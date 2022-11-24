After a disappointing year with Team Liquid, League of Legends top laner Bwipo has confirmed that he will not be stepping onto the stage for the 2023 Spring Split. The 23-year-old veteran broke the news while streaming, and said that during the regular season, he’ll be working as a content creator for Liquid. He’ll be streaming his solo queue and Champion’s Queue matches as he prepares to join a team in the following summer.

16 HOURS AGO