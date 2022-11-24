ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow Hill, NC

Snow Hill Primary recognizes Terrific Kids

By The Standard
 3 days ago

Twenty students at Snow Hill Primary were recognized with Terrific Kid awards last week.

Each teacher at the school chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal.

On Fridays, these students are presented with an award from the counselor or an administrator and are congratulated for their hard work.

The Nov. 18 Terrific Kids include Nydiah Gibbs, Yaretzi Diosdado, Jayda Jones, Emery Carrasquillo, Aribella Parker, Major Atkinson, Adriel Aguirre, Landon Wilkes, Nadiya Cooper, Sofia Gonzalez-Robles, Gabby Hill, Brynlynn Cook, Leonel Cruz Abrego, Axel Butts, Sydney Hawkins, Ever Smith, Emmary’Mae Moore, Carson Artis, Grayson Grant and Catalina Herrera-Ventura.

Snow Hill, NC
