on Friday.
Venezuela delegation arrives in Mexico for talks with opposition

MEXICO CITY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A delegation representing the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Mexico City on Friday to sign a "social agreement" with its political opponents, after talks between the two sides have been on ice for more than a year.
