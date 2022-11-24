ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Bonus checks: Some Arkansas teachers will receive gift in form of one-time $1,500 bonus

By Jack Birle
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bWb76_0jMKBWLF00


T eachers in Fort Smith Public Schools in the Natural State will receive a one-time bonus check of $1,500 in time for the holiday season.

The bonuses are designed to provide relief to most teachers at Fort Smith Public Schools for working through the COVID-19 pandemic and having to adapt to remote learning during that time.

BUTTIGIEG WARNS LOOMING RAIL STRIKE 'WOULD NOT BE GOOD' FOR ECONOMY

The $1,500 bonus checks were approved in May by the school board and are set to be delivered by Dec. 15, per Talk Business .

The one-time bonuses will only go to select "veteran" teachers in the Fort Smith Public School system, including adult education teachers, classroom teachers, instructional specialists, interventionists, and special education coordinators. Principals and assistant principals qualify, but district-level administrators do not qualify for the bonus payment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Teachers will receive a benefit from the Certified Salary Schedule, which raises their salary by $3,471.81 annually, a 5.89% pay increase for the current school year.

The bonus payments will be sent out to eligible teachers as inflation continues to remain high going into the busy holiday shopping season .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLO

Arkansas seeks submissions for land donations for new community corrections facility

Arkansas Department of Corrections Maximum Security Unit at Tucker (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) The Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a public notice Friday for submissions from communities interested in donating land for construction of a new corrections center that will house approximately 200 to 300 offenders within the Division of Community Correction.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

The Blue Umbrella sells hand-crafted merchandise from Arkansans with disabilities

A little store nestled in downtown Little Rock offers a refreshing break from the busyness and consumerism of the holiday shopping season. It offers customers products handmade by an Arkansan, and the dollars spent have an impact beyond that goes well beyond a paycheck for those artists and craftsmen who made the items in the […] The post The Blue Umbrella sells hand-crafted merchandise from Arkansans with disabilities appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
theseasonalhomestead.com

Homesteading in Arkansas | The Facts and My Experience

Recently I’ve been asked more and more, what is homesteading in Arkansas like? What are the good points and bad points? Many are searching out for the ideal place to homestead, or perhaps the place that is the right fit for them. There are many points to discuss like...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Little Rock insurance firm plans Fayetteville expansion

The owner of one of Arkansas’ oldest privately owned independent insurance agencies is investing in downtown Fayetteville to establish a second location. Roberts Lee, principal of Meadors Adams & Lee (MAL) in downtown Little Rock, recently closed a $1.35 million deal to buy a 3,686-square-foot building at 109 N. Block Ave. in downtown Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
beckersdental.com

Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program

Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
BATESVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue growth slows in November

Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale reported a combined $8.013 million in the November sales tax report, a gain of 1.32% on the heels of double-digit growth for most of this year. The local tax reflects a 1% sales tax each city charges on goods and services rendered in September, creating...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KTLO

Governor-elect Sanders announces inauguration plans

On Monday, governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders made several announcements which gave Arkansans their first look at what the inauguration will look like for the state’s first female governor. Sanders announced a list of events happening leading up to the inauguration as well as announcing the co-chairs and coordinators of her inauguration committee.
ARKANSAS STATE
WETM 18 News

How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania in the last week

(STACKER) – Demand for gasoline fell as Americans prepared for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that fewer people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdnonline.com

Son of governor, others offered deferred prosecution

John Andrew Stitt, the 20-year-old son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, and three other minors caught in possession of alcohol have been sent a letter by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office offering participation in a deferred prosecution program which involves community service, fee payment and potential revocation if terms of the program are not met or if participants violate the law again during the program period.
OKLAHOMA STATE
talkbusiness.net

The Supply Side: Fayetteville-based Natural Way lands on Walmart shelves

Brothers and business partners Quinn and Austin Simkins of Fayetteville, founders of Natural Way Food Group, have been selling homemade peanut butter products in retail since 2017. But after success with candy confections, the brothers reshuffled their business strategy in late 2019 to focus on a sustainable nut butter that uses olive oil instead of palm oil.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
256K+
Followers
73K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy