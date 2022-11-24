Read full article on original website
Latest Pokémon news: Scarlet and Violet ‘script’ glitch threatens competitive as Pokémon Go unveils Ultra Beasts
The Pokémon news week started with a bang—and not the good kind!. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players have discovered yet another glitch, and unlike the hilarious ones popping up all over the internet, it’s serious and could threaten the competitive scene. Yikes!. On a more positive...
League of Legends for dummies
League of Legends is a free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena, or MOBA for short, released in Oct. 2009. Inspired by Dota and the custom maps from Warcraft III, League started with only 40 champions, a humble map of Summoner’s Rift, a handful of items, and a bunch of game mechanics that needed polishing. Over the years, League evolved into one of the most popular games that now has over 150 million active players.
Overwatch fans are calling for Blizzard to bring back a favorite Summer Games mode for the World Cup
The FIFA World Cup is underway, with all the best football teams in the world coming together to prove themselves at the Lusail Stadium. But Overwatch players are hoping to bring the sport action to Overwatch 2 by adding back a Summer Games mode. Overwatch 2 players are asking Blizzard...
How to get Ability Patch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Ability Patches are one of the most useful competitive items in the game when it comes to dictating what ability you want certain Pokémon to have. And they return in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. By using an Ability Patch, players will be able to guarantee that Pokémon learns...
Can you get Herba Mystica from the 5-Star Eevee Tera Raid event?
The Eevee Tera Raid event is currently happening in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, adding a bunch of time-limited raids with Eevee for players to fight against over the weekend. The Eevee raids are available from one-star to five-star raids, which got a lot of people thinking—can you grind Herba Mystica from this?
CoD insider claims Modern Warfare 2 is getting a spinoff campaign focused on fan-fave
The Call of Duty series has had some iconic characters players around the world all know and love. Lots have been killed off in brutal and devastating ways, but fortunately, the CoD devs restored order by bringing back one of the most influential characters in series history. Prepare yourselves; this...
Here are all of Ramattra’s abilities in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2‘s second season is coming soon, planned for Dec. 6, and it’s bringing Ramattra to the roster, the upcoming tank. His abilities were revealed by a video trailer and detailed in an image earlier today, and they seem to offer great versatility, including a shield, crowd-control, and AoE damage.
Concerns brew in OWL scene as New York Excelsior looks to build roster of underrepresented genders
According to multiple sources, the New York Excelsior is intending to create an Overwatch League team made up of marginalized genders for the 2023 season. While this sounds like a well-intentioned concept, sources familiar with the situation say it provides nothing but a disservice to the very people the organization is trying to uplift.
Over a week after release, are Pokémon fans still mad about the game’s performance?
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were released 10 days ago, and it’s fair to say, the title didn’t drop without a hitch. There were bugs running rampant throughout the title. Despite the game being incredibly successful, the journey into the Paldea region has been plagued with bugs left, right, and center, and we don’t mean Rabsca.
One of Halo’s best rosters gets dropped, raising more questions ahead of 2023 HCS season
Another organization partnered with 343’s Halo Championship Series has let go of their roster following the conclusion of the 2022 World Championship, and it’s arguably the best roster to be dropped yet. Cloud9 has parted way with their entire Halo division: Adam “Bound” Gray, Kevin “Eco” Smith, Zane...
Hanwha Life completes LCK superteam with 2 veterans
We didn’t have to wait long to know Hanwha Life Esports’ League of Legends roster for the upcoming season. Following the recent announcement of two World Champions joining Hanwha Life today, the org also confirmed the signings of jungler Kim “Clid” Tae-min and Kim “Life” Jeong-min to round off its LCK roster for 2023.
Superstar EU top laner will focus on content creation in 2023 after failing to find new LCS team
After a disappointing year with Team Liquid, League of Legends top laner Bwipo has confirmed that he will not be stepping onto the stage for the 2023 Spring Split. The 23-year-old veteran broke the news while streaming, and said that during the regular season, he’ll be working as a content creator for Liquid. He’ll be streaming his solo queue and Champion’s Queue matches as he prepares to join a team in the following summer.
The final piece: Hylissang joins MAD Lions ahead of LEC 2023 season
MAD Lions confirmed Hylissang as its new support today ahead of the 2023 League of Legends EMEA Championship Winter Split. The announcement came shortly after Fnatic’s goodbye to the player who accompanied them since 2018, but rumors surrounding his possible arrival to MAD Lions started with a report from Alejandro Gomis earlier this month.
S1mple lists CS:GO maps he’d add and remove from pro pool if he was CEO of Valve
Natus Vincere’s superstar s1mple isn’t unhappy with the addition of Anubis to the map pool, but he wouldn’t have removed Dust II, one of the game’s classics. The Ukrainian outlined what changes he’d make to the map pool if he was the head of Valve’s CS:GO department in an interview today.
One last bomb: Veteran tank Poko retires from professional Overwatch
The master of the D.Va bomb is calling it a career. With five seasons under his belt in the Overwatch League, Gael “Poko” Gouzerch is retiring, he announced earlier today on Twitter. As one of the Overwatch League originals, Poko was a part of the Philadelphia Fusion for...
‘I’d wear a mac on stage because of all the spitting’: Lora Logic on punk, prayer and Poly Styrene
It was the summer of 1977 when Lora Logic discovered she was no longer the saxophonist with X-Ray Spex. “I called our manager, Falcon, to find out when our next rehearsal was,” she says. “He said, ‘Oh, didn’t you know? We found a new sax player.’”
Is the Callisto Protocol Collector’s Edition worth it?
The Callisto Protocol is the next big sci-fi horror game from one of the minds behind the hit Dead Space series. Starring some of the hottest talents from TV right now, this game is getting a true AAA release, complete with a Collector’s Edition and tie-in podcast. The Collector’s Edition offers a slew of bonuses, and fans may wonder if The Callisto Protocol’s Collection Edition is worth the price tag.
Dr Disrespect whacked with Warzone 2 ban and he thinks its because devs are ‘out to get him’
Tensions between Dr Disrespect and Warzone 2 devs are at an all-time high after the YouTube star accused them of banning him for seven days simply to make an example out of him. The ban happened due to a heated exchange he had with other Warzone 2 players on proximity...
Can you play Warzone 2 on Steam Deck? Answered
The Steam Deck makes the PSP look like an etch-a-sketch, and hosts a massive collection of games that’ll keep you entertained till the cows come home. Warzone 2 has finally dropped and servers are packed to the brim with players. You’ll be wanting to gear up and land somewhere...
Best BRO Draft archetypes | MTG Arena Open Draft tier list
Artifacts and mechanics in The Brothers’ War define the Draft meta heading into the Magic: The Gathering Arena Open. Two-color archetypes are the foundation of The Brothers’ War Draft, showcasing common themes like sacrifice and new themes like Recursion and “draw two or more cards.” Uncommon rarity signposts for archetypes can pull a player into a set of MTG colors while the mechanics and Retro Artifacts can also provide direction.
