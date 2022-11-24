WATCH: What are people thankful for — and does the Biden administration make the cut?

T he Washington Examiner went to Lafayette Park outside the White House to ask people what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving . While family and friends were the clear winners, some people had a bit more pause when trying to remember what the Biden administration has done for the country this past year.

WHAT THANKSGIVING FOODS TSA WILL THROW AWAY IF YOU TRY TO PUT THEM IN YOUR CARRY-ON

Plus, America is a culmination of cultures. Each of us celebrates Thanksgiving differently. We asked people what food they are most excited to have on their Thanksgiving Day dinner table.