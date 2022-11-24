ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Zacks.com

Here's Why Investors Should Steer Clear of Lennar (LEN) Now

LEN - Free Report) shares have dropped 25.6% this year, almost in line with the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry’s 26.1% decline. The overall industry has been grappling with supply chain disruptions and labor and raw material shortages. Rising inflation — particularly for materials and transportation — the Fed’s back-to-back interest rate hikes and affordability issues are adding to the woes.
Zacks.com

4 Investment Management Stocks to Watch in a Prospering Industry

BLK - Free Report) , Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (. AMP - Free Report) , Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (. AMG - Free Report) and Prospect Capital Corporation (. PSEC - Free Report) should benefit from growth in assets under management (AUM). About the Industry. The Zacks Investment Management industry consists...
Zacks.com

Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy ASM International NV (ASMIY) Now

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on...
Zacks.com

Why You Should Stay Invested in Intercontinental (ICE) Stock

ICE - Free Report) compelling portfolio, expansive risk-management services, strategic buyouts, solid balance sheet, effective capital deployment and favorable growth estimates make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. ICE, an operator of five cash equity exchanges and two equity options exchanges, has delivered 16 straight years of adjusted EPS...
Zacks.com

Should Value Investors Buy Forrester Research (FORR) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
Zacks.com

3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Zacks.com

3 Midstream Stocks to Gain in a Volatile Energy Market

Broad inflationary pressures and rising coronavirus infections overseas are making the broader market extremely volatile. Many investors believe that uncertainty will prevail as inflation is not going away anytime soon. Being inherently volatile in nature, the global uncertain business scenario has further induced choppiness in overall energy operations, which is getting reflected in the oil price chart.
Zacks.com

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 25th

PSEC - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days. Prospect Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Prospect Capital Corporation Quote. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.2%, compared with the...
Zacks.com

What Makes Spartan Stores (SPTN) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com

Should iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

IVV - Free Report) was launched on 05/15/2000, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $307.19 billion, making it the largest ETFs...
Zacks.com

Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for GreenSky (GSKY) Stock

GreenSky appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this financial technology company is...
Zacks.com

Union Pacific (UNP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

UNP - Free Report) closed at $213.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the railroad had gained...
Zacks.com

Key Reasons Why Macerich's (MAC) Shares Soared 65.8% QTD

MAC - Free Report) have skyrocketed 65.8% in the quarter-to-date period compared with its industry’s growth of 19.1%. Earlier this month, this retail real estate investment trust (REIT), headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, reported third-quarter 2022 FFO per share of 46 cents, excluding financing expenses in relation to Chandler Freehold. The figure grew 2.2% year over year.
Zacks.com

Here's Why You Should Retain Vornado Realty (VNO) Stock Now

VNO - Free Report) well for growth. Along with a high market share in New York City office and Manhattan street retail, VNO has a controlling interest in 555 California Street and owns theMART in Chicago's River North District, which are iconic office assets in signature cities. Vornado is likely...
Zacks.com

Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) This Year?

ELF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question. e.l.f. Beauty is one of 201 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group...
Zacks.com

3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love American Assets Trust (AAT)

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry...
Zacks.com

Salesforce (CRM) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

CRM - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 30. For the fiscal third quarter, the company projects total revenues between $7.82 billion and $7.83 billion. Non-GAAP earnings are expected between $1.20 and $1.21 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at...

