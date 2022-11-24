Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Quarterbacks have been injured all across the NFL landscape this November. When you're seeing the likes of Bryce Perkins and Trevor Siemian starting on Sunday afternoon, then you know the injury bug has leveled the position. The most important QB injury of the week may have been on Sunday night, when Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers took a shot to the ribs that removed him from the game in the third quarter. Paired with Rodgers' thumb injury sustained a few weeks ago, the Packers may be getting an extended look at 2020 first rounder Jordan Love for the foreseeable future.

