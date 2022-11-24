Bonus checks: Some Arkansas teachers will receive gift in form of one-time $1,500 bonus



T eachers in Fort Smith Public Schools in the Natural State will receive a one-time bonus check of $1,500 in time for the holiday season.

The bonuses are designed to provide relief to most teachers at Fort Smith Public Schools for working through the COVID-19 pandemic and having to adapt to remote learning during that time.

BUTTIGIEG WARNS LOOMING RAIL STRIKE 'WOULD NOT BE GOOD' FOR ECONOMY

The $1,500 bonus checks were approved in May by the school board and are set to be delivered by Dec. 15, per Talk Business .

The one-time bonuses will only go to select "veteran" teachers in the Fort Smith Public School system, including adult education teachers, classroom teachers, instructional specialists, interventionists, and special education coordinators. Principals and assistant principals qualify, but district-level administrators do not qualify for the bonus payment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Teachers will receive a benefit from the Certified Salary Schedule, which raises their salary by $3,471.81 annually, a 5.89% pay increase for the current school year.

The bonus payments will be sent out to eligible teachers as inflation continues to remain high going into the busy holiday shopping season .